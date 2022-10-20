Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
WC Rustin dominates Great Valley 32-0
EAST WHITELAND >> Since its inception in 2006, the West Chester Rustin football team has been known as a physical, take no prisoners squad. Friday night at Valley Stadium the Golden Knights more than lived up to their reputation as they rolled up 378 yards on the ground and completely dominated Great Valley, 32-0, in a Ches-Mont American Division game.
papreplive.com
Malvern’s defense: good. Haverford’s defense: great. Fords’ win Inter-Ac clash
MALVERN >> The defense of Malvern Prep is in the midst of a historic season, but Saturday, in the Homecoming game, Haverford School’s defense ruined the party. The Fords’ defense dominated from start to finish and set the offense up for a pair of field goals to thwart the Friars, 6-0, in a classic defensive Inter-Ac battle.
papreplive.com
Delco Football; Haverford has Wright stuff to rally past Penncrest
Haverford High pulled off an unbelievable comeback in its 30-28 Central League victory over Penncrest Friday night. The Fords trailed 28-7 at halftime, but showed tremendous resilience in battling back to take down the Lions. Behind quarterback Tommy Wright and receivers Ethan Mahan and Ben Fleming, Haverford found an incredible...
papreplive.com
Zeltt throws 5 TD passes, North Penn rolls past Pennridge to end 2-game skid
EAST ROCKHILL >> The North Penn football team had fallen in its last two games. Pennridge’s losing streak sat at four. One side was leaving Helman Field Friday night having put an end to its skid. And the visiting Knights quickly made sure it was going to be them.
papreplive.com
Streeter, Lansdale Catholic, streak past West Catholic in shutout victory
LOWER GWYNEDD >> One electrifying score by Jacahi Streeter deserves another, and the sophomore speedster’s two touchdowns provided the sizzle in Lansdale Catholic’s 14-0 shutout of rival West Catholic Friday night. “We wanted it real bad,” Streeter said of the win, on a cool, crisp Homecoming Night at...
papreplive.com
Takes a while, but Chester’s Harris-to-Brown connection too much for Chi
CHESTER — It was only a matter of time before Chester’s offense exploded. The Clippers are the second highest scoring team in Delaware County at 39.1 points per game for a reason. But they found themselves locked in a bitter defensive struggle with Del Val League rival Chichester on homecoming day Saturday afternoon.
papreplive.com
Coatesville’s defense overcomes Dtown East in Ortega’s emotional return
DOWNINGTOWN >> Coatesville coach Matt Ortega couldn’t fight back the emotions as he addressed his team after Friday’s game against Downingtown East. It’s been a rough couple of weeks at Coatesville, from threats forcing school lockdowns and the cancellation of the Downingtown West game to Ortega being placed on administrative leave for off-the-field matter over two weeks.
papreplive.com
WC East gets first win in dramatic fashion
OXFORD>>When West Chester East called a timeout with 0:03.1 showing on the clock, and the game with Oxford tied at 14-14, 65 yards stood between them and their first victory of the season. Everyone in the stadium, including the Oxford defense, knew a pass was all but assured. That pass...
papreplive.com
Delco Football: Bonner & Prendergast anything but Blue after winning division title
UPPER DARBY — Bonner & Prendergast updated its championship football history with a dominating 28-0 win over Conwell-Egan Friday, securing its first Catholic League Blue Division title since – ready for this? – Anthony Becht’s team got the job done in 1994. Isaiah Session helped make...
papreplive.com
Bishop Shanahan volleyball squad knocks off West Chester East
Downingtown >> The Bishop Shanahan girls volleyball team, in its final home game of the regular season Thursday, gave the Eagles’ crowd something to cheer about, defeating West Chester East, 3-1. The Vikings entered the contest with an 18-2 record and were ranked fifth in the PIAA District 1...
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford tunes up for playoffs with win over Norristown
ROYERSFORD >> Spring-Ford no longer had any hopes of getting into the Pioneer Athletic Conference football championship game this season coming into Saturday’s Liberty Division contest against Norristown. But the Rams still had a list of things to accomplish … such as minimize mistakes, execute their plays and work...
papreplive.com
Central Bucks sweeps Souderton for 4th straight win
FRANCONIA >> The Central Bucks West girls volleyball team is keeping things fun on the court and keeping the wins coming as it heads into the District 1-4A playoffs on an upswing. “Just making each other laugh and encouraging each other even after the tough points that are just really...
papreplive.com
Pope John Paul II dominates Phoenixville, retains PAC Frontier title
PHOENIXVILLE >> Throughout its 8-0 start to the season, Pope John Paul II’s offense has been the story, scoring close to 40 points per game and placing several players among the statistical league leaders. But it was the defense’s chance to shine at Phoenixville Saturday morning, as the Golden...
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh celebrates Senior Night in style
WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh honored its senior class prior to its game against Wissahickon Friday night, but the celebration didn’t stop at kickoff. Upperclassmen dominated the first half as the Colonials routed the rival Trojans, 56-6, at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. Aiden O’Brien threw a pair of touchdowns on...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game paused as more than 60 protestors storm the field
An Ivy League football game was put on hold during a protest on Saturday. Penn and Yale were in action in Philadelphia, the Quakers’ homecoming game. However, with the game tied at 10 in the 2nd quarter, “over 60 protesters” with a group called “Fossil Free Penn” came onto the field, leading it to be brought to a halt, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
Phoenixville Area High School postpones football game due to threat of violence
"Because of all the gun violence that's going on, I definitely understand why because it's dangerous," said parent Pernette Howard. "We have to protect our children and we never know."
