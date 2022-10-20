Read full article on original website
CBA blanks Saratoga to stay unbeaten
Saratoga Springs entered Friday night tied up with Guilderland and Shaker for the final two playoff spots in Section 2 Class AA. The Blue Streaks had the top dogs on their schedule, visiting undefeated CBA
Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
Burnt Hills remains undefeated in league play; shuts out Ballston Spa
Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake entered week seven tied with Niskayuna atop the Grasso Division in Section II, Class A. To stay unbeaten in league play, the Spartans would have to fend off Ballston Spa on the road Friday night.
Former Pier 1 Imports building in Clifton Park demolished
The former Pier 1 Imports building in Clifton Park has been demolished, making way for Chick-fil-A to begin construction on the new restaurant. Crews were continuing to pick up the rubble at the site on Friday.
Papa Brillo’s closing in Pittstown, relocating to East Greenbush
Papa Brillo's, an Italian family-style restaurant, is closing its Pittstown location. The restaurant will soon be opening at a different location in East Greenbush.
Albany Housing Authority complex receives $1.2M in funding
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSDERA) announced over $1.2M in joint funding for an energy efficiency project in Albany's South end.
Stillwater man wins USA Mullet Championship
Stilllwater man Scott Salvadore has won the 2022 USA Mullet Championships' Mane Event. Public voting ended October 11 and the results were announced Saturday morning.
Truck strikes Route 85 bridge in Slingerlands
A truck has hit the low bridge over Route 85, or New Scotland Road, in Slingerlands. The strike happened around noon on Friday.
Albany police locate missing teen
Albany police have found Braedon Loveday. He was reported missing on Friday and was last seen on the 300-block of Western Avenue.
Averill Park clinches No. 1 seed in Capital Division, beating La Salle in overtime
La Salle and Averill Park both overcame slow starts to the Section II football season - La Salle opened up 0-2 on the year; Averill park 1-2 - to become two of the more dominant teams in Class A. The Cadets and the Warriors entered the week 3-0 in league play, and the winner of Friday night's matchup would claim sole possession of the top spot in the Capital Division.
La Salle and Averill Park to square off in “Game of the Week”
Out in Section II, Class A, both the La Salle and Averill Park football teams sit undefeated at 3-0 in league play. The two Capital Division foes square off Friday night in NEWS10's 1st & 10 "Game of the Week," and this one has major playoff implications.
Albany bike shop joins state historic preservation registry
A local business is being inducted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry.
Albany PD investigating Robin Street shooting
Police are investigating a shooting on Robin Street in the city of Albany.
‘Voices from the Grave’ uncovers Salem New York’s history
Dating back to the 1760s, the Revolutionary War Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in Washington County and the surrounding area. If you listen closely, you can even hear voices from the grave.
Job fairs back in action in Glens Falls
The community room in the basement of Crandall Public Library acts as a hub for many things. At times, it's used for library and city events. At others, it becomes a home for events like the Adirondack Film Festival. On Thursday morning, it was a place for those looking for work.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 21-23
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to Halloween events to the first-ever Upstate Sled Hockey Invitational, there are quite a few things happening on October 21, 22, and 23.
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society over-capacity, cites inflation as one cause
MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society’s intake rate is 24 percent higher than Oct. 2021 and that increased number of pets in need is straining their staff and resources. Gail Hughes-Morey, Senior Vice President of Operations, said vet shortages and the cost of living are playing a significant role in the number […]
Schenectady plans hazardous waste collection event
A household hazardous waste collection event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, in SUNY Schenectady's back parking lot at 78 Washington Avenue.
Construction begins on Valentine Road, October 24
The city of Pittsfield announced that beginning Monday, October 24, Eversource will be performing an upgrade to the underground electrical system along Valentine Road from West Street to Taconic High School. The work is expected to continue through the winter as permitted.
Confectionary House in Troy offers way to make homemade Halloween treats
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Candy is flying off the shelves this Halloween, but the tools you need to make festive treats can be found right in your own kitchen. “Honestly it’s really just melting the chocolate, pouring it into the mold, letting it set up, and that’s really it,” Ashley Lewis, Owner of Confectionary House, […]
