PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.
Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have bigger problems on their hands than a 0-2 start
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers could have a season-long problem on their hands after the revelation of an injury
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ star Jalen Hurts spent his time during the bye week the perfect way
The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in football heading into their bye week. They have an elite offense that can score nearly at will, and they have a defense that can stop any team in the league, which is why they are 6-0. They may need a bit of...
Sporting News
Overtime Elite, explained: Best players, salaries, schedule & more for professional basketball league
Overtime Elite is back for its second season, kicking off the new year with an exciting tournament in Atlanta starting on Thursday, Oct. 20. To get the new season underway, OTE teams are hosting some of the most talented young high school players in the country for a slate of exhibition showcase games where fans will get to see the likes of Bronny James, Jared McCain, the Boozer twins, and many more.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet After The Bucks Beat The 76ers
After the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.
Jay Wright reportedly gets new role after Villanova retirement
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright is taking on a new role after retiring as head coach. Wright is joining CBS to do broadcast work, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Wright will do commentary and studio work for the network during the regular season and will also serve as a studio analyst for Final Four coverage with both CBS and Turner Sports.
Sporting News
Grizzlies' Ja Morant is back to turning in insane highlights on a nightly basis
After breaking the internet last season, Ja Morant has wasted no time doing the same to open the 2022-23 campaign. Just two games into his fourth season in the league, Morant has wowed with his playmaking, athleticism and scoring ability, reminding us all that he's the definition of a showman, even when the play doesn't count.
ACC News: Miami’s season going downhill as free-fall continues
The Miami football program started the season ranked No. 16 and moved as far up as No. 13 in the country before watching its season unravel in front of them. Miami is now sitting at 3-4 and coming off of a 45-21 blowout loss at home to Duke in which the Blue Devils scored 28 unanswered points in the second half. The 28 unanswered points weren’t even the entire story, however. The Hurricanes also gave up the ball eight times — three interceptions and five lost fumbles. So, what’s next for Miami? It’s just the first season for head coach Mario Cristobal, but this...
