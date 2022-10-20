Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
NBA Admits Missed Call on Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Game-Winner Attempt
NBA admits missed call on DeRozan game-winner attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report from Friday's Chicago Bulls game against the Wizards, which Washington won 102-100, had one incorrect no-call. But it was a costly one. The report, which is one of the litany...
Tony Brown, Referee Who Worked NBA Finals, Dies at 55
Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA's very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
Report: Silver Says NBA Has Thought About Demoting Teams to Solve Tanking Issue
NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly revealed he has some possible solutions for the league’s ongoing tanking issue in recent comments to Phoenix Suns employees. While calling the circumstance a “serious issue” during a question-and-answer session in the Suns' arena this week, he said he understands why teams would want to in order to land a “once-in-a-generation player.” Silver also took the opportunity to apologize to the Suns’ employees for workplace misconduct under owner Robert Shaver.
NBA's Best Halloween Costumes in the Past Decade
Well, that's what these NBA stars have done over the years, rocking some creepy and creative Halloween costumes. With Halloween right around the corner, it's only fitting to take a look at some of the looks that have captured the basketball world's attention -- some with their families and others stealing the moment solo.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan-Led Comeback Falls Short Against Wizards
9 observations: DeRozan-led comeback falls short vs. Wiz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The script felt all too familiar. Trailing by two points with seconds to play in the nation's capital, DeMar DeRozan sized up Anthony Gill, pounded a few dribbles and launched a 3-pointer just before the buzzer that would have certainly moved the Chicago Bulls to 2-0 on the 2022-23 season.
Cavaliers Spoil Bulls' Home Opener, Zach LaVine's Debut With Rout
10 observations: Cavs spoil Bulls home opener, LaVine debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' home opener Saturday night began with a thunderous crowd environment, but ended in a rout, 128-96 in favor of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here are 10 observations from a game that dropped the...
Blackhawks Already Have More Shorthanded Goals in 2022-23 Than 2021-22
Hawks have more shorthanded goals in 2022-23 than 2021-22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Luke Richardson brought a new penalty-kill mindset when he took over as the Blackhawks' head coach, instructing his team to be more aggressive in all facets. In other words, less sitting back and more of a "be ready to attack" kind of mentality.
Was This the Final Blackhawks Home Opener for Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews?
Was this the final Hawks home opener for Kane and Toews? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a five-day break in between games, the Blackhawks finally had their home opener on Friday and it felt a little bit nostalgic. Detroit was in town, the alumni were out in full force and the crowd was absolutely buzzing.
Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz Calls Offseason Moves ‘Very Hard Decisions'
Danny Wirtz calls Hawks' offseason moves 'hard decisions' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks overhauled their roster over the offseason after they traded away Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat and moved on from Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome. They were moves done to kickstart the rebuild by replenishing the pipeline with draft picks and creating financial flexibility.
Chicago Bears Injury Report: No One Hurt Before Patriots Game
Bears injury report: Clean bill of health for Pats game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made it a clean sweep this week. For the third day in a row, the team had full participation at practice, with no names listed in any capacity on Saturday’s injury report.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0