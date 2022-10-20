ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Bishop Brossart High School soccer team will have a game with Lexington Catholic High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.

Bishop Brossart High School
Lexington Catholic High School
October 20, 2022
16:00:00
2022 KHSAA Girls Soccer Postseason Tournament

WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky teams continue hammering it out on the gridiron! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 : Tates Creek at Henry Clay, Madison Central at Bryan Station, Lafayette at Dunbar, and Montgomery County at Douglass. Week...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

4-star prospects, Boyle County sophomore among latest offers from UK

The coaching staff hit the road this week during the team's Bye week. Kentucky has offered Statesboro (Ga.) 2024 athlete Kamron Mikell (6-foot-2, 181), Covington (Ga.) Newton 2025 running back Zion Johnson (5-foot-9, 185), Charlotte (N.C.) Christian running back Kyron Jones (6-foot-0.5, 193), Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2025 athlete Montavin Quisenberry (5-foot-9, 160), Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic 2024 athlete Emanuel Ross (6-foot-2, 190), Brockton (Mass.) 2024 wide receiver Cameron Monteiro (6-foot-3, 170), Pike Road (Ala.) 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6-foot-2.5, 268), Carrollton (Ga.) 2024 tight end Caleb Odom (6-foot-5, 205), Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz 2024 defensive lineman Kendall Jackson (6-foot-4, 250), Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough 2024 offensive tackle Eagan Boyer (6-foot-8, 265), Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School of Knoxville 2024 cornerback Chaston Smith (6-foot-1, 151) and Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute 2025 edge rusher Zahir Mathis (6-foot-5, 220).
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The Family Dog’

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is expecting the largest homecoming turnout it has seen in almost 40 years. One big attraction to kick off EKU’s homecoming festivities is an old bar that has been closed for over twenty years, but just for one, Friday night, it reopened.
RICHMOND, KY
lanereport.com

Keeneland superfecta pays a record $72,863

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Keeneland record payoff of $72,863.72 for a 10-cent superfecta wager occurred in the seventh race. The ticket, which swept the entire pool, was placed through NYRA Bets and cost only $18. Keying the payoff was the win of 54-1 shot Fancy Martini, who is owned...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Sunday Headlines: UK in the new college football rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats are on a much-needed bye week as they prepare to face the Tennessee Volunteers in one of, if not the biggest game of Week 9. For now, it’s time to take a look at where the Cats and Vols stand in the new rankings ahead of their showdown in Knoxville, which takes place October 29th at 7 pm on ESPN.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a lot of positive recruiting momentum recently, but that took a hit on Friday. In-state running back Kaden Moorman announced on Twitter that he has decommitted from Kentucky and reopened his recruitment. With the decommitment, the Cats now have 14 total commits for the 2023...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Associated Press

No. 4 Kentucky begins with concerns about Tshiebwe's health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky begins the season with college basketball’s best player and a preseason No. 4 ranking, though it’s unknown when injured Oscar Tshiebwe will be available to help the Wildcats live to up to their lofty billing. To hear coach John Calipari tell it, the consensus national player of the year isn’t the only one nursing injuries as another season of high expectations commences. Kentucky (26-8, 14-4 Southeastern Conference last season) is again the early conference media favorite thanks in large part to the return of 6-foot-9 Tsheibwe, who averaged 17.4 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds to sweep all six major awards as the nation’s best player. The Associated Press player of the year returned for his senior season to resume a NCAA championship quest that was rudely derailed in a first-round NCAA upset by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s, and to expand his skills for an expected spot in next year’s NBA draft.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lex and Georgetown police pursue shooting suspects, one arrested

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are working with the Georgetown police department to investigate a shooting that preceded a car chase early Saturday morning. According to police, Georgetown officers responded to Chambers Avenue at around 1:30 am on Saturday morning and found a person who had been shot in the leg. The injury is non-life-threatening.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Tennessee opening odds

The Kentucky Wildcats are on bye this week, but the opening odds have already been released for their next matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers. The bye week couldn't have come at a better time as the Cats get ready to take on the No. 3 ranked Volunteers in Knoxville. Will Levis has taken an absolute beating in the first half of the season, Jeremy Flax has been banged up, Jacquez Jones has missed the last two games, and Tayvion Robinson missed last week’s game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Calipari hinting at a potential DJ Wagner commitment?

John Calipari and his staff are currently trying to add the final pieces to the 2023 recruiting class. After a huge commitment from 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw, one player remains on the board that is already quite popular among the Big Blue Nation. DJ Wagner, had long been seen as...
LEXINGTON, KY
visitfrankfort.com

Frankfort’s Newest Fine Dining Experience

Glen Willis, the historic landmark building on the outskirts of Frankfort just down from Buffalo Trace Distillery, has in its 207 years of existence been a private home (one of its owners, Revolutionary War veteran and politician Humphrey Marshall, was notorious for having fought a duel with Henry Clay when both served in the Kentucky House of Representatives), a tearoom and a catering event space.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop in Ky.

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Farmers are hitting the fields, across the Bluegrass, harvesting corn and soybeans. Kentucky enjoyed a record corn crop last year and is hoping for the same this year. The majority of the corn, harvested in central and eastern Kentucky, stays right here, going into bourbon.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the 83-year-old woman as Ruth Mayes of Frankfort. Mayes was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. by the coroner’s office. At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair...
FRANKFORT, KY
