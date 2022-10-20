ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUTV

Beautiful new homes available at new Midvale community

KUTV — The following information is provided by Garbett Homes. The Mill boasts a prime east side locale with Zero Energy Ready homes located along 8000 S. close to the Sandy border. This Midvale community offers their most popular line up of home plans with new, modern exteriors. Ideal...
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

Church announces groundbreaking dates for 4 temples in Latin America

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking dates for four temples in Latin America. Church President Russell M. Nelson first announced plans for the Managua Nicaragua Temple in April 2018 and the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple in October 2020. He announced plans for the Torreón Mexico and Querétaro Mexico Temples in April 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

New virtual reality exhibit opens at Living Planet Aquarium

KUTV — A brand new exhibit is now open at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!. You may have driven by the aquarium and noticed the giant claw recently, we're taking you inside the new Virtual Reality Exhibit to show you what it's all about. For more information and tickets...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Explosion, fire leaves Provo man dead, two others injured

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead and two more were injured after an explosion in Provo on Friday morning, authorities confirmed. Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the incident at a home in the area of 1600 West and 1050 North. Witnesses said there was an...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Driving on wet leaves is just as dangerous as driving on ice

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The risk of driving on snow and ice is one of the issues that people lament the most during the winter. You may drive on something equally hazardous during the fall, though, didn't you know? It's leaves, especially wet leaves. As an illustration provided...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Who are the undecided voters in Utah's Senate race?

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Ballots were mailed out this week across Utah, and people statewide are voting in a tight race for U.S. Senate between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin. The latest Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll showed Lee ahead of McMullin by...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Two remain in custody after armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two suspects remain in custody after a hearing in federal court for an armed robbery of a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The alleged robbery happened on Aug. 19 at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a church at 1250 West and 1400 South. Police said two people with handguns robbed the carrier as he was parked in a lot to eat lunch.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Liberty scores final 38 points in 41-14 win over BYU

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Dae Dae Hunter ran for 213 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, Shedro Louis added two rushing TDs and Liberty scored the final 38 points as the Flames beat BYU 41-14 Saturday night. Johnathan Bennett completed 22 of 29 passes for 247 yards and...
PROVO, UT

