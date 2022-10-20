ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports slight increase in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus slightly rose from Thursday to Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Also, no deaths were reported in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning. The toll since the pandemic began remains at 7,487...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total from the virus to 7,487, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. an 89-year-old...
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to dip in West Virginia on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to dip Wednesday in West Virginia. The state reported 153 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, down nine from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 29 people in intensive care (down one) and 10 people on ventilators.
OHIO STATE
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History

Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

ACLU of West Virginia urges voters to report any issues at polls

CHARLESTON — Voters who encounter problems at the polls or who have questions about the voting process can contact the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia by calling its 2022 Election Protection Hotline. ACLU-West Virginia has offered the hotline each election since 2016. The phone number is 304...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Amendment 2 goal has long history for West Virginia Republicans

CHARLESTON — It’s been nearly 24 years since a commission formed by West Virginia’s oldest and youngest governor recommended eliminating tangible personal property taxes on machinery/equipment, inventory, and vehicles. But that question still dominates today as voters consider a constitutional amendment in November. Early voting begins Wednesday...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

