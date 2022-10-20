Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
New Sulphur Police chief sworn in to service
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police Chief John Wall was officially sworn in today among family and friends. Wall started his career in law enforcement in 2003 as a patrolman at the Sulphur Police Department and spent the last 19 years in their narcotics division. “We need to get...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Housing Authority to create plan for development of Dixy Drive, surrounding areas
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC. “The roof caved in four different places, so I lost everything,” Kimberly Trahan said. “I had a four-bedroom, and we lost everything. You know, we’re starting over.”. Trahan...
KPLC TV
New juvenile justice services facility opens in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest juvenile services facility in lake Charles. The 50,000-square-foot, $22-million building is a secure detention facility that assists caregivers with troubled youth on a holistic approach before it escalates to the court system.
theadvocate.com
‘Ground zero’: One in five federal insurance lawsuits nationwide filed in Lake Charles
With just over 81,000 inhabitants, Lake Charles is home to just 0.02% of the U.S. population. But after an onslaught of natural disasters in the fall of 2020 and early 2021, the city’s federal court accounts for one in five federal insurance lawsuits nationwide, according to a new analysis.
KPLC TV
Fire investigation at Quality Inn in Sulphur
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters in Sulphur are investigating a fire at the Quality Inn on Highway 108 and Interstate 10. 7News is told the hotel has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, but they had started repairs on the structure. 7News is on scene and will provide more information...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles’ annual Chuck Fest returns in full force
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From live music to a variety of food, Chuck Fest is bringing southwest Louisiana culture to life. The annual Chuck Fest attracts hundreds of people each year bringing the Lake Charles community together. “Certainly after everything that has happened to Lake Charles, not only to...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 21, 2022. Paul Wayne Moore, 56, Vinton: False imprisonment. Alan Clark Fruge, 50, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles. Nelson Lee King, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana. Jean Roberto Ayala, 29, DeRidder:...
KPLC TV
Victim of Lake Charles hit and run honored
KPLC TV
Crossties in DeRidder celebrates grand opening
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Crossties, an outreach program in DeRidder, celebrated its grand opening today. Since the beginning of the year, 7News has been following along as the foundation was poured, the beams were placed, and now the doors are finally open. “It is just, you know I give God...
KPLC TV
Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail in Allen Parish
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail is currently happening throughout Allen Parish. The 60-mile long trail has shopping spots throughout the parish. Hundreds in the area come out to buy and sell all sorts of interesting items. Vendors and buyers all looking to make a...
KPLC TV
Chuck Fest kicks off Saturday in downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Chuck Fest returns to downtown Lake Charles Saturday with a full day of music, food and fun. The first bands take the stage at noon, and the music will continue through the evening at Panorama Music House, Luna, Stellar Beans, Richard Law Firm and the Volkswagen of Lake Charles stage on Ryan Street.
KPLC TV
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile tours Lake Area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yes, that is a giant hot dog on wheels driving by. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be passing through the Lake Charles area from Friday, Oct. 21 until Sunday, Oct. 23. The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog became an iconic ride in America for nearly...
KPLC TV
Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC.
KPLC TV
Family celebrates returning to repaired home in Westlake
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake mom got a big welcome to her new home Friday. After Hurricane Laura, mother of four Nikki Fontenot struggled to get the damage fixed, but SBP SWLA stepped in to help. The family celebrated finally being in their new home with strawberry cake.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship held at McNeese
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school marching bands from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas are making some noise at McNeese today. The Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship was held at Cowboy Stadium Saturday afternoon. Some of the local bands marching included Sam Houston, Westlake, Sulphur, Barbe and...
westcentralsbest.com
Nurse Practitioner Arrested in Lake Charles for Rape
Lake Charles, La - On October 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to a Nurse Practitioner, Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, Iowa, raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility. During the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, at which time...
KPLC TV
Mother returns to repaired home in Westlake
KPLC TV
LDWF stocks Jennings, Ragley parks with channel catfish
KPLC TV
Firefighters respond to vehicle in creek on Camp Edgewood Rd.
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a car that was found upside down in a creek along Camp Edgewood Rd. Ward 6 and Beauregard Fire District 2 firefighters responded to the crash near the Pamhandle Rd. intersection east of DeQuincy around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. Authorities say...
KPLC TV
I-210 eastbound inside lane closed near La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid I-210 eastbound due to a wreck causing traffic congestion. The accident is near the La. 14 exit.
