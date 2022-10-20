ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

New Sulphur Police chief sworn in to service

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police Chief John Wall was officially sworn in today among family and friends. Wall started his career in law enforcement in 2003 as a patrolman at the Sulphur Police Department and spent the last 19 years in their narcotics division. “We need to get...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

New juvenile justice services facility opens in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest juvenile services facility in lake Charles. The 50,000-square-foot, $22-million building is a secure detention facility that assists caregivers with troubled youth on a holistic approach before it escalates to the court system.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fire investigation at Quality Inn in Sulphur

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters in Sulphur are investigating a fire at the Quality Inn on Highway 108 and Interstate 10. 7News is told the hotel has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, but they had started repairs on the structure. 7News is on scene and will provide more information...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles’ annual Chuck Fest returns in full force

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From live music to a variety of food, Chuck Fest is bringing southwest Louisiana culture to life. The annual Chuck Fest attracts hundreds of people each year bringing the Lake Charles community together. “Certainly after everything that has happened to Lake Charles, not only to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 21, 2022. Paul Wayne Moore, 56, Vinton: False imprisonment. Alan Clark Fruge, 50, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles. Nelson Lee King, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana. Jean Roberto Ayala, 29, DeRidder:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Victim of Lake Charles hit and run honored

LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Crossties in DeRidder celebrates grand opening

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Crossties, an outreach program in DeRidder, celebrated its grand opening today. Since the beginning of the year, 7News has been following along as the foundation was poured, the beams were placed, and now the doors are finally open. “It is just, you know I give God...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail in Allen Parish

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail is currently happening throughout Allen Parish. The 60-mile long trail has shopping spots throughout the parish. Hundreds in the area come out to buy and sell all sorts of interesting items. Vendors and buyers all looking to make a...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Chuck Fest kicks off Saturday in downtown Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Chuck Fest returns to downtown Lake Charles Saturday with a full day of music, food and fun. The first bands take the stage at noon, and the music will continue through the evening at Panorama Music House, Luna, Stellar Beans, Richard Law Firm and the Volkswagen of Lake Charles stage on Ryan Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile tours Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yes, that is a giant hot dog on wheels driving by. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be passing through the Lake Charles area from Friday, Oct. 21 until Sunday, Oct. 23. The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog became an iconic ride in America for nearly...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Family celebrates returning to repaired home in Westlake

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake mom got a big welcome to her new home Friday. After Hurricane Laura, mother of four Nikki Fontenot struggled to get the damage fixed, but SBP SWLA stepped in to help. The family celebrated finally being in their new home with strawberry cake.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship held at McNeese

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school marching bands from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas are making some noise at McNeese today. The Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship was held at Cowboy Stadium Saturday afternoon. Some of the local bands marching included Sam Houston, Westlake, Sulphur, Barbe and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Nurse Practitioner Arrested in Lake Charles for Rape

Lake Charles, La - On October 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to a Nurse Practitioner, Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, Iowa, raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility. During the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, at which time...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Mother returns to repaired home in Westlake

WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Firefighters respond to vehicle in creek on Camp Edgewood Rd.

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a car that was found upside down in a creek along Camp Edgewood Rd. Ward 6 and Beauregard Fire District 2 firefighters responded to the crash near the Pamhandle Rd. intersection east of DeQuincy around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. Authorities say...
DEQUINCY, LA

