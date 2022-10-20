Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Board of Education passes new rule on bathroom and locker room usage in state schools
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Board of Education unanimously voted Wednesday morning on a parental notification rule regarding bathroom policies and proceedings in local school districts. STORY: JSO: Man injured after argument leads to shooting at local gas station. Tom Grady, the chair of the Board, said the rule...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
wogx.com
DeSantis calls for special session to provide property tax relief for Hurricane Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he plans to call a special legislative session to provide property-tax relief to people affected by Hurricane Ian, with the session possibly addressing property-insurance issues. DeSantis also said he planned to issue an executive order that would delay tax-payment deadlines in...
Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power
A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
Governor DeSantis signs executive order to extend deadlines
Governor DeSantis signed an executive order to extend deadlines for payments to property taxes on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Independent Florida Alligator
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
Phys.org
Climate change consensus endures in Florida
Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University since October 2019 are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians' climate resilience attitudes during a period of particularly dynamic political, economic and environmental events. Climate change appears to have emerged as an abiding and cross-cutting issue that in Florida, at...
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
wogx.com
Teacher accidentally sets off panic alarm at Central Florida middle school
A scare at a local middle school put some parents on edge. A panic alarm was briefly set off at Greenwood Lakes Middle School putting the school into a lockdown.
What to know: 3 Amendments on Florida November ballot
Three amendments are on the ballot for Florida's November election. Here's what to know.
wogx.com
Florida motorists receive $4.3M in toll breaks in September through SunPass Savings program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation reported Thursday that 361,000 SunPass users saved $4.3 million in September under a discount offered to frequent users of toll roads. Introduced in late August and started on Sept. 1, the six-month discount period provided an average of a little more than...
Circle K Will Start Selling Weed Soon But Only At 10 Locations In Florida, Sort Of
Green Thumb Industries, a cannabis company out of Chicago has partnered up with convenience giant Circle K stores to launch pop medical marijuana shops inside certain Circle K locations. The Rise Express stores will have a separate entrance and sell flower, gummies, and vapes to medical marijuana card holders. The plants they’re using for these products will be grown at a facility in Ocala so you know its fresh, if that matters lol.
When does early voting start in Florida?
Tampa Bay area voters can soon head to the polls to cast their ballot for the Florida general election.
wogx.com
Florida deaths from Hurricane Ian reach 114, FDLE reports
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Medical examiners have confirmed 114 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with nearly half of them in Lee County, according to information released Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The 114 death total was up from 112 on Thursday. Lee County, where the Category 4 storm made...
floridianpress.com
How Large Will Ron DeSantis's Margin of Victory be Over Charlie Crist?
With less than 3 weeks to go until the 2022 midterm elections, talk around both Republican and Democratic political circles is not whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will defeat Charlie Crist, but by how much of margin will he defeat Florida’s most prolific political campaign, Charlie Crist. The most recent...
floridapolitics.com
Email insights: Ron DeSantis cashes in on George Soros again
The Governor returns to a familiar target. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to make slams of billionaire George Soros central to his fundraising appeals. In a Wednesday email to donors discussing what he said is the most “consequential election in our state’s history,” DeSantis yet again invoked the Hungarian-American billionaire’s name.
One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum
Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.
wogx.com
2 men accused in Florida crime spree spanning 8 counties at Lowe's Home Improvement stores
Two men have been charged with theft and scheme to defraud after the duo allegedly visited several Lowe's Home Improvement stores throughout Florida, stealing more than $47,000 worth of items. Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero were arrested on Thursday after an investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)...
Creepy Facts You Didn't Know About Florida
It's fall, y'all! And that means it's time to get in the mood for everything spooky and creepy. To kick off the celebration, here's a list of creepy Florida facts that'll keep you up at night.
KHBS
Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
Comments / 0