Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
No. 6 UNK volleyball bounces back with sweep of Missouri Western
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team hit .286 and rallied in the first set to sweep Missouri Western Stat (-23, -23, -19) Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (23-3, 13-2) bounce back from a Friday night five-set loss to Central Missouri...
KSNB Local4
UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Lutheran football snags dominate win over Milford
MILFORD, Neb. (KSNB) - Milford football welcomed on in Lincoln Lutheran for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, Lincoln Lutheran picks up the win, 44-18. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Holdrege football brings the brooms with win over Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. (KSNB) - Ogallala football welcomed on in Holdrege for the season finale of the regular football season. In the end, the Dusters get passed Ogallala with a 34-14 win. See embedded video for highlights.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Has Nine Teams In State Football Playoffs
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday released the pairings for the 2022 State High School Football Playoffs, with eight Lincoln area teams that have qualified in five of the seven classifications. In Class A, Lincoln Southwest is the No. 8 seed and will host No....
KSNB Local4
Coleman commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades, announced on Saturday that he will commit to Nebraska. The Top 100 recruit made the announcement by proclaiming, “I’m staying home,” while putting on a Nebraska hat. Coleman is a consensus...
KSNB Local4
Minden football whips Cozad in season finale win
COZAD, Neb. (KSNB) - Cozad football welcomed on in Minden for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, the Whippetts whip the Haymaker’s in a 34-18 win. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Scottsbluff football blows out Lexington in season finale
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Lexington welcomed on in Scottsbluff for the season finale of regular play. In the end, the Bearcats take down the Minutemen. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Catholic football lights up Gibbon
GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - Gibbon football welcomed on in Kearney Catholic for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, the Stars defeated the Buffalos 45-28. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central football dominates Fairbury
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central played host to Fairbury to end the regular season. The Patriots gets a hefty lead against the Jeffs before halftime, they run away with it 60-20. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
York football dukes out win over Northwest
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - York football hosted Grand Island Northwest Friday. The Dukes defeated the Vikings 24-21. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
No. 25 Hastings College men’s soccer wins GPAC regular season title
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 25 Hastings College men’s soccer hosted Northwestern in a GPAC matchup Saturday. The Broncos won 5-0 to improve to 11-1-1 on the season. With the result, Hastings College claimed the regular season conference championship. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Gothenburg football beats out Broken Bow in season finale
GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KSNB) - Gothenburg football welcomed on in Broken Bow for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, Swedes take down the Indians 33-14 the final. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
No. 3 Huskers roll to sixth straight conference sweep at Illinois
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team continued to roll with its sixth Big Ten sweep in a row - a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win at Illinois in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,152 at Huff Hall on Saturday night. The Huskers (18-1, 10-0 Big Ten)...
KSNB Local4
Lexington wins back-to-back Class B State XC titles, area athletes perform
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 State Cross Country Tournament took place Friday at the Kearney Country Club. Area boys and girls athletes in Classes A through D competed and took home championship hardware. Check out both embedded videos for Local4′s full coverage.
KSNB Local4
Red Cloud football wins in high fashion over Franklin
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - With only one loss on the year, Red Cloud hoped to keep it that way against Franklin. The Warriors were the first on the board and they wouldn’t look back, winning 56-14 against the Flyers. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia football shuts out Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia made the quick trip north to Doniphan for their Friday night matchup. The Cardinal defense held the Bluehawks to 7 points in the first half, but they would rattle off 33 in the second to win 40-0. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central football’s Wahlmeier wins 5th Quarter Play of the Night
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central football hosted Fairbury Friday. The 5th Quarter Play of the Night came from the Patriots. Sam Dierks hit sophomore Kaleb Wahlmeier on a checkdown. Wahlmeier made a play and scored a diving touchdown to give the Patriots a 54-0 lead. AC won 60-22. Watch...
KSNB Local4
Amherst football ends season with win over Hershey
HERSHEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Amherst traveled to Hershey for their Friday night matchup. The Broncos were hot out of the gate, and continued in stride to win 47-7 against the Panthers. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
South Loup football takes down reigning state champions Kenesaw
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Kenesaw football welcomed in South Loup for some D-2 playoff action. In the end, it’s the Bobcats who claim the 40-6 victory. See embedded video for highlights.
Comments / 0