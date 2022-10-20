State College secures share of Mid Penn with win over Central Dauphin

Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — State College visited Central Dauphin at Landis Field Wednesday night with big Mid Penn stakes at hand.

A Lions win meant a share of the Mid Penn Commonwealth for both teams. A Rams win meant Central Dauphin would be the sole winner of the regular season conference title.

With the teams tied at one for the majority of the game, State College finally broke through in the second half with a rebound goal from Will Kogelmann to give the Lions a 2-1 win and a share of the conference title along with Central Dauphin.

