Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate Profile: Joseph 'Joe' L. Adams, Citrus County Mosquito Control Board, Seat 3
Candidate Name: Joseph “Joe” L. Adams. Office Sought: Citrus County Mosquito Control Board, Seat 3.
ocala-news.com
Resident says internet service in Marion County must be improved
I’ve seen yet another letter from a concerned citizen regarding internet options in Marion County. Florida received federal infrastructure funding for this very thing. With more people working from home and children being required to do more learning studies via the internet, this is an issue. DSL is a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council to vote on tidal-flooding resiliency study
Crystal River’s leaders will vote on whether to launch a grant-funded study to find out how vulnerable their coastal city is to tidal flooding, and what can be done to help protect it. City Council members will call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, to discuss the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council candidate targeted in lawsuit for housing discrimination
Inverness City Council candidate John Labriola is named in a Broward County lawsuit claiming he played a part in discriminating against a resident of a residential community and violating the Fair Housing Act and Florida’s Civil Rights Act in the process. The lawsuit, filed in Broward County, also lists...
villages-news.com
Some officials worried ‘gossip’ could doom independent fire district referendum
Some officials are worried that “gossip” could doom a referendum on The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District. Community Development District 8 officials aired their concerns in a meeting Friday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Residents appear to be wary of an independent board to be appointed...
villages-news.com
Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges
Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
Marion County Fire Rescue, “a department in crisis” says union president
Marion County Fire Rescue is having a difficult time retaining employees, having lost 70 firefighters, more than 10% of the department’s staff this year alone. According to documents associated with fire union contract negotiations obtained by the Gazette, the department has 68 positions open for firefighters and paramedics, or EMS, and 48 newly budgeted positions.
WCJB
Dixie County investigators will try new option to track down identity of Little Dixie Doe
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers are not giving up on one of North Central Florida’s oldest cold cases. Dixie county investigators are trying a new option in tracking down the identity of Little Dixie Doe. After an online fundraising campaign, supporters have raised $5,000 on the website, DNA...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
Citrus County Chronicle
FDOT dropping ball on repaving
Editor’s Note: This is a letter sent to Rep. Dr. Ralph Massullo. The writer asked that it be printed in the Chronicle. I would like to complain about the seriously bad condition of State Road 44 between Withlacoochee Electric and Crystal River.
usf.edu
A half-cent sales tax proposal aims to fix Hernando's transportation and recreation woes
Hernando County residents will vote on a half-cent sales tax referendum during the No. 8 general election. If passed, the majority of the tax would be spent on improving transportation infrastructure in the county, while the remainder would go toward expanding and maintaining parks and recreation areas. The tax would...
Pasco Animal Services suspends dog adoptions, other services due to highly contagious virus
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers will be suspended for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus at Pasco County Animal Services' Land O' Lakes shelter. The agency says the highly contagious virus causes respiratory disease in dogs. Normal operations are expected...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Thursday, Oct. 20
I’m responding to the person in the Monday, Oct. 17, Chronicle (Sound Off, Page A11) titled, “Still looking for a boiled peanut stand.” I have the answer for you: On some Saturdays in the city of Hernando, in front of Gus’s Party Store – and their address is 2846 N. Carl G. Rose Highway in Hernando, aka (State Road) 200 – at the intersection of Florida Avenue, aka (U.S.) 41, at that intersection at the traffic light, there’s an open area in front of Gus’s Party Store where you will find the best boiled peanuts, Cajun-style and otherwise. Good luck.
Citrus County Chronicle
Candidate needs to move back to Broward County
Inverness Council candidate John Labriola wants to keep “Inverness a Christian, conservative area.” He then goes off on some very unchristian statements about Democrats. Since this county is Republican, do we now blame Republicans for our crime, homeless, drug problems and unemployment?
Citrus County Chronicle
The Other Guy l Bad apple will spoil it for the bunch
For the past 25-plus years, the citizens of Inverness, with well-grounded public officials, have embraced a vision that has revitalized the community. Families want to be a part of it. Visitors flock to the city in droves to enjoy all it has to offer. Existing businesses are thriving; new businesses have the city of Inverness on their radars. Together, each plays a vital role in making Inverness, and Citrus County, a vibrant community.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness officials, citizens have done it right for years
The city of Inverness is a perfect example of how a government should be run. The current charter allows for strong city manager government. Inverness has a strong and long range planning by city council. Every councilmember and mayor have a strong compassion for serving the citizens of Inverness. Inverness is definitely “Small Town Done Right”.
WESH
Officials: Boil water advisory in effect for Fruitland Park
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Fruitland Park. The advisory was issued after a 6-inch water main break in the area of Sailfish Avenue. According to city officials, more than 300 residents were without water and crews have continued to work on...
wuft.org
Meet the Candidates Running for Hernando County School Board District 1
Mark Johnson and incumbent Kay Hatch are running in hopes of winning the school board seat for the next four-year term in Hernando County District 1. Hatch has lived in Hernando County since January 2015. She is a retired registered nurse who taught pediatric nursing for 25 years in Ohio. Hatch then went on to be ordained and serve local churches for 20 years in Ohio before moving to Hernando County.
fox13news.com
Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
cw34.com
Boyfriend tells girlfriend to "run" when deputies came up to their house
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A boyfriend told his girlfriend to "run" when deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office arrived to their home to check on a warrant. A deputy arrived to the home of Shannon Bunch who had a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. When the...
