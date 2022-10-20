Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged ChildrenTom HandyTexas State
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
Police investigating fatal shooting in east Austin
APD investigating suspicious death in east Austin.
Police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St. around 9:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows...
fox7austin.com
Suspicious death in East Austin under investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin. Authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Little Walnut Creek at around 9 p.m. on October 21. Witnesses told officers that they saw blood spots in and...
CBS Austin
Georgetown PD searching for suspects involved in home construction site material thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the owners of several vehicles involved in new home construction site thefts. Police say they have seen an increase in construction material being stolen from sites in and around Georgetown as well as areas outside city limits in Williamson County.
Mother of student thrown into wall speaks at Round Rock ISD school board meeting, wants apology for son
AUSTIN, Texas — When Tatiana Alfano approached the microphone at the Round Rock ISD school board meeting on Thursday evening, she came prepared with a lengthy statement. She prefaced to the board that it would take longer than two minutes, but felt it was necessary. Alfano believes the district...
1 dead after crash in southeast Travis County
Austin-Travis County EMS said one person has died after a crash in southeast Travis County.
fox7austin.com
Armed robbery at South Austin bank, police looking for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for the man who robbed a South Austin bank. The incident happened on October 21 at 10:50 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 6600 South MoPac Expressway. Police say the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, and passed her a note...
Austin not the only city getting economic boost during Formula 1
AUSTIN, Texas — The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix draws crowds from all over the world, directly boosting Austin's economy. However, the economic impacts are felt even further than Austin. Surrounding towns like Buda also get an influx of people during the event. Being just 15 miles south of...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to storage unit fire behind retail chain store in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A storage unit behind a north Austin Target store caught on fire Friday morning. The fire happened at the Target located at 10107 Research Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. The Austin Fire Department said the storage unit was full of boxes when it caught on fire. No...
‘Let her speak’: Drama unfolds during public comment at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Tatiana Alfano spoke to the board during public comment about the use of restraint, after video appears to show an administrator tossing her 14-year-old son back into a quiet room, where he slid into the wall and hit his head.
CBS Austin
Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
Austin Police identifies man killed in September auto-pedestrian crash on Loyola Lane
Police said paramedics took the man to a hospital where he died about three weeks later Oct. 16.
New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
Georgetown Police looking for suspects of thefts at construction sites
The department said there has been an increase in construction material being stolen from new home construction sites in and around the City of Georgetown, and in the Williamson County area
1 dead, 1 injured in Highway 183 crash
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 183 around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. The crash took place on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics got there, they found two people, but one was already dead. They...
6 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened at 5946 E. Stassney Lane.
KWTX
Bell County leaders hosting public forum to begin conversation about decriminalizing marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. The move comes after President Biden said he will be pardoning all federal convictions. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights and it would decriminalize...
2-vehicle crash in southeast Austin sends multiple people to hospital
In a tweet thread, ATCEMS said multiple people suffered life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided at 5946 E. Stassney Lane. The street is closed from Teri Road to Burleson Road, Austin Police said.
KXAN
Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
fox7austin.com
Thief steals skeleton ziptied to rocking chair in North Austin
A thief in North Austin didn't let some zipties deter him from getting what he came for, instead taking both the skeleton and the chair. (Credit: Daniel)
Comments / 0