Indy Pride hosting career fair downtown Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride is hosting a career fair at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next week. The annual career fair is returning to an in-person event on Monday, Oct. 24 at the home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever. The fair runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nearly 90...
Rutgers defeats Indiana, snaps Big Ten home losing streak
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17 on Saturday. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a 21-game conference home losing streak, last winning a conference...
Operation Football: Playoffs kick off Friday night
INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA football playoffs get started Friday night with a huge matchup in Hancock County. Defending Class 4A state champion Mt. Vernon hosts rival New Palestine in the first round of sectional play. The Dragons finished the regular season 9-0 and beat the Marauders 42-6 on Sept....
Operation Football Band of the Week: Lebanon High School
LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Tigers marching band joined Dave Calabro Friday as the Operation Football Band of the Week. The Tigers' football team (6-3) is facing Mooresville (7-2) in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. Check out their band's performance in the video player above...
Suchy scores 3 touchdowns, Butler shuts down Marist 31-10
INDIANAPOLIS — Joey Suchy scored three touchdowns, Butler dominated the second half, and the Bulldogs won their homecoming game, defeating Marist 31-10 on Saturday. Suchy had 84 yards rushing on 10 carries, scoring on runs of 12 and 3 yards. He also caught a 16-yard TD pass from Bret Bushka in the fourth quarter. Bushka completed 14 of 23 passes for 159 yards and added 69 yards rushing.
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Delta High School
MUNCIE, Ind — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are from Delta High School in Muncie. The Eagles (3-6) will face the Yorktown Tigers (6-3) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday night. Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance.
Operation Football scores - Oct. 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores from the first round of the Indiana state football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022:
Good News: Emma Donnan Elementary School
13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Emma Donnan Elementary School on the south side of Indianapolis for this week's uplifting stories, including making the basketball team, a recent engagement and fun things in the classroom.
WATCH: Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub follows boy in inflatable T-rex costume
INDIANAPOLIS — Who knew tiger cubs liked T-rexes so much?. 13News viewer Terah Pfeffer shared an adorable video of her family attending ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday, Oct. 20. Terah's 11-year-old son, Robert, wore an inflatable T-rex costume for the occasion, which garnered immediate attention from one...
New Pal knocks off defending 4A champs, stays undefeated
FORTVILLE, Ind. — There will be a new state champion in Class 4A. New Palestine used a fourth-quarter surge to keep their undefeated season alive, knocking off Hancock County rival Mt. Vernon, 35-24, Friday night. The Marauders won the state title in Class 4A last year. The Dragons got...
'Anastasia' comes to Indianapolis with new cast and crew
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a "journey to the past" in Indianapolis this weekend with the timeless story of "Anastasia." The Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre is hosting the Broadway in Indianapolis musical, with Veronica Stern playing the role of Anya. 13News caught up with Stern after opening night...
'Halloween Reimagined' shop shares Halloween costumes at no cost
MONROVIA, Ind. — In the days leading up to Halloween, a special pop-up shop will open in Bloomington, letting kids borrow Halloween costumes for free. The idea came from a couple so passionate about helping others, they sold some of their own furniture and household possessions, to buy the hundreds of costumes for kids.
Jeff Dunham launching comedy tour in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Ventriloquist and standup comedian Jeff Dunham announced the launch of his 2022-2023 "Still Not Canceled" North American tour, which begins in Indianapolis. Dunham will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 28....
Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'
CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
Same goals, very different approaches. What you need to know about Indiana’s Secretary of State candidates
This month, senior investigative reporter Bob Segall interviewed all three candidates appearing on the Secretary of State ballot about their ideas and priorities. Indiana will soon elect a new Secretary of State to oversee voter registration and statewide elections. Because of false claims and disinformation involving recent elections, the spotlight...
3D mural from local artist dedicated at Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indianapolis Airport unveiled a 14,000 square-foot, three-dimensional mural Thursday morning. Made from more than 300,000 colorful recyclable cups, "Transitions" was designed by Indianapolis artist Jackie Head, who was selected from nearly 30 artists who submitted proposals to build an outdoor mural. The mural obscures the...
Shooting spree on far east side in Indianapolis
13News has a crew on the way to that scene. At this hour one person is in critical condition.
Indy Scream Park makeup artist shares her tricks for Halloween
ANDERSON, Ind. — If you're looking for some inspiration for this year's Halloween costumes, the experts at Indy Scream Park are providing some easy makeup tricks and treats that anyone can do at home. Head makeup artist Jodi Morgan and her team apply the makeup for around 150 actors...
Queen of Free: Last-minute Halloween costume ideas
INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween expenses start adding up quickly if your kids want new costumes or a party. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, offers some less-expensive alternatives to keep the festivities of the season without going overboard. In her blog and on 13Sunrise, she shared last-minute Halloween costume and...
City leaders break ground on Krannert Park $7 million makeover
INDIANAPOLIS — Big improvements are coming to Krannert Park on the west side of Indianapolis. City leaders broke ground on a new facility at Krannert Park on Monday and showcased incoming improvements. “This fifty-year-old park is a part of the fabric of the far-westside. But over the last several...
