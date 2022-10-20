What is 4-H? Texas 4-H is like a club for kids and teens ages 5-18, and it’s BIG! It’s the largest youth development program in Texas with more than 550,000 youth each year. Texas 4-H is part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas A&M System and the program was founded in 1908, No matter where you live or what you like to do, Texas 4-H has something that lets you be a better you!

