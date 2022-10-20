ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IMPACT Wrestling SPOILERS: Matches taped to air on AXS TV

Below are the spoilers for upcoming Sin City Showdown themed episodes of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. The taping took place Friday night at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. X-Division Tournament:. -Black Taurus defeated Laredo Kid to advance. -Trey Miguel defeated Alan Angels to advance. -PJ Black...
Shawn Michaels confirms NXT special for December 10

During a media conference call on Friday, Shawn Michaels confirmed “NXT Deadline” will take place on Saturday, December 10. The event will stream live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. It will also take place the same day as the ROH Final Battle and UFC pay-per-view shows.
New matches added to WWE Crown Jewel on November 5

Below is the current card for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5, that now includes a Steel Cage Match and a Battle of the Giants. -Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross. -Battle of the Giants: Braun Strowman and Omos. -The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest,...
WWE Backstage news on Raw 30 and King/Queen of the Ring

WWE is reportedly working on putting together a special 30th year anniversary episode of Raw. The Manhattan Center in New York City was the home of Monday Night Raw when the show debuted on January 11, 1993. Raw’s 25th anniversary episode took place on January 18, 2018 and was held...
What happened after AEW Rampage went off the air on Friday night

Below is what happened after AEW Rampage went off the air Friday night on TNT. Orange Cassidy celebrated with Danhausen and Best Friends. Tony Khan came out and congratulated Cassidy and 10 for their performances tonight. -1 and his younger brother, Nolan Huber (who was wearing a referee’s shirt) came out with Tony.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event House Show (10/22) Dayton, Ohio

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event House Show on October 22, 2022 at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. The results are below, which are courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com. -WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion...
Good News For WWE Fans In The Philippines

There is good news for WWE fans in the Philippines. It was announced by Disney that WWE content, including Premium Live Events and Video OnDemand will be available on their Disney+ streaming service for the Philippines when it launches on Thursday, November 17.
WWE SmackDown Preview: Title Match, Bray Wyatt and more!

*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown begins tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FOX, and emanate from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show. -Bray Wyatt to appear. -Omos and MVP to confront...
NXT Halloween Havoc Quick Results And Highlights – 10/22/22

Below are the quick results and highlights from Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc. Wes Lee defeated Carmelo Hayes , Nathan Frazer, Von Wagner, & Oro Mensah in a Ladder Match to win the vacant NXT North American Championship. Apollo Crews defeated Grayson Waller in a Spin The Wheel Make...
Roman Reigns and more announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown airing on FS1

Next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 at 8:00 pm ET due to game 1 of the MLB World Series. Below is the current card for next week’s show. -Roman Reigns will return just eight days before he defends the WWE Undisputed Universal Title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
WWE Hall of Famers appearing on an episode of “Oh Hell No…with Marlon Wayans”

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins will be appearing on an episode of “Oh Hell No…with Marlon Wayans” where celebrities will be challenged to face their biggest fears in VR. Hosted by Wayans, the six-episode series, executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will debut will one...
IMPACT star signs contract extension with the company

According to the Quebec publication Lutte, 54-year-old PCO (Pierre Carl Ouellet) has signed a contract extension with IMPACT Wrestling. Per the report, his contract will have him with IMPACT until October 31, 2023. As per the new contract, he will also have his own makeup artist in order to further enhance the his Frankenstein persona.
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Ratings For 10/21/22 Episode

The preliminary ratings for WWE SmackDown are now in. According to SpoilerTV, the October 21 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, averaged 2.163 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.266 million viewers, with the second hour at 2.060 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating. Friday night’s show making it No, 1 for the night on network television.

