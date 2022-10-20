ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Averill Park clinches No. 1 seed in Capital Division, beating La Salle in overtime

La Salle and Averill Park both overcame slow starts to the Section II football season - La Salle opened up 0-2 on the year; Averill park 1-2 - to become two of the more dominant teams in Class A. The Cadets and the Warriors entered the week 3-0 in league play, and the winner of Friday night's matchup would claim sole possession of the top spot in the Capital Division.
AVERILL PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Job fairs back in action in Glens Falls

The community room in the basement of Crandall Public Library acts as a hub for many things. At times, it's used for library and city events. At others, it becomes a home for events like the Adirondack Film Festival. On Thursday morning, it was a place for those looking for work.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Construction begins on Valentine Road, October 24

The city of Pittsfield announced that beginning Monday, October 24, Eversource will be performing an upgrade to the underground electrical system along Valentine Road from West Street to Taconic High School. The work is expected to continue through the winter as permitted.
PITTSFIELD, MA

