Lexington, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky begins the season with college basketball’s best player and a preseason No. 4 ranking, though it’s unknown when injured Oscar Tshiebwe will be available to help the Wildcats live to up to their lofty billing. To hear coach John Calipari tell it, the consensus national player of the year isn’t the only one nursing injuries as another season of high expectations commences. Kentucky (26-8, 14-4 Southeastern Conference last season) is again the early conference media favorite thanks in large part to the return of 6-foot-9 Tsheibwe, who averaged 17.4 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds to sweep all six major awards as the nation’s best player. The Associated Press player of the year returned for his senior season to resume a NCAA championship quest that was rudely derailed in a first-round NCAA upset by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s, and to expand his skills for an expected spot in next year’s NBA draft.

