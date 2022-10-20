Lexington, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The coaching staff hit the road this week during the team's Bye week. Kentucky has offered Statesboro (Ga.) 2024 athlete Kamron Mikell (6-foot-2, 181), Covington (Ga.) Newton 2025 running back Zion Johnson (5-foot-9, 185), Charlotte (N.C.) Christian running back Kyron Jones (6-foot-0.5, 193), Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2025 athlete Montavin Quisenberry (5-foot-9, 160), Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic 2024 athlete Emanuel Ross (6-foot-2, 190), Brockton (Mass.) 2024 wide receiver Cameron Monteiro (6-foot-3, 170), Pike Road (Ala.) 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6-foot-2.5, 268), Carrollton (Ga.) 2024 tight end Caleb Odom (6-foot-5, 205), Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz 2024 defensive lineman Kendall Jackson (6-foot-4, 250), Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough 2024 offensive tackle Eagan Boyer (6-foot-8, 265), Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School of Knoxville 2024 cornerback Chaston Smith (6-foot-1, 151) and Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute 2025 edge rusher Zahir Mathis (6-foot-5, 220).
Comments / 0