wrestleview.com
IMPACT Wrestling SPOILERS: Matches taped to air on AXS TV
Below are the spoilers for upcoming Sin City Showdown themed episodes of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. The taping took place Friday night at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. X-Division Tournament:. -Black Taurus defeated Laredo Kid to advance. -Trey Miguel defeated Alan Angels to advance. -PJ Black...
wrestleview.com
WWE reportedly planning to hold PLE in December, same day as another wrestling PPV
According to Fightful Select, WWE is planning to run a premium live event on Saturday, December 10, which is the same day Tony Khan is holding the Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view. The report also notes that Saturday, December 10 is listed internally as a date for an NXT...
wrestleview.com
Shawn Michaels confirms NXT special for December 10
During a media conference call on Friday, Shawn Michaels confirmed “NXT Deadline” will take place on Saturday, December 10. The event will stream live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. It will also take place the same day as the ROH Final Battle and UFC pay-per-view shows.
wrestleview.com
New matches added to WWE Crown Jewel on November 5
Below is the current card for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5, that now includes a Steel Cage Match and a Battle of the Giants. -Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross. -Battle of the Giants: Braun Strowman and Omos. -The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest,...
wrestleview.com
WWE Backstage news on Raw 30 and King/Queen of the Ring
WWE is reportedly working on putting together a special 30th year anniversary episode of Raw. The Manhattan Center in New York City was the home of Monday Night Raw when the show debuted on January 11, 1993. Raw’s 25th anniversary episode took place on January 18, 2018 and was held...
wrestleview.com
What happened after AEW Rampage went off the air on Friday night
Below is what happened after AEW Rampage went off the air Friday night on TNT. Orange Cassidy celebrated with Danhausen and Best Friends. Tony Khan came out and congratulated Cassidy and 10 for their performances tonight. -1 and his younger brother, Nolan Huber (who was wearing a referee’s shirt) came out with Tony.
wrestleview.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event House Show (10/22) Dayton, Ohio
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event House Show on October 22, 2022 at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. The results are below, which are courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com. -WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion...
wrestleview.com
Good News For WWE Fans In The Philippines
There is good news for WWE fans in the Philippines. It was announced by Disney that WWE content, including Premium Live Events and Video OnDemand will be available on their Disney+ streaming service for the Philippines when it launches on Thursday, November 17.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Preview: Title Match, Bray Wyatt and more!
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown begins tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FOX, and emanate from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show. -Bray Wyatt to appear. -Omos and MVP to confront...
wrestleview.com
NXT Halloween Havoc Quick Results And Highlights – 10/22/22
Below are the quick results and highlights from Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc. Wes Lee defeated Carmelo Hayes , Nathan Frazer, Von Wagner, & Oro Mensah in a Ladder Match to win the vacant NXT North American Championship. Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller in a Spin The Wheel Make...
wrestleview.com
Roman Reigns and more announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown airing on FS1
Next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 at 8:00 pm ET due to game 1 of the MLB World Series. Below is the current card for next week’s show. -Roman Reigns will return just eight days before he defends the WWE Undisputed Universal Title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestleview.com
State Farm Arena no longer advertising WWE Day 1, Holiday Supershow now scheduled for December
The State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA is no longer advertising WWE Day 1, which was originally scheduled to take place on January 1, 2023. The arena is now advertising a WWE Holiday Tour Supershow event for Tuesday, December 27. The following below is from the State Farm Arena’s website:...
wrestleview.com
Tony Khan would only allow Billy Gunn to appear on WWE Raw for DX reunion if AEW was mentioned
According to a report from F4WOnline, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan was willing to let Billy Gunn to appear at the recent 25-year Anniversary of D-Generation X on WWE Raw, but only if WWE would have acknowledged that he worked for AEW. The report further notes that WWE was...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famers appearing on an episode of “Oh Hell No…with Marlon Wayans”
WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins will be appearing on an episode of “Oh Hell No…with Marlon Wayans” where celebrities will be challenged to face their biggest fears in VR. Hosted by Wayans, the six-episode series, executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will debut will one...
wrestleview.com
AEW’s lead video engineer Brian Muster has passed away, Go Fund Me set up to help the family
Wrestleview is sad to have learned today that AEW’s lead video engineer, Brian Muster has unexpectedly passed away. Muster, who spent over 13 years in the professional wrestling business, leaves behind his fiancee’ and two young children. A GoFundMe page has been launched to help his family with...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT star signs contract extension with the company
According to the Quebec publication Lutte, 54-year-old PCO (Pierre Carl Ouellet) has signed a contract extension with IMPACT Wrestling. Per the report, his contract will have him with IMPACT until October 31, 2023. As per the new contract, he will also have his own makeup artist in order to further enhance the his Frankenstein persona.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Ratings For 10/21/22 Episode
The preliminary ratings for WWE SmackDown are now in. According to SpoilerTV, the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, averaged 2.163 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.266 million viewers, with the second hour at 2.060 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating. Friday night’s show making it No, 1 for the night on network television.
