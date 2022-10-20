ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Letters to the Editor: Debate over abortion more about power over women

By The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RwnVQ_0ifpsRQw00

I support Prop 2 to help more voters cast their ballots

I support Proposal 2 on the Nov. 8 Michigan ballot because it will help more eligible voters cast their ballots safely and securely.

The Michigan Constitution does not expressly protect the right of eligible citizens to vote. Proposal 2 would correct that by adding an express right to vote without harassment, interference or intimidation into the Michigan Constitution.

Proposal 2 will ensure that our right to vote cannot be infringed upon in the future by the courts or the Legislature. In recent years, special interests have tried to convince us that we have to choose between security and access when it comes to voting.

Michigan voters deserve a voting system that is both secure and accessible. By voting "yes" on Proposal 2, we can make voting more accessible, while still being secure, and insure no voter is left behind.

Emily MeyersonPetoskey

Abortion bans add to overpopulation

The average decrease in the planetary population of vertebrates since 1970 is 68%. This includes the complete loss of 562 animal species.

The one outstanding exception to this amazing decrease in our vertebrate population is the 20% increase in the population of human vertebrates during the same 50-year period.

This would suggest a strong connection between the loss of many vertebrates and the gain in human population.

This is most likely because of human land use in the conversion of many native habitats like forests and grasslands into agricultural systems, and to climate change which is primarily due to the increased concentration of atmospheric CO2 caused by humans. Climate change is also responsible for an enormous acceleration of an already damaging level of human migration.

It should be obvious to anyone that putting a curb on human population growth is essential to the ultimate preservation of all life on our planet, and that the outlawing of abortion in our country is just one more source of unnecessary human population growth.

Bob RossPellston

Debate over abortion more about power over women

When examining abortion rates in numerous countries, there is a glaring finding.

Countries in which abortion is legal, have a lower abortion rate than countries where it is illegal. In statistics, this is referred to as the effects from confounding variable(s). Abortion being legal is not the reason for the lower abortion rate. It is because countries where abortion is legal also have sex education and easy access to affordable contraception.

Countries that have sex education and contraception have noticeably fewer unwanted pregnancies, which then result in a lower abortion rate. Conversely, countries where abortion is illegal not only have more abortions, but are guilty of the heinous act of forcing women and girls to bear children who are unwanted and/or whom the mothers cannot take care of nor financially support.

If there was true concern over abortion, there are simple steps to take. Namely, provide accurate and comprehensive sex education and easily available contraception. Unfortunately, it appears those who spout that they are anti-abortion are more anti-sex education and anti-contraception than they are anti-abortion. It is analogous to drivers demanding smooth running car engines but being vehemently opposed to changing the oil and filter.

The debate over abortion in the U.S. is more about having power over women. Too many legislators believe that women’s bodies are community property to regulate however they please. I would fight to stop someone passing laws to assume control over my power to decide my medical decisions. I can’t imagine any woman not doing the same. I strongly urge voting for legislators who acknowledge and support women having control over all their medical decisions.

If Proposal 3 passes, I expect those legislators who deny women their rights will immediately start trying to weaken, or even nullify the women’s health protections specified in Proposal 3.

Jim RudolphPetoskey

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties

Following multiple deadlocks from the Michigan State Board of Canvassers (BSC), state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) consulted with the Department of the Attorney General about potential legal consequences if a board member fails to perform their duties.  In Michigan, the Board of Canvassers is responsible for certifying election results, as well as certifying petitions for […] The post AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

A Michigan senator’s sermon and the sin of pushing stolen election lies

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ed McBroom looked out at the crowd and recalled the story of Daniel. Even while the Christian prophet suffered in captivity in Babylon, the Bible tells, Daniel didn’t compromise his faith. Despite immense pressure to conform by a “maniacal” king, McBroom said, Daniel picked his battles and stood for what he knew to be true “at great peril to himself.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

How to Vote in Michigan’s 2022 Elections

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michigan’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for governor, U.S. House and for seats in the state legislature. The state’s primary was Aug. 2. A voter casts a ballot at a polling place in Detroit. Essential info:. Absentee voting: All registered voters...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Nearly twice as many Michigan absentee ballots requested as in 2018

Almost twice as many absentee ballots have been requested in Michigan for the upcoming midterm elections as were requested in 2018. Just over 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent to Wolverine State voters for November’s elections, with less than three weeks left until Election Day, according to the Michigan Department of State. Of these ballots, 432,960 have been returned so far.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Counting on This ‘Shockwave’ to Win Them Michigan

ROCHESTER, Michigan— Huddled together on a brisk October morning in front of an ornate pond fountain, a trio of Michigan state senators were almost indistinguishable from the canvassers bundled up to join them.“What is the thing we can do to give them a reason to vote?” asked state Sen. Jeff Irwin, an Ann Arbor Democrat wearing a Red Wings pom-pom hat and a flannel jacket. “The abortion issue, what that does, is that gives a whole lot of those folks just a really obvious reason to show up.”These two-car garage lined streets in Oakland County are the front lines for...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:

MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Data shows Michigan had nation's steepest yearly decline in college enrollment

Michigan had the steepest decline in college enrollment in the country this year. That's according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which has been tracking enrollment rates by state since 2019. It shows a 4% year-on-year decrease in enrollment in Michigan's public colleges and universities. Since the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

AG Nessel announces $20M settlement in UIA class action lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. — A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) and allegations it used an automated system that wrongly accused recipients of fraud. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says property assets were seized without due process after the...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

New details reported in Chatfield investigation

New reported details in a criminal investigation into a former Michigan House Speaker are shedding light on the direction of the probe. The Detroit News reported Monday that witnesses discussed Republican Lee Chatfield’s travel, “excessive” spending, and potential misuse of the prescription drug Adderall in affidavits. One...
MICHIGAN STATE
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy