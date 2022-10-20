Read full article on original website
Center First United Pentecostal Church Fall Festival
October 21, 2022 - Center First United Pentecostal Church Fall Festival on October 30, 2022 from 4pm-6pm at 610 Hurst St., Center, TX 75935. We will have Dixie Twister, Chair Swing, Bungee Trampoline, Trackless Train, Whirley Bird Ride, Inflatables, Fall Picture Prop and Food Trucks. Everyone Welcome.
"Candy in the Park" at Perry Sampson Park
October 21, 2022 - Join us for A Perry Sampson Park Committee event - Candy in the Park Saturday October 29, 2022 from 3pm-7pm at Perry Sampson Park 806 Garrett Street, Center, TX 75935. “Round the Block Hayride” at 4:20. Face Painting, Apple Bobbing, Fun Fun Fun. Everyone is Welcome. Parents are encouraged to attend. Kid Friendly.
Shreveport Band Director Allegedly Called Vulgar Names To Students Mom
This is wild… the band director at Southwood High School allegedly called the parent of a student a vulgar name in a selfie video. In the video posted by KTBS-TV, Lennard Holden, the band director, looked directly into the camera and called the mother of a student a vulgar name.
Center Health and Harmony 10th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 21
October 21, 2022 - Center Health and Harmony is celebrating its 10th Anniversary on Friday, October 21st at 11:00am. The public is invited to join the Ambassadors is celebrating this milestone with Beth Brown and her staff. In 1988, Ruth Chandler opened Center Health Foods store. Ms. Chandler suffered from...
Shelby Savings Bank Hosting Community Development Clinic: Home Buyer 101
October 20, 2022 - Shelby Savings Bank will be hosting a Community Development Clinic: Home Buyer 101 on Wednesday, November 9 from 6:00-7:30pm. The clinic will be held in the Shelby Savings Bank Training Room (Center Main Branch) at 111 Selma Street, Center, TX. A FREE dinner will be provided...
Center Middle School Drug Free Week
Monday: Mismatch Monday - Wear Tacky/mismatched clothing to show drugs are tacky!. Tuesday: Twinning Tuesday - Twin with your BFF and double up against drugs!. Wednesday: Red-y to say NO to drugs - Wear Red to stand up against drugs!. Thursday: Thriller Thursday - Drugs turn you into a zombie!...
4-H Food and Textile Youth Projects to Begin
What is 4-H? Texas 4-H is like a club for kids and teens ages 5-18, and it’s BIG! It’s the largest youth development program in Texas with more than 550,000 youth each year. Texas 4-H is part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M System and the program was founded in 1908, No matter where you live or what you like to do, Texas 4-H has something that lets you be a better you!
Harmonia Baptist Church Musician’s Appreciation for Henderson, Hickman
October 21, 2022 - Harmonia Baptist Church is hosting a Musician’s Appreciation to honor Carlos Henderson and Derrick Hickman on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7pm. Doors open at 6pm. Guest speaker is Pastor Richard Edwards with Mt. Zion C.M.E., Center, Texas. Harmonia Baptist Church and Rev. Bryan Gates,...
SFA Homecoming Events Kick Off Next Week
October 21, 2022 — Stephen F. Austin State University has a full slate of events scheduled for Homecoming 2022, including a concert, a parade and an alumni auction, in addition to the football game against Utah Tech University at 2 p.m. October 29 at Homer Bryce Stadium. The fun...
Marshall, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Remember When Restaurant Impossible Tried To Save This Lufkin, Texas BBQ Joint?
Back in 2013 Lufkin had a brush with fame as the show Restaurant Impossible came to town to makeover a long-standing BBQ place. Bryan's Smokehouse had gone through some tough times and the Food Network show came with the mission to improve things. The restaurant was located at 609 South...
City begins $6M, 8-month long street repair project
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is announcing a project to repair a number of streets in each district throughout the city. The city says it will repair 56 asphalt streets across the city. The roadway improvement project will begin in District A with the following streets:. STREETFROMTO.
Tenaha City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, October 24
October 21, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a regular called meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on Monday the 24th day of October 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Oct. 20
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted the former county road engineer for alleged offenses during his time as a City of Lufkin employee. Online judicial records show Charles Norman Walker Jr., 53, of Lufkin, is charged with misapplication of fiduciary property and theft of property. He was indicted on Oct. 13.
Roughrider Tennis Team Advances to Final Round of Regional Playoffs
October 20, 2022 - The Center Roughrider Tennis Team won the Regional Semifinals today, October 20, 2022 against Hamshire-Fannett to advance to the Regional Final round of playoffs. Center won 10-5. The Riders will face Academy tomorrow, October 21 at 1pm at the A&M Consolidated High School courts, 1801 Harvey...
Louisiana grandmother launches GoFundMe for slain babies’ funeral expenses
Brandy Marter-Moreno is asking for the community's help to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
Witness bravely enters house on fire on Gilbert Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. It happened Friday, Oct. 21 just a few minutes after 9 a.m. on the 1500 block of Gilbert Drive between Lister and Herndon streets. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, 17 units initially responded to the reported fire.
Know Before You Go See Chris Stapleton Tonight in Bossier
Shreveport-Bossier Is Still Freaking Out Over the New Pay to Park Policy. The Brookshire Grocery Arena announced significant changes beginning October 7th we have to pay $12 for parking. The New Parking Program Is Actually Easy to Use. The new parking program will use the ParkMobile App, you can scan...
Head-on collision sends several to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue. Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
