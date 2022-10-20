Read full article on original website
Utah advocate urges improvement for system that helps domestic violence victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah domestic violence advocate said the system to help victims needs an upgrade. Deondra Brown and her siblings, all part of piano sensation group called 5 Browns, revealed childhood abuse at the hands of their father in 2011. “I have wonderful days, and...
Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
Beautiful new homes available at new Midvale community
KUTV — The following information is provided by Garbett Homes. The Mill boasts a prime east side locale with Zero Energy Ready homes located along 8000 S. close to the Sandy border. This Midvale community offers their most popular line up of home plans with new, modern exteriors. Ideal...
Shortage of special education teachers leave parents asking questions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parents are left with a number of questions following the recent shortage of special education teachers. Hailey Anderson lives right around the corner from her daughter’s school and feels lucky that she can make the daily trek to Bonneville Elementary to pick her up.
Illegal immigrant arrested for laundering $915,000 in stolen catalytic converters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Taylorsville police officers, as part of The Crimes Against Statewide Economy (CASE) Unit have arrested 47-year-old Omar Ernesto Martinez-Gomez accusing him of laundering $915,230 worth of stolen catalytic converters in Utah. In July of 2021, Taylorsville police arrested an unidentified person in possession of...
UHP responds to dozens of crashes, slide-offs during first snowstorm of season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol responded to more than 100 crashes statewide on Saturday. Around 40 of the crashes happened within a four-to-five-hour timeframe when a cold front moved through northern Utah, bringing rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains. Joann...
Church announces groundbreaking dates for 4 temples in Latin America
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking dates for four temples in Latin America. Church President Russell M. Nelson first announced plans for the Managua Nicaragua Temple in April 2018 and the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple in October 2020. He announced plans for the Torreón Mexico and Querétaro Mexico Temples in April 2021.
New virtual reality exhibit opens at Living Planet Aquarium
KUTV — A brand new exhibit is now open at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!. You may have driven by the aquarium and noticed the giant claw recently, we're taking you inside the new Virtual Reality Exhibit to show you what it's all about. For more information and tickets...
Explosion, fire leaves Provo man dead, two others injured
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead and two more were injured after an explosion in Provo on Friday morning, authorities confirmed. Fire crews and law enforcement responded to the incident at a home in the area of 1600 West and 1050 North. Witnesses said there was an...
Driving on wet leaves is just as dangerous as driving on ice
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The risk of driving on snow and ice is one of the issues that people lament the most during the winter. You may drive on something equally hazardous during the fall, though, didn't you know? It's leaves, especially wet leaves. As an illustration provided...
FBI arrests West Jordan gun shop owner for alleged role in Jan. 6 riot
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — With just a few months left before the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, a judge in Washington, D.C., signed an arrest warrant for a Utah man in connection to the attack. On Oct. 19, the West Jordan business...
Who are the undecided voters in Utah's Senate race?
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Ballots were mailed out this week across Utah, and people statewide are voting in a tight race for U.S. Senate between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin. The latest Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll showed Lee ahead of McMullin by...
Two remain in custody after armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two suspects remain in custody after a hearing in federal court for an armed robbery of a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The alleged robbery happened on Aug. 19 at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a church at 1250 West and 1400 South. Police said two people with handguns robbed the carrier as he was parked in a lot to eat lunch.
Legendary Disney singer to join Tabernacle Choir as guest in annual Christmas concerts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An award-winning actress known for singing as two Disney princesses was announced as a featured guest at the Tabernacle Choir's annual Christmas concert. Lea Salonga, who provided the singing voices for Princess Jasmine from "Aladdin" and Fa Mulan from "Mulan," will perform alongside the...
Review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is the comfort comedy you've been craving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Ticket to Paradise. Starring: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier. Rated: PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive material. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Studio Synopsis: George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who...
Liberty scores final 38 points in 41-14 win over BYU
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Dae Dae Hunter ran for 213 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, Shedro Louis added two rushing TDs and Liberty scored the final 38 points as the Flames beat BYU 41-14 Saturday night. Johnathan Bennett completed 22 of 29 passes for 247 yards and...
