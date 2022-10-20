Read full article on original website
Candidate needs to move back to Broward County
Inverness Council candidate John Labriola wants to keep “Inverness a Christian, conservative area.” He then goes off on some very unchristian statements about Democrats. Since this county is Republican, do we now blame Republicans for our crime, homeless, drug problems and unemployment?
Candidate Profile: Joseph 'Joe' L. Adams, Citrus County Mosquito Control Board, Seat 3
Candidate Name: Joseph “Joe” L. Adams. Office Sought: Citrus County Mosquito Control Board, Seat 3.
Inverness council candidate targeted in lawsuit for housing discrimination
Inverness City Council candidate John Labriola is named in a Broward County lawsuit claiming he played a part in discriminating against a resident of a residential community and violating the Fair Housing Act and Florida’s Civil Rights Act in the process. The lawsuit, filed in Broward County, also lists...
Candidate not a good fit for Inverness
John Labriola says that low-income housing brings in Democrats, and Democrats bring higher crime rates and “moral degradation.” He has “significant concerns about affordable housing open to all individuals and families.”. Well, now we know that Labriola is not only homophobic, but also racist. Low-Income housing is...
Inverness Council candidate Labriola warns of influx of Democrats bringing crime, moral degradation
Inverness council candidate John Labriola attracted the anger and condemnation of council members he hopes to join during a council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, after opposing affordable housing for working families he warns will attract Democrats and with it crime and “moral degradation.”. “In general, bringing in affordable housing...
Big crowd demands death of CDD 7 resolution to take on Sumter Landing board
A standing-room-only crowd showed up at Thursday morning’s Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, demanding an early death of a resolution aimed at taking on the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The CDD 7 board was slated to consider a resolution taking aim at...
Nov. 8 General Election: Candidates for Brooksville City Council Seat 5
PAT BRAYTON (NPA) (Pat Brayton in the Incumbent for Seat 5.) I was born and raised in Brooksville and graduated from Hernando High in 1963. I attended Jones College of Business in Orlando where I received my degree in Accounting. While in Orlando, I met Judy, my wonderful wife now for 57 years.
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
Crystal River City Council to vote on tidal-flooding resiliency study
Crystal River’s leaders will vote on whether to launch a grant-funded study to find out how vulnerable their coastal city is to tidal flooding, and what can be done to help protect it. City Council members will call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, to discuss the...
A half-cent sales tax proposal aims to fix Hernando's transportation and recreation woes
Hernando County residents will vote on a half-cent sales tax referendum during the No. 8 general election. If passed, the majority of the tax would be spent on improving transportation infrastructure in the county, while the remainder would go toward expanding and maintaining parks and recreation areas. The tax would...
Inverness officials, citizens have done it right for years
The city of Inverness is a perfect example of how a government should be run. The current charter allows for strong city manager government. Inverness has a strong and long range planning by city council. Every councilmember and mayor have a strong compassion for serving the citizens of Inverness. Inverness is definitely “Small Town Done Right”.
DeSantis delaying property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
Video: DeSantis extending property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying property tax payments for some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com) Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges
Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
The Other Guy l Bad apple will spoil it for the bunch
For the past 25-plus years, the citizens of Inverness, with well-grounded public officials, have embraced a vision that has revitalized the community. Families want to be a part of it. Visitors flock to the city in droves to enjoy all it has to offer. Existing businesses are thriving; new businesses have the city of Inverness on their radars. Together, each plays a vital role in making Inverness, and Citrus County, a vibrant community.
Sound Off calls from Thursday, Oct. 20
I’m responding to the person in the Monday, Oct. 17, Chronicle (Sound Off, Page A11) titled, “Still looking for a boiled peanut stand.” I have the answer for you: On some Saturdays in the city of Hernando, in front of Gus’s Party Store – and their address is 2846 N. Carl G. Rose Highway in Hernando, aka (State Road) 200 – at the intersection of Florida Avenue, aka (U.S.) 41, at that intersection at the traffic light, there’s an open area in front of Gus’s Party Store where you will find the best boiled peanuts, Cajun-style and otherwise. Good luck.
Inmate kills fellow inmate in Citrus County
LECANTO, Fla. - One inmate is dead and another inmate has been charged with murder following an altercation at the Citrus County Detention Facility. Deputies arrested Brodrick Larnell Houston, 33, of Inverness, after they say his actions led to the death of another inmate. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s...
Complaints mount against boat dock company for not delivering
Nearly two dozen homeowners say they forked over tens of thousands of dollars for boat docks and lifts they never got from AVCO Marine Construction in Hudson.
Boyfriend tells girlfriend to "run" when deputies came up to their house
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A boyfriend told his girlfriend to "run" when deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office arrived to their home to check on a warrant. A deputy arrived to the home of Shannon Bunch who had a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. When the...
