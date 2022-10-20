Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports slight increase in active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus slightly rose from Thursday to Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Also, no deaths were reported in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning. The toll since the pandemic began remains at 7,487...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for October 21
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
wchstv.com
Eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total from the virus to 7,487, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. an 89-year-old...
Travel magazine says West Virginia is among most underrated states
A travel magazine website has put West Virginia on its list of the six most underrated states to visit.
wchstv.com
W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
Metro News
Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in southern West Virginia under investigation for fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United States Attorney Will Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in his Southern District of West Virginia are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force. Thompson, appearing on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline,’ said it’s an unfortunate situation...
23-year-old convicted of setting wildfires in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Division of Forestry’s Special Operations Unit Investigator John Bird arrested a Kanawha County woman following the Horsemill Hollow Wildfire on March 22, 2022. Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of the crime of setting fires to lands in Kanawha County and sentenced...
Did You Know: You can legally idle your car in West Virginia?
*Correction: This story was corrected to state that the law prohibiting the idling of cars in WV was repealed in 2018 and does not remain in law as previously stated. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As winter approaches and we had our first flurries of the year, people need to start warming up their cars. You […]
When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
Record fish caught in West Virginia
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time.
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to dip in West Virginia on Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to dip Wednesday in West Virginia. The state reported 153 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, down nine from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 29 people in intensive care (down one) and 10 people on ventilators.
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History
Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season begins Saturday
West Virginia's first segment of wild boar firearms season starts on Saturday.
WTAP
Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $2.6 million for eleven West Virginia safety programs
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $2,659,835 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS). Eleven West Virginia programs will use the funding to promote public safety by expanding law enforcement hiring capacity,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
ACLU of West Virginia urges voters to report any issues at polls
CHARLESTON — Voters who encounter problems at the polls or who have questions about the voting process can contact the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia by calling its 2022 Election Protection Hotline. ACLU-West Virginia has offered the hotline each election since 2016. The phone number is 304...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amendment 2 goal has long history for West Virginia Republicans
CHARLESTON — It’s been nearly 24 years since a commission formed by West Virginia’s oldest and youngest governor recommended eliminating tangible personal property taxes on machinery/equipment, inventory, and vehicles. But that question still dominates today as voters consider a constitutional amendment in November. Early voting begins Wednesday...
lootpress.com
WV State Leaders opposes efforts to implement CDC Guidance to Require COVID-19 Vaccine to Attend School
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, today said that he will strongly oppose any efforts by the federal government to require the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources or West Virginia Department of Education to add COVID-19 to the schedule of vaccines required for children to attend school.
