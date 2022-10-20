ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

ocala-news.com

Resident says internet service in Marion County must be improved

I’ve seen yet another letter from a concerned citizen regarding internet options in Marion County. Florida received federal infrastructure funding for this very thing. With more people working from home and children being required to do more learning studies via the internet, this is an issue. DSL is a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness council candidate targeted in lawsuit for housing discrimination

Inverness City Council candidate John Labriola is named in a Broward County lawsuit claiming he played a part in discriminating against a resident of a residential community and violating the Fair Housing Act and Florida’s Civil Rights Act in the process. The lawsuit, filed in Broward County, also lists...
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges

Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FDOT dropping ball on repaving

Editor’s Note: This is a letter sent to Rep. Dr. Ralph Massullo. The writer asked that it be printed in the Chronicle. I would like to complain about the seriously bad condition of State Road 44 between Withlacoochee Electric and Crystal River.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Thursday, Oct. 20

I’m responding to the person in the Monday, Oct. 17, Chronicle (Sound Off, Page A11) titled, “Still looking for a boiled peanut stand.” I have the answer for you: On some Saturdays in the city of Hernando, in front of Gus’s Party Store – and their address is 2846 N. Carl G. Rose Highway in Hernando, aka (State Road) 200 – at the intersection of Florida Avenue, aka (U.S.) 41, at that intersection at the traffic light, there’s an open area in front of Gus’s Party Store where you will find the best boiled peanuts, Cajun-style and otherwise. Good luck.
HERNANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidate needs to move back to Broward County

Inverness Council candidate John Labriola wants to keep “Inverness a Christian, conservative area.” He then goes off on some very unchristian statements about Democrats. Since this county is Republican, do we now blame Republicans for our crime, homeless, drug problems and unemployment?
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

The Other Guy l Bad apple will spoil it for the bunch

For the past 25-plus years, the citizens of Inverness, with well-grounded public officials, have embraced a vision that has revitalized the community. Families want to be a part of it. Visitors flock to the city in droves to enjoy all it has to offer. Existing businesses are thriving; new businesses have the city of Inverness on their radars. Together, each plays a vital role in making Inverness, and Citrus County, a vibrant community.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness officials, citizens have done it right for years

The city of Inverness is a perfect example of how a government should be run. The current charter allows for strong city manager government. Inverness has a strong and long range planning by city council. Every councilmember and mayor have a strong compassion for serving the citizens of Inverness. Inverness is definitely “Small Town Done Right”.
INVERNESS, FL
WESH

Officials: Boil water advisory in effect for Fruitland Park

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Fruitland Park. The advisory was issued after a 6-inch water main break in the area of Sailfish Avenue. According to city officials, more than 300 residents were without water and crews have continued to work on...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
wuft.org

Meet the Candidates Running for Hernando County School Board District 1

Mark Johnson and incumbent Kay Hatch are running in hopes of winning the school board seat for the next four-year term in Hernando County District 1. Hatch has lived in Hernando County since January 2015. She is a retired registered nurse who taught pediatric nursing for 25 years in Ohio. Hatch then went on to be ordained and serve local churches for 20 years in Ohio before moving to Hernando County.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
CLEARWATER, FL

