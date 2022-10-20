ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scttx.com

Center First United Pentecostal Church Fall Festival

October 21, 2022 - Center First United Pentecostal Church Fall Festival on October 30, 2022 from 4pm-6pm at 610 Hurst St., Center, TX 75935. We will have Dixie Twister, Chair Swing, Bungee Trampoline, Trackless Train, Whirley Bird Ride, Inflatables, Fall Picture Prop and Food Trucks. Everyone Welcome.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

"Candy in the Park" at Perry Sampson Park

October 21, 2022 - Join us for A Perry Sampson Park Committee event - Candy in the Park Saturday October 29, 2022 from 3pm-7pm at Perry Sampson Park 806 Garrett Street, Center, TX 75935. “Round the Block Hayride” at 4:20. Face Painting, Apple Bobbing, Fun Fun Fun. Everyone is Welcome. Parents are encouraged to attend. Kid Friendly.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Center Health and Harmony 10th Anniversary Celebration on Oct. 21

October 21, 2022 - Center Health and Harmony is celebrating its 10th Anniversary on Friday, October 21st at 11:00am. The public is invited to join the Ambassadors is celebrating this milestone with Beth Brown and her staff. In 1988, Ruth Chandler opened Center Health Foods store. Ms. Chandler suffered from...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Shelby Savings Bank Hosting Community Development Clinic: Home Buyer 101

October 20, 2022 - Shelby Savings Bank will be hosting a Community Development Clinic: Home Buyer 101 on Wednesday, November 9 from 6:00-7:30pm. The clinic will be held in the Shelby Savings Bank Training Room (Center Main Branch) at 111 Selma Street, Center, TX. A FREE dinner will be provided...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Center Middle School Drug Free Week

Monday: Mismatch Monday - Wear Tacky/mismatched clothing to show drugs are tacky!. Tuesday: Twinning Tuesday - Twin with your BFF and double up against drugs!. Wednesday: Red-y to say NO to drugs - Wear Red to stand up against drugs!. Thursday: Thriller Thursday - Drugs turn you into a zombie!...
scttx.com

4-H Food and Textile Youth Projects to Begin

What is 4-H? Texas 4-H is like a club for kids and teens ages 5-18, and it’s BIG! It’s the largest youth development program in Texas with more than 550,000 youth each year. Texas 4-H is part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M System and the program was founded in 1908, No matter where you live or what you like to do, Texas 4-H has something that lets you be a better you!
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

SFA Homecoming Events Kick Off Next Week

October 21, 2022 — Stephen F. Austin State University has a full slate of events scheduled for Homecoming 2022, including a concert, a parade and an alumni auction, in addition to the football game against Utah Tech University at 2 p.m. October 29 at Homer Bryce Stadium. The fun...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
High School Football PRO

Marshall, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hughes Springs High School football team will have a game with Elysian Fields High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KSLA

City begins $6M, 8-month long street repair project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is announcing a project to repair a number of streets in each district throughout the city. The city says it will repair 56 asphalt streets across the city. The roadway improvement project will begin in District A with the following streets:. STREETFROMTO.
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

Tenaha City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, October 24

October 21, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a regular called meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on Monday the 24th day of October 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
TENAHA, TX
scttx.com

Roughrider Tennis Team Advances to Final Round of Regional Playoffs

October 20, 2022 - The Center Roughrider Tennis Team won the Regional Semifinals today, October 20, 2022 against Hamshire-Fannett to advance to the Regional Final round of playoffs. Center won 10-5. The Riders will face Academy tomorrow, October 21 at 1pm at the A&M Consolidated High School courts, 1801 Harvey...
CENTER, TX
KSLA

Witness bravely enters house on fire on Gilbert Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. It happened Friday, Oct. 21 just a few minutes after 9 a.m. on the 1500 block of Gilbert Drive between Lister and Herndon streets. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, 17 units initially responded to the reported fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Know Before You Go See Chris Stapleton Tonight in Bossier

Shreveport-Bossier Is Still Freaking Out Over the New Pay to Park Policy. The Brookshire Grocery Arena announced significant changes beginning October 7th we have to pay $12 for parking. The New Parking Program Is Actually Easy to Use. The new parking program will use the ParkMobile App, you can scan...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Head-on collision sends several to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue. Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy