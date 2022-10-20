ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy Pride hosting career fair downtown Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride is hosting a career fair at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next week. The annual career fair is returning to an in-person event on Monday, Oct. 24 at the home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever. The fair runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nearly 90...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Rutgers defeats Indiana, snaps Big Ten home losing streak

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17 on Saturday. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a 21-game conference home losing streak, last winning a conference...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Operation Football: Playoffs kick off Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA football playoffs get started Friday night with a huge matchup in Hancock County. Defending Class 4A state champion Mt. Vernon hosts rival New Palestine in the first round of sectional play. The Dragons finished the regular season 9-0 and beat the Marauders 42-6 on Sept....
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Operation Football Band of the Week: Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Tigers marching band joined Dave Calabro Friday as the Operation Football Band of the Week. The Tigers' football team (6-3) is facing Mooresville (7-2) in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. Check out their band's performance in the video player above...
LEBANON, IN
Suchy scores 3 touchdowns, Butler shuts down Marist 31-10

INDIANAPOLIS — Joey Suchy scored three touchdowns, Butler dominated the second half, and the Bulldogs won their homecoming game, defeating Marist 31-10 on Saturday. Suchy had 84 yards rushing on 10 carries, scoring on runs of 12 and 3 yards. He also caught a 16-yard TD pass from Bret Bushka in the fourth quarter. Bushka completed 14 of 23 passes for 159 yards and added 69 yards rushing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Delta High School

MUNCIE, Ind — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are from Delta High School in Muncie. The Eagles (3-6) will face the Yorktown Tigers (6-3) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday night. Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance.
MUNCIE, IN
Good News: Emma Donnan Elementary School

13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Emma Donnan Elementary School on the south side of Indianapolis for this week's uplifting stories, including making the basketball team, a recent engagement and fun things in the classroom.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New Pal knocks off defending 4A champs, stays undefeated

FORTVILLE, Ind. — There will be a new state champion in Class 4A. New Palestine used a fourth-quarter surge to keep their undefeated season alive, knocking off Hancock County rival Mt. Vernon, 35-24, Friday night. The Marauders won the state title in Class 4A last year. The Dragons got...
NEW PALESTINE, IN
'Anastasia' comes to Indianapolis with new cast and crew

INDIANAPOLIS — Take a "journey to the past" in Indianapolis this weekend with the timeless story of "Anastasia." The Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre is hosting the Broadway in Indianapolis musical, with Veronica Stern playing the role of Anya. 13News caught up with Stern after opening night...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
'Halloween Reimagined' shop shares Halloween costumes at no cost

MONROVIA, Ind. — In the days leading up to Halloween, a special pop-up shop will open in Bloomington, letting kids borrow Halloween costumes for free. The idea came from a couple so passionate about helping others, they sold some of their own furniture and household possessions, to buy the hundreds of costumes for kids.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Jeff Dunham launching comedy tour in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Ventriloquist and standup comedian Jeff Dunham announced the launch of his 2022-2023 "Still Not Canceled" North American tour, which begins in Indianapolis. Dunham will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 28....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'

CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
CARMEL, IN
3D mural from local artist dedicated at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indianapolis Airport unveiled a 14,000 square-foot, three-dimensional mural Thursday morning. Made from more than 300,000 colorful recyclable cups, "Transitions" was designed by Indianapolis artist Jackie Head, who was selected from nearly 30 artists who submitted proposals to build an outdoor mural. The mural obscures the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy Scream Park makeup artist shares her tricks for Halloween

ANDERSON, Ind. — If you're looking for some inspiration for this year's Halloween costumes, the experts at Indy Scream Park are providing some easy makeup tricks and treats that anyone can do at home. Head makeup artist Jodi Morgan and her team apply the makeup for around 150 actors...
ANDERSON, IN
Queen of Free: Last-minute Halloween costume ideas

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween expenses start adding up quickly if your kids want new costumes or a party. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, offers some less-expensive alternatives to keep the festivities of the season without going overboard. In her blog and on 13Sunrise, she shared last-minute Halloween costume and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
