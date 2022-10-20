ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

No. 6 UNK volleyball bounces back with sweep of Missouri Western

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team hit .286 and rallied in the first set to sweep Missouri Western Stat (-23, -23, -19) Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (23-3, 13-2) bounce back from a Friday night five-set loss to Central Missouri...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
KEARNEY, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Has Nine Teams In State Football Playoffs

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday released the pairings for the 2022 State High School Football Playoffs, with eight Lincoln area teams that have qualified in five of the seven classifications. In Class A, Lincoln Southwest is the No. 8 seed and will host No....
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Coleman commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades, announced on Saturday that he will commit to Nebraska. The Top 100 recruit made the announcement by proclaiming, “I’m staying home,” while putting on a Nebraska hat. Coleman is a consensus...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Minden football whips Cozad in season finale win

COZAD, Neb. (KSNB) - Cozad football welcomed on in Minden for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, the Whippetts whip the Haymaker’s in a 34-18 win. See embedded video for highlights.
MINDEN, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Catholic football lights up Gibbon

GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - Gibbon football welcomed on in Kearney Catholic for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, the Stars defeated the Buffalos 45-28. See embedded video for highlights.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central football dominates Fairbury

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central played host to Fairbury to end the regular season. The Patriots gets a hefty lead against the Jeffs before halftime, they run away with it 60-20. See embedded video for highlights.
FAIRBURY, NE
KSNB Local4

No. 25 Hastings College men’s soccer wins GPAC regular season title

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 25 Hastings College men’s soccer hosted Northwestern in a GPAC matchup Saturday. The Broncos won 5-0 to improve to 11-1-1 on the season. With the result, Hastings College claimed the regular season conference championship. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

No. 3 Huskers roll to sixth straight conference sweep at Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team continued to roll with its sixth Big Ten sweep in a row - a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win at Illinois in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,152 at Huff Hall on Saturday night. The Huskers (18-1, 10-0 Big Ten)...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Red Cloud football wins in high fashion over Franklin

RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - With only one loss on the year, Red Cloud hoped to keep it that way against Franklin. The Warriors were the first on the board and they wouldn’t look back, winning 56-14 against the Flyers. See embedded video for highlights.
RED CLOUD, NE
KSNB Local4

St. Cecilia football shuts out Doniphan-Trumbull

DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia made the quick trip north to Doniphan for their Friday night matchup. The Cardinal defense held the Bluehawks to 7 points in the first half, but they would rattle off 33 in the second to win 40-0. See embedded video for highlights.
DONIPHAN, NE
KSNB Local4

Amherst football ends season with win over Hershey

HERSHEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Amherst traveled to Hershey for their Friday night matchup. The Broncos were hot out of the gate, and continued in stride to win 47-7 against the Panthers. See embedded video for highlights.
AMHERST, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy