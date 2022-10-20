ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidate needs to move back to Broward County

Inverness Council candidate John Labriola wants to keep “Inverness a Christian, conservative area.” He then goes off on some very unchristian statements about Democrats. Since this county is Republican, do we now blame Republicans for our crime, homeless, drug problems and unemployment?
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness council candidate targeted in lawsuit for housing discrimination

Inverness City Council candidate John Labriola is named in a Broward County lawsuit claiming he played a part in discriminating against a resident of a residential community and violating the Fair Housing Act and Florida’s Civil Rights Act in the process. The lawsuit, filed in Broward County, also lists...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidate not a good fit for Inverness

John Labriola says that low-income housing brings in Democrats, and Democrats bring higher crime rates and “moral degradation.” He has “significant concerns about affordable housing open to all individuals and families.”. Well, now we know that Labriola is not only homophobic, but also racist. Low-Income housing is...
INVERNESS, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement

Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness officials, citizens have done it right for years

The city of Inverness is a perfect example of how a government should be run. The current charter allows for strong city manager government. Inverness has a strong and long range planning by city council. Every councilmember and mayor have a strong compassion for serving the citizens of Inverness. Inverness is definitely “Small Town Done Right”.
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

Residents contend longtime Villager should have been allowed to keep hedges

Residents have reacted strongly to the news that a longtime Villager has been forced to cut down hedges that protected her from light and noise for more than two decades. Mary Santos of the Village of Valle Verde had been ordered to trim hedges on the backside of her property that she had allowed to grow to block out the sound and noise from the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. There had been no problem with the hedges until an anonymous complainer contacted Community Standards. Earlier this month, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors ordered Santos to trim the shrubs down to four feet in height at her premier home.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

The Other Guy l Bad apple will spoil it for the bunch

For the past 25-plus years, the citizens of Inverness, with well-grounded public officials, have embraced a vision that has revitalized the community. Families want to be a part of it. Visitors flock to the city in droves to enjoy all it has to offer. Existing businesses are thriving; new businesses have the city of Inverness on their radars. Together, each plays a vital role in making Inverness, and Citrus County, a vibrant community.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Thursday, Oct. 20

I’m responding to the person in the Monday, Oct. 17, Chronicle (Sound Off, Page A11) titled, “Still looking for a boiled peanut stand.” I have the answer for you: On some Saturdays in the city of Hernando, in front of Gus’s Party Store – and their address is 2846 N. Carl G. Rose Highway in Hernando, aka (State Road) 200 – at the intersection of Florida Avenue, aka (U.S.) 41, at that intersection at the traffic light, there’s an open area in front of Gus’s Party Store where you will find the best boiled peanuts, Cajun-style and otherwise. Good luck.
HERNANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Inmate kills fellow inmate in Citrus County

LECANTO, Fla. - One inmate is dead and another inmate has been charged with murder following an altercation at the Citrus County Detention Facility. Deputies arrested Brodrick Larnell Houston, 33, of Inverness, after they say his actions led to the death of another inmate. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy