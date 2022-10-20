ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Hailey Bieber Bares Shoulders in Flirty Instagram Snaps

Hailey Bieber is celebrating the month of October by playing around with make-up and fashion looks. She just shared a new series of flirty photos on Instagram that she captioned, "October fun 👻." In the photos, Bieber rocks sultry make-up and a black lingerie outfit, posing in front of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy