ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Two pedestrians struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents

By Monica Nakashima
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4m0J_0ifpsgix00

CENTER POINT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two pedestrians were struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents Wednesday.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW on reports of a pedestrian struck. The 24-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the offending vehicle left the scene. Deputies later located the vehicle at a nearby residence. The driver is currently being questioned by detectives.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., deputies were then dispatched to 22nd Avenue NW on a second pedestrian-struck incident. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and Detectives are working the incidents. At this time there have not been any arrests made, however both incidents are still active investigations.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
wvtm13.com

Woman killed in crash near Sipsey in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — An Empire woman died after her car crashed into a tree earlier Saturday. The Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened about 11:35 a.m. on Sipsey Road, just east of Sipsey in Walker County. The driver was identified as Sandra Harris, 64. No other vehicles...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman dead after striking tree in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Empire woman is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning. Sandra G. Harris, 64, died when the car she was driving left the roadway around 11:35 a.m., and struck a tree on Sipsey Road, about one mile east of Sipsey, in Walker County, according to the Alabama Law […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Unidentified body found in grave behind Jefferson County home

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a death investigation after finding human remains Friday morning in a grave behind a home in Mount Olive. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway to perform a welfare check on a male whose family had not heard from him in several months. Deputies were unable to get an answer at the door but did locate what appeared to be a freshly dug grave on the property.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Prayer vigil held for missing Bessemer man

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family continue their search for Ricardo Carlos Jefferson. They held a prayer vigil on October 22 for the missing man from Bessemer, in hopes of finding answers. Bessemer police say Ricardo Jefferson was reported missing on September 28. He was last seen leaving his...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Thursday night. According to the TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, officers were called to the University Downs complex on 120 15th Street E on reports of a shooting at 7:32 p.m. Two victims were transported to DCH. […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Human remains found behind Mount Olive home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A cadaver dog discovered human remains behind a Jefferson County house Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to a house along Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive for a welfare check. Investigators say a man’s family had not heard from him in several months.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man convicted of manslaughter in 2018 shooting in Chilton County

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have convicted a man of manslaughter in a deadly shooting that happened in Chilton County in 2018. Jermink Lykes was convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Alex Postell. Attorneys say the shooting happened on October 21, 2018 behind the Clanton YMCA around 3:00 a.m.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

17-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham teen has died after being injured in a drive-by shooting earlier in the week. Police responded Monday evening to an apartment complex at 7710 Sunrise Lane. They found the young man had been shot and he was rushed to Children's of Alabama Hospital with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Coosa County woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby County

A Coosa County woman was killed early Saturday morning after the Jeep Wrangler she was driving overturned into a creek, authorities said. Troopers at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Adeline N. Morris, 23, of Weogufka. The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 25 near Vincent in Shelby County.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 21

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $335. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center N.W; general merchandise; $1,238. October 19. theft of property-4th degree; Chevron;...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Sheriffs make big drug bust in Fultondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit pulled thousands of dollars in illegal drugs off the streets of Fultondale today. They seized everything from weed to Ketamine. Thirty four year old Marquavius Gibbs Staples is now behind bars in Jefferson County. The Sheriff’s office found 522.2 grams of Cocaine, 7.1 grams of Ketamine and 95.8 Grams of a currently unidentified green liquid.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Mississippi man dies in vehicle accident in Leeds

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County coroner has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Leeds. The Leeds Police Department said William Edward Arnold, 40, of Saltillo, Mississippi, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra on Pamela Street when the vehicle lost control and traveled across Montevallo Road onto the property at 1044 Montevallo Road and hit a tree.
LEEDS, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy