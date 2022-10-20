Read full article on original website
KDRV
Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements
PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Updates Marijuana Licencing Criteria To Include A Human Trafficking Rule
Today’s requirements for Oregon marijuana licence holders include a new reporting obligation for human trafficking. This Thursday, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved the final rules governing the moratorium on marijuana licences that the legislature passed and that is valid until March 31, 2024. Additionally, the OLCC adopted regulations on Wednesday mandating marijuana licence holders and their staff members to report any suspicions of human or sex trafficking.
thelundreport.org
Oregon Emergency Room Data Shows Firearm Injuries Are Now Twice As Common
This article was republished from Oregon Public Broadcasting. The number of firearm injuries treated in Oregon emergency departments nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021, according to a statewide report from Oregon Health & Science University. The report was compiled by the Gun Violence Prevention Research Center at OHSU, a new...
philomathnews.com
NW Natural announces November launch of new bill discount program
NW Natural announced that the launch of a new bill discount program will arrive next month. Gas bill discounts of 15% to 40% will be available for customers whose household income is less than 60% of the state median income. The program was recently approved by the Oregon Public Utility...
focushillsboro.com
Significant Effects Of Firearm Injuries In Oregon, According To A New Statewide Report
A first-of-its-kind statewide firearm injury survey from Oregon Health & Science University finds that both urban and rural regions in Oregon are equally affected by thousands of injuries. The number of firearm injuries treated in Oregon emergency rooms increased by 90% between 2019 and 2021, according to research produced by...
focushillsboro.com
The Land Of Hard Drug Uses And Good Times Is Oregon
Oregon has gained notoriety over the past two years for becoming the only state in the union to decriminalise all hard drugs. Measure 110, which was on the ballot, decriminalised the use and possession of small amounts of all drugs, including cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, methamphetamine, and LSD. The law also included provisions for aiding centres for addiction recovery.
Kroger-Albertsons merger raises fears of store closures; here’s where the chains compete in Oregon
The 2002 closure of the Fred Meyer grocery store serving Rockwood was a blow to the Gresham neighborhood, leaving a hole in its center and one less option for groceries. The next hit came in 2015, when a merger between the Albertsons and Safeway brands resulted in the closure of a Safeway store nearby. That left an Albertsons store as the last chain supermarket in the area.
KTVZ
What manufacturing workers make in Oregon
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
columbiagorgenews.com
Record fish caught in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Oregon from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Checks go out Friday in $22.5 million Precision Castparts air pollution settlement
More than 4,200 Oregonians will be getting checks in the mail over the next several days, payments from the settlement of an air pollution case against Precision Castparts Corp. last year. Precision Castparts agreed to pay $22.5 million to settle the class-action lawsuit, which alleged emissions from its metal casting...
yachatsnews.com
The Oregon governor’s race: Three candidates offer three different approaches to climate-related issues
Oregon’s gubernatorial race pits three candidates with two climate philosophies and asks one policy question to voters in November:. Wildfires loom, groundwater is disappearing and the tenor of Oregon’s response to the most destructive symptoms of human-caused climate change hinges on a tight contest for the governor’s chair.
No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message
PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
californiaexaminer.net
Oregon Forester Arrested For Spreading Prescribed Burn
This week, an Oregon police officer arrested a US Forest Service employee after a prescribed burn in a national forest overran onto private property. It’s a dramatic turn of events that should send alarm bells ringing because prescribed fires are an essential part of managing wildfires. A forest service...
WWEEK
Has Slavery Really Been Legal in Oregon Up Till Now?
My Voters’ Pamphlet says Measure 112 “removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime” from the Oregon Constitution. Are they telling me that slavery has been legal in Oregon up till now? —Brylee C. Tolerance and equity have been central to Oregon’s identity...
Oregon ranchers grapple with increasing number of wolf attacks
It has been another challenging summer for Oregon ranchers working to protect their livestock from wolves. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed 50 wolf attacks so far in 2022, killing or injuring 39 cattle, eight sheep, four goats and three guard dogs. Of those incidents, 38 have been reported since July 6, primarily in northeast and south-central Oregon.
Property tax bills will land soon in Oregon mailboxes
Oregon counties this week are mailing property tax bills ahead of their statutory Oct. 25 deadline. Most homeowners can expect an increase. Property tax bills in Oregon aren’t directly tied to the price a home might fetch on the open market. Since the state’s voters moved to rein in rising property taxes in 1997, a home’s taxable value has been pegged at its 1995 value plus a 3% increase each year — absent other changes like major renovations that increase a home’s assessed value. The steady increase, in most cases, comes even if property values stall or decline.
thelundreport.org
Kitzhaber: Ballot Measure 111 Falls Short Of Oregon’s Needs
Former Gov. John Kitzhaber is adding his voice to the dialogue about Ballot Measure 111, saying it falls short of what Oregonians need for their health. A former emergency room physician, Kitzhaber was instrumental in Oregon’s shift to the coordinated care model for the Oregon Health Plan, which serves 1.4 million low-income Oregonians.
KXL
Oregon Sheriff Arrests U.S. Forest Service Employee Over Prescribed Burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A sheriff has arrested a U.S. Forest Service employee in rural, conservative eastern Oregon after a prescribed burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension...
Chronicle
Six Texas Men Disguised as DEA Agents Tried to Steal Marijuana During Armed Home Invasion in Southern Oregon, Feds Say
Six Texas men, disguised as Drug Enforcement Administration agents and armed with guns, busted into a home in rural Josephine County in mid-March, tied up five people found inside and then attempted to load pounds of marijuana into their vehicles, according to court records. The men displayed fake badges, carried...
