Voter Guide to Questions and Amendments on the 2022 ballot

Washington Examiner
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website
A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
newsfromthestates.com
Political notes: Glassman and Lierman differ on role of comptroller, Pittman’s horse sense, and new endorsements
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (R) and Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) are running against each other for state comptroller in November. Photos courtesy of the campaigns. With Peter Franchot (D) set to step down after four terms as Maryland’s comptroller, voters will select someone new for the post in...
Bay Net
Maryland Delivers $27 Million in Rural Legacy Program Grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Board of Public Works on October 12 unanimously approved more than $27.1 million in Rural Legacy Program grants for conservation easement acquisitions, reflecting the highest annual amount appropriated since 2002. Funding from these grants will permanently protect 7,100 acres of working farms, forests, open space, shorelines, and wetlands — plus cultural and historical resources — throughout the state. Additionally, the Rural Legacy Board approved an expansion of more than 36,000 acres in six Rural Legacy Areas.
Wbaltv.com
Harford County executive candidate profile: Democrat Blane Miller
BEL AIR, Md. -- The 2022 election will mean Harford County voters will elect a new county executive. Blane Miller is a Democrat who's seeking to succeed incumbent Barry Glassman, the Republican nominee for Maryland state comptroller. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Miller,...
WJLA
Feeling crabby? Recreational weed hits the ballot in Maryland; polls show strong support
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Recreational use of marijuana is already legal in Virginia and the District -- whether it happens in Maryland is now up to the voters. The question will be posed on the second page of the ballot this November in the form of "Question 4." The question: do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis for those 21 and over on or after July 1st 2023?
Wbaltv.com
Harford County executive candidate profile: Republican Bob Cassilly
BEL AIR, Md. -- The 2022 election will mean Harford County voters will elect a new county executive. Bob Cassilly is a Republican state senator who's seeking to succeed incumbent Barry Glassman, the Republican nominee for Maryland state comptroller. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to...
DC Council passes non-citizens voting bill
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 4, 2022. The DC Council has passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act, according to a tweet from Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, who is the bill's lead sponsor. This bill will allow non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants to vote in local elections in D.C.
weaa.org
Maryland Elections | Early Voting Information
(Morgan News Hour) It's that time of year again, where election season has rolled around again. Here is what you need to know about early voting and registration information for this Election season. Early voting in Maryland starts October 27 and goes until November 3. Polling stations will open at...
Video shows Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepting gift from Proud Boys
BALTIMORE - A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate's primary victory party this summer.The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb from him."Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you," the young man said in video footage publicly posted on Cox's Vimeo account.Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.After accepting the gift, Cox asked the man's name and shook...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland Republican Party at critical juncture as election nears
Republican Larry Hogan is one of the most popular governors in Maryland’s recent history. After two terms, including a landslide victory in 2018, Hogan leaves office with a 62% approval rating according to a Sept. 19 Goucher College Poll. By comparison, his gubernatorial predecessor had a 40% approval rating when he left office in 2014.
Bay Net
Comptroller Franchot Issues Statement On Digital Ad Tax Ruling
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot issued the following statement regarding the ruling earlier this week by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge declaring the Digital Advertisement Gross Revenues tax law unconstitutional:. “As was the case when this legislation was being deliberated in the General Assembly, I...
wypr.org
Don't miss these voting deadlines in Maryland
Maryland residents will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote in the general election, but that’s not the only way to exercise your constitutional right. Starting Oct. 27 until Nov. 3, Marylanders can vote early. There will be 96 early voting stations set up all throughout the state. Residents need to make sure they are voting a station in the county they live in or inside Baltimore city limits if that’s where they reside.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council to defy Maryland law in Planning appointments, as Elrich warns Thrive 2050 is tainted by scandal
Thursday was another explosive day in the Montgomery County Planning Board scandal, as the County Council is poised to defy Maryland state law by illegally appointing 5 temporary board commissioners, without waiting the required three weeks after disclosing the list of candidates. The law is very clear, and is the only codified framework for appointing any individual to the Planning Board, resident Janis Sartucci told ABC 7 News. The list of candidates was made public on Wednesday, October 19, meaning that the appointments cannot legally be made until the next Council takes office after the November 8 election.
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: Apartments may come to your neighborhood of single-family homes if the County Council approves Thrive Montgomery 2050
A developer may soon be able to tear down that house next door and replace it with multifamily apartments or condos and you couldn’t stop it, under the new comprehensive plan labeled Thrive Montgomery 2050. The plan is poised to take effect for much of Montgomery County if the County Council votes to approve it Tuesday.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan tours McCormick’s new Baltimore County distribution center
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week joined McCormick & Company CEO Lawrence Kurius and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on a tour of McCormick’s new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic Park in Baltimore County—the largest distribution site for McCormick in the world. “This...
delawarepublic.org
UD Poll: Democrats at the top of the ticket have double-digit edge
A recent University of Delaware Center for Political Communication poll shows Democrats in statewide races hold sizable leads in the upcoming midterms. The poll of registered voters found Democratic incumbent Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester grabbing 50% support while her Republican opponent Lee Murphy had 33%. In the state Attorney General’s...
foxbaltimore.com
"Woke politicians' crime" tweet by Governor Hogan elicits strong opinions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The tweet by Governor Larry Hogan comes as his take on new polling was released. It said, "64% of Americans blame 'woke' politicians for crime spike." The Governor captions the image saying "few ideas have been more destructive in recent years than the nonsense of defund the police."
Wbaltv.com
Howard County schools convert first 3 snow days to asynchronous instruction days
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Public Schools officials on Friday released its new snow day plan. Video above: School systems decide future of snow days in Maryland (Oct. 12) The district is turning its three inclement weather days into asynchronous instruction days in which students will complete assignments...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 21
Maryland has been called “America in Miniature” – you can find just about any kind of natural feature here, except a desert. This has extended to the weather in recent days, with snow falling in Western Maryland and sunny, 70 degree days and blue skies on the Eastern Shore. The snowfall caused the loss of a lot of leaves, leaving areas in western and northern Garrett County past peak conditions. In other areas of the state we’re seeing color changes in a pattern consistent with past years, just with the fall colors turned up a welcome notch.
Wexton vs Cao: What Thursday's debate means for Loudoun County
LEESBURG, Va. — At a time when some campaigns can’t agree to one debate, Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton and her Republican challenger, Hung Cao, came here to Leesburg’s National Conference Center for their third debate. "Business owners, you are the backbone of America. You built this country,...
