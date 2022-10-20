Read full article on original website
Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
A White Out at the Garden
HUNLOCK CREEK — Penn State football fans filled part of the Garden Drive-In on Saturday evening to watch their team go up against Minnes
Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020. The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
Students rock their education in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
A different kind of high school homecoming in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — When Emily Hart was crowned homecoming queen, it wasn't only because she got the most votes; it was because she raised over $11,000 in funding college scholarships for her classmates. For over 50 years, the Minersville Area School District has used the race for homecoming queen...
Berwick Theater renovations suffer setback
BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Theater has been showing movies for nearly 100 years. Before that, this building was the Berwick Opera House. It's a very old building that's seen its share of problems over the years. Recently, the Berwick Theater received more than $250,000 in grant money to...
GB Boutique Opens Doors in downtown Pittston
PITTSTON – The City of Pittston welcomed another new business to the downtown. GB Boutique, featuring new and used clothing, opened for
H.S. Football: Vanderpool figures in on 4 TDs as Towanda blanks Tunkhannock
TUNNKHANNOCK — On a chilly Friday night under the lights, the Towanda Black Knights earned an impressive 34-0 shutout road win over the Tunkhannock Tigers in Week 9 gridiron action. Towanda snapped a three game losing streak, as the Knights’ rushing attack overwhelmed the Tigers by tallying 248 yards...
Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School
At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
Local schools join final series of guaranteed admission agreements
The Commonwealth University schools—Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield—have signed a final guaranteed admission agreement for eligible students from 17 school districts in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. The signing, the last of the series, will bring together 50 school districts. The agreement guarantees admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. Related reading: Commonwealth University adds on 14 guaranteed admission agreements ...
Machalik, Bombers overcome Raider rally
The instructions from Palmerton coach Chris Walkowiak to his team were simple. After watching Tamaqua rally from a three-touchdown deficit to tie the Bombers early in the third quarter, Walkowiak’s words to his players were “let’s buckle up.”. The Bombers did exactly that. Just two plays after...
Wind Creek announces trio of shows for spring 2023
It’s hard to believe it’s late enough in 2022 that concert announcements are already deep into 2023, but that’s certainly the reality at a heavily booked Wind Creek Event Center. On Tuesday, the Bethlehem venue announced a slew of shows set for the upcoming spring: Kenny Wayne...
A life-saving donation in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Witmer and Danny Gable of the Danville area have been friends for about 20 years. Witmer is a former fire chief and Danville borough council president and has been dealing with cirrhosis of the liver for nearly a decade. About a year and a half...
H.S. Football: Wyoming Area, Nanticoke Area drop non-conference games on the road
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The game may not have had the same juice as some of the recent matchups between Wyoming Area and Southern Columbia. But both sides threw plenty of haymakers all the same. A perennial state title contender, the host Tigers entered Friday...
Five Great Central PA Hikes to do This Season
Escaping to the great outdoors is one of the best ways to make the most of your summer. Columbia & Montour Counties and the surrounding region is known far and wide for its outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, kayaking, tubing, fishing, boating, hunting, and more. For the trail lovers out there, we’ve decided to come up with a short list of our five favorite area hikes to complete this summer or fall in the peaceful Central Pennsylvania region.
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
USPS career fair held in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In preparation for one of the busiest shipping seasons of the year, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in Wilkes-Barre held a hiring event on Friday. Nationwide USPS has 50,000 vacant jobs. Local USPS is looking to hire roughly 400 workers for various positions throughout their northeastern PA and Delaware districts. […]
Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
Berwick Space Force Recruit Graduates from Basic Training
WOLF — We have an update to a story we brought you a few weeks back. Caleb Cragle, the 22 year old from Berwick who has joined the Space Force, officially graduates this week!. Caleb's family met him in Texas, where he has been in basic training over the...
Fire ignites at Plymouth printing press
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a business after a printing press caught fire in Plymouth Thursday afternoon. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, a call for a fire came in around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Bayard Printing Group, located at 180 West Main Street where a printing press caught fire. […]
