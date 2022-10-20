Read full article on original website
Howe: Even Moral Victory Out of Iowa's Reach
Ohio State Drives Hawkeyes Further into Abyss
Fact or Fiction Friday: The Big 12 Title Game Will Have a Two-Loss Team, Iowa State the Top 3-4 Team in America
Welcome to Fact or Fiction Friday. Each Friday I give you the opportunity to ask the most intriguing questions in the Big 12 Conference and I will tell you whether they come true or if they are set to fail. Let’s crack it open and see what we have in store this week.
Southeast Warren players prioritize group success over individual gain
LIBERTY CENTER, Iowa — Many players will tell you that they'd trade individual stats and accolades for a state championship in a heartbeat. But a couple of players for Southeast Warren High School have a pretty good shot at having both this season. The Warhawks have been on a...
Southeast Warren Warhawks look to continue record-breaking season
Since losing the season opener, the Warhawks haven't lost a game since. Head coach Shane Rowlands says a lot of that has to do with how selfless the players are.
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa
I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
Previewing 2022 midterm elections in the Iowa statehouse
IOWA, USA — You can find live election results at weareiowa.com/elections, by texting RESULTS to 515-457-1026 or downloading the We Are Iowa app. With recent redistricting and several hot-button issues such as education and women's reproductive health at stake, candidates across central Iowa are looking to win spots in the Iowa House and Senate.
Short rainfall results in variable yield in South Central Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Vince Jackson was just getting started on the 2022 harvest during a perfect fall afternoon on Oct. 4. “I’m really just starting today,” Jackson said, as he steered his combine through a Madison County soybean field. “I don’t know yet what the yields will be, but I know we didn’t get enough rain in this area.”
Warmer, windier, rainier weather coming
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. If today didn't satisfy your appetite for 80° temps, they're coming right back tomorrow. We'll only cool down to around 60° tonight (our normal high this time of year), then warm rapidly back up to the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Des Moines' record high for Oct. 23 is 84° back in 1899.
North Iowa Outdoors: Mountain Lion Sightings on Video
Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. He says the...
‘You are part of history’
MARSHALLTOWN — Walter Day, often called the “Father of Esports,” visited Marshalltown Community College Friday morning and wowed the large audience of students and visitors with the history of the competitive gaming industry and how Iowa fits into the global esports arena. Day founded the Twin Galaxies...
A Classic Disaster Movie Shot In Iowa Is Getting a Sequel
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that they are in the works of creating a sequel to the 1996 movie that nearly every Iowan has not only seen, but many have lived through. Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, followed storm chasers through the Midwest as they chased storms...
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issues a Wind Advisory affecting central Iowa, including Boone County from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 303 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
Des Moines residents shocked by loss of local laundromat
DES MOINES, Iowa — All that's left are the remains of Busy Bubbles Laundromat. According to Des Moines Fire Department, the local laundromat went up in flames Wednesday night. "I was standing probably 500 feet away... we could feel the heat from the from my front door," said James...
Mountain Lion Sighting In Indianola
Another mountain lion spotting in the Des Moines metro. This time, it's not just a house cat. The Indianola Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday.
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
DNR says mountain lion caught on camera in Iowa backyard
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the sighting and told DMPD the animal seen in a surveillance video is a mountain lion.
A Beloved Iowa Zoo Animal is Being Moved to the West Coast
The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is getting ready to say goodbye to Raza! According to social media, the nearly 2-year-old giraffe will be relocating to a new zoo next week. Back on January 18th of 2021, Raza was born at the Blank Park Zoo to parents Skye and Jakobi. 36-hours after his birth, he was determined to be six feet with a weight of 125 pounds! The name Raza, meaning "hope," was chosen by voters online.
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
'The Firebird' comes to Des Moines Symphony this weekend
Maestro Joseph Guinta talks about the symphony's upcoming piano performance by Charlie Albright. Learn more and buy tickets at dsmsymphony.org.
