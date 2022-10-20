ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Second half comeback fuels Trinity win over Harrisburg

By Jared Phillips
abc27 News
 3 days ago

Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is in the midst of their best season in a long time. After a 6-6-1 finish in 2021, the Cougars were 11-1-1 heading into Wednesday’s senior night celebration against Trinity.

They took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Shamrocks stormed back in the second half to steal a 2-1 win at Severance Field Wednesday evening.

