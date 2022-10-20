ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Brown, Referee Who Worked NBA Finals, Dies at 55

Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA's very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
Report: Silver Says NBA Has Thought About Demoting Teams to Solve Tanking Issue

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly revealed he has some possible solutions for the league’s ongoing tanking issue in recent comments to Phoenix Suns employees. While calling the circumstance a “serious issue” during a question-and-answer session in the Suns' arena this week, he said he understands why teams would want to in order to land a “once-in-a-generation player.” Silver also took the opportunity to apologize to the Suns’ employees for workplace misconduct under owner Robert Shaver.
NBA's Best Halloween Costumes in the Past Decade

Well, that's what these NBA stars have done over the years, rocking some creepy and creative Halloween costumes. With Halloween right around the corner, it's only fitting to take a look at some of the looks that have captured the basketball world's attention -- some with their families and others stealing the moment solo.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan-Led Comeback Falls Short Against Wizards

9 observations: DeRozan-led comeback falls short vs. Wiz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The script felt all too familiar. Trailing by two points with seconds to play in the nation's capital, DeMar DeRozan sized up Anthony Gill, pounded a few dribbles and launched a 3-pointer just before the buzzer that would have certainly moved the Chicago Bulls to 2-0 on the 2022-23 season.
Blackhawks Already Have More Shorthanded Goals in 2022-23 Than 2021-22

Hawks have more shorthanded goals in 2022-23 than 2021-22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Luke Richardson brought a new penalty-kill mindset when he took over as the Blackhawks' head coach, instructing his team to be more aggressive in all facets. In other words, less sitting back and more of a "be ready to attack" kind of mentality.
Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz Calls Offseason Moves ‘Very Hard Decisions'

Danny Wirtz calls Hawks' offseason moves 'hard decisions' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks overhauled their roster over the offseason after they traded away Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat and moved on from Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome. They were moves done to kickstart the rebuild by replenishing the pipeline with draft picks and creating financial flexibility.
