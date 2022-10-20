ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College secures share of Mid Penn with win over Central Dauphin

By Jared Phillips
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7H1A_0ifprzHj00

Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — State College visited Central Dauphin at Landis Field Wednesday night with big Mid Penn stakes at hand.

A Lions win meant a share of the Mid Penn Commonwealth for both teams. A Rams win meant Central Dauphin would be the sole winner of the regular season conference title.

With the teams tied at one for the majority of the game, State College finally broke through in the second half with a rebound goal from Will Kogelmann to give the Lions a 2-1 win and a share of the conference title along with Central Dauphin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Central Dauphin East blows out Central Dauphin in Week 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin East defeated Central Dauphin 35-0 in week nine on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Cedar Cliff flattens Red Land in Week 9

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff dominated Red Land in their week nine matchup, winning 42-0 on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27 News

Hempfield sweeps Cedar Crest in Week 9

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Hempfield blew out Cedar Crest 24-0 in week nine of the season on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Hershey prevails over Lower Dauphin in Week 9

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey beat Lower Dauphin 31-21 on Friday, Oct. 21, when the two teams met in week nine of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Garden Spot smacks Elizabethtown in Week 9

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Garden Spot tallied a commanding 66-21 week-nine win over Elizabethtown on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Carlisle takes down Altoona in Week 9

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle overcame Altoona in week nine, winning by a score of 24-14 on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

LIVE UPDATES: No. 16 Penn State hosts Minnesota on abc27

(WHTM) — Hosting Minnesota in the annual White Out game, Penn State wants to bounce back after first loss of the season to Michigan. The Nittany Lions are 5-1 on the season. Minnesota/Penn State is set to kickoff at 7:30 on abc27 on Saturday, October 22. Below are updates from the abc27 Sports team during […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Harrisburg makes Trojans pay for 5 turnovers

CHAMBERSBURG — With as much firepower as Harrisburg has on offense, the last thing you want to do is turn the ball over. So the fact that Chambersburg had five turnovers — and four of them led directly to Cougar touchdowns — was a bad omen. Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Blue Devils’ rally falls short vs. Wildcats

GREENCASTLE — Another very competitive Mid Penn Colonial football game. Another game that Greencastle-Antrim had a legitimate shot to win. But for the fifth straight game, the Blue Devils could not come up with the winning formula at the end and fell 20-14 to Mechanicsburg at Kaley Field on Friday night.
GREENCASTLE, PA
abc27 News

Undefeated West Perry cruises past Camp Hill

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — West Perry is one win away from a perfect regular season record after the Mustangs took down Camp Hill 42-20 on Thursday night to move to 9-0 on the year. Senior Night for West Perry was dominated by senior running back Trent Herrera who had three rushing touchdowns in the first […]
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
High School Football PRO

Harrisburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central Dauphin East High School football team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on October 21, 2022, 16:05:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Nittany Nation Gameday: Minnesota Preview

Check out this week’s Nittany Nation Gameday, our Minnesota Preview. It’s the White Out at Beaver Stadium! No. 16 Penn State looks to bounce back after a tough road loss as the Nittany Lions host the Golden Gophers. This week’s guest is the Altoona Mirror’s Neil Rudel to help up breakdown Minnesota and we examine […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Mechanicsburg girls volleyball sweeps Red Land

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team took down Red Land at home for Senior Night 3-0 on Wednesday. The Wildcats, the regular season champions in the Keystone division of the Mid Penn, end their regular season with a 14-1 record and on a 14-game winning streak. Their only loss on the year […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Undefeated Boiling Springs downs Susquehanna Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Boiling Spring field hockey team continues to roll this season as the Bubblers took down Susquehanna Township on the road 4-1 on Wednesday night. Boiling Springs is now 17-0 on the season. Susquehanna Township (11-5) had a silver lining in the loss. Alexis Nasuta scored only the second goal let […]
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

WATCH: Fan Tackled by Photographer on Field

It was a hard hitting performance by Penn State in front of a highly energized crowd in their annual White Out game. So much so that a photographer had to make a great tackle on a highly energetic fan who ran on the field. The incident occurred late in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Middletown blanks Milton Hershey in boys soccer

Middletown, P.A. (WHTM) — Middletown boys soccer had a little extra juice on the sidelines when they hosted Milton Hershey Tuesday night. That’s because due to the cancellation of the football season, the marching band and cheerleaders have been on the Middletown boys soccer sidelines all season, cheering on the Blue Raiders. That extra energy […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy