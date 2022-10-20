ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020.   The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Students rock their education in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Berwick Theater renovations suffer setback

BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Theater has been showing movies for nearly 100 years. Before that, this building was the Berwick Opera House. It's a very old building that's seen its share of problems over the years. Recently, the Berwick Theater received more than $250,000 in grant money to...
BERWICK, PA
slspotlight.com

Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School

At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local schools join final series of guaranteed admission agreements

The Commonwealth University schools—Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield—have signed a final guaranteed admission agreement for eligible students from 17 school districts in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. The signing, the last of the series, will bring together 50 school districts. The agreement guarantees admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. Related reading: Commonwealth University adds on 14 guaranteed admission agreements ...
MANSFIELD, PA
Times News

Machalik, Bombers overcome Raider rally

The instructions from Palmerton coach Chris Walkowiak to his team were simple. After watching Tamaqua rally from a three-touchdown deficit to tie the Bombers early in the third quarter, Walkowiak’s words to his players were “let’s buckle up.”. The Bombers did exactly that. Just two plays after...
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

A life-saving donation in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Witmer and Danny Gable of the Danville area have been friends for about 20 years. Witmer is a former fire chief and Danville borough council president and has been dealing with cirrhosis of the liver for nearly a decade. About a year and a half...
DANVILLE, PA
cohaitungchi.com

Five Great Central PA Hikes to do This Season

Escaping to the great outdoors is one of the best ways to make the most of your summer. Columbia & Montour Counties and the surrounding region is known far and wide for its outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, kayaking, tubing, fishing, boating, hunting, and more. For the trail lovers out there, we’ve decided to come up with a short list of our five favorite area hikes to complete this summer or fall in the peaceful Central Pennsylvania region.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Times News

‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua

A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

USPS career fair held in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In preparation for one of the busiest shipping seasons of the year, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in Wilkes-Barre held a hiring event on Friday. Nationwide USPS has 50,000 vacant jobs. Local USPS is looking to hire roughly 400 workers for various positions throughout their northeastern PA and Delaware districts. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WOLF

Berwick Space Force Recruit Graduates from Basic Training

WOLF — We have an update to a story we brought you a few weeks back. Caleb Cragle, the 22 year old from Berwick who has joined the Space Force, officially graduates this week!. Caleb's family met him in Texas, where he has been in basic training over the...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Fire ignites at Plymouth printing press

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a business after a printing press caught fire in Plymouth Thursday afternoon. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, a call for a fire came in around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Bayard Printing Group, located at 180 West Main Street where a printing press caught fire. […]
PLYMOUTH, PA

