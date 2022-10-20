ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Grove, PA

WC Rustin dominates Great Valley 32-0

EAST WHITELAND >> Since its inception in 2006, the West Chester Rustin football team has been known as a physical, take no prisoners squad. Friday night at Valley Stadium the Golden Knights more than lived up to their reputation as they rolled up 378 yards on the ground and completely dominated Great Valley, 32-0, in a Ches-Mont American Division game.
Delco Football; Haverford has Wright stuff to rally past Penncrest

Haverford High pulled off an unbelievable comeback in its 30-28 Central League victory over Penncrest Friday night. The Fords trailed 28-7 at halftime, but showed tremendous resilience in battling back to take down the Lions. Behind quarterback Tommy Wright and receivers Ethan Mahan and Ben Fleming, Haverford found an incredible...
Streeter, Lansdale Catholic, streak past West Catholic in shutout victory

LOWER GWYNEDD >> One electrifying score by Jacahi Streeter deserves another, and the sophomore speedster’s two touchdowns provided the sizzle in Lansdale Catholic’s 14-0 shutout of rival West Catholic Friday night. “We wanted it real bad,” Streeter said of the win, on a cool, crisp Homecoming Night at...
Takes a while, but Chester’s Harris-to-Brown connection too much for Chi

CHESTER — It was only a matter of time before Chester’s offense exploded. The Clippers are the second highest scoring team in Delaware County at 39.1 points per game for a reason. But they found themselves locked in a bitter defensive struggle with Del Val League rival Chichester on homecoming day Saturday afternoon.
Coatesville’s defense overcomes Dtown East in Ortega’s emotional return

DOWNINGTOWN >> Coatesville coach Matt Ortega couldn’t fight back the emotions as he addressed his team after Friday’s game against Downingtown East. It’s been a rough couple of weeks at Coatesville, from threats forcing school lockdowns and the cancellation of the Downingtown West game to Ortega being placed on administrative leave for off-the-field matter over two weeks.
WC East gets first win in dramatic fashion

OXFORD>>When West Chester East called a timeout with 0:03.1 showing on the clock, and the game with Oxford tied at 14-14, 65 yards stood between them and their first victory of the season. Everyone in the stadium, including the Oxford defense, knew a pass was all but assured. That pass...
Bishop Shanahan volleyball squad knocks off West Chester East

Downingtown >> The Bishop Shanahan girls volleyball team, in its final home game of the regular season Thursday, gave the Eagles’ crowd something to cheer about, defeating West Chester East, 3-1. The Vikings entered the contest with an 18-2 record and were ranked fifth in the PIAA District 1...
Spring-Ford tunes up for playoffs with win over Norristown

ROYERSFORD >> Spring-Ford no longer had any hopes of getting into the Pioneer Athletic Conference football championship game this season coming into Saturday’s Liberty Division contest against Norristown. But the Rams still had a list of things to accomplish … such as minimize mistakes, execute their plays and work...
Central Bucks sweeps Souderton for 4th straight win

FRANCONIA >> The Central Bucks West girls volleyball team is keeping things fun on the court and keeping the wins coming as it heads into the District 1-4A playoffs on an upswing. “Just making each other laugh and encouraging each other even after the tough points that are just really...
Plymouth Whitemarsh celebrates Senior Night in style

WHITEMARSH >> Plymouth Whitemarsh honored its senior class prior to its game against Wissahickon Friday night, but the celebration didn’t stop at kickoff. Upperclassmen dominated the first half as the Colonials routed the rival Trojans, 56-6, at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. Aiden O’Brien threw a pair of touchdowns on...
College football game paused as more than 60 protestors storm the field

An Ivy League football game was put on hold during a protest on Saturday. Penn and Yale were in action in Philadelphia, the Quakers’ homecoming game. However, with the game tied at 10 in the 2nd quarter, “over 60 protesters” with a group called “Fossil Free Penn” came onto the field, leading it to be brought to a halt, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
