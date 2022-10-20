Two pedestrians struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents

CENTER POINT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two pedestrians were struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents Wednesday.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW on reports of a pedestrian struck. The 24-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the offending vehicle left the scene. Deputies later located the vehicle at a nearby residence. The driver is currently being questioned by detectives.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., deputies were then dispatched to 22nd Avenue NW on a second pedestrian-struck incident. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and Detectives are working the incidents. At this time there have not been any arrests made, however both incidents are still active investigations.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.