Mechanicsburg girls volleyball sweeps Red Land

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team took down Red Land at home for Senior Night 3-0 on Wednesday.

The Wildcats, the regular season champions in the Keystone division of the Mid Penn, end their regular season with a 14-1 record and on a 14-game winning streak. Their only loss on the year came back on Sep. 1 to South Western.

Now it’s time for the District lll Class 4A tournament for Mechanicsburg, which begins on Oct. 25.

