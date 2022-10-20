Second half comeback fuels Trinity win over Harrisburg
Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is in the midst of their best season in a long time. After a 6-6-1 finish in 2021, the Cougars were 11-1-1 heading into Wednesday’s senior night celebration against Trinity.
They took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Shamrocks stormed back in the second half to steal a 2-1 win at Severance Field Wednesday evening.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.
Comments / 0