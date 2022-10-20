Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Detroit Lions (1-4) come off their bye to face the Dallas Cowboys (4-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Cowboys prediction and pick. Detroit is 1-4 coming off their bye week and has lost three consecutive games. The Lions...
Baltimore Ravens: 3 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Browns
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Baltimore Ravens Week 7 bold predictions. On Sunday, the Ravens will return home to host the Cleveland Browns at the M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is coming off a rough start in 2022. The team entered the season with...
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Steelers’ outlook on trading Chase Claypool, revealed
The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be on track to receive a top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. It might be in their best interest to start selling off some pieces to accumulate more draft capital like the Carolina Panthers are doing. One such player that could be on the move is Chase Claypool.
LSU football’s Brian Kelly continues rant about instant replay after questionable call in win over Florida
LSU football head coach Brian Kelly is not a fan of instant replay. Kelly, whose Tigers squad had to deal with as many as five stoppages of play due to replay during this past weekend’s win over the Florida Gators, sounded off on the concept during an appearance on his radio show ahead of a huge game vs. Ole Miss. Here’s what the LSU football head coach had to say, per Yahoo Sports.
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites
The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
Christian McCaffrey shocking 49ers trade rumors should fire up San Fran fans
As the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline looms, one Pro Bowl running back has been the topic of great speculation and discussion. In a recent article on The Athletic, Senior Columnist Tim Kawakami discussed the possibility that the San Francisco 49ers could be a logical landing spot for running back Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers.
REPORT: New 49ers star Christian McCaffrey’s status for Week 7 vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The San Francisco 49ers just got a whole lot better with Christian McCaffrey in the mix. Niners fans everywhere have been anticipating when their new star will take the field for the first time following his blockbuster trade, and as it turns out, the wait is about to be over.
Rams’ Christian McCaffrey trade offer that Panthers turned down before 49ers deal
The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a trove of draft picks. On Sunday, ahead of McCaffrey’s 49ers’ debut, ESPN’s Peter Schrager revealed that the Rams were among the teams at the forefront of the McCaffrey trade market. Schrager revealed that Los […] The post Rams’ Christian McCaffrey trade offer that Panthers turned down before 49ers deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse
DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor. “For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said. The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going […] The post DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down
The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense
Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
Dak Prescott’s subtle shade of the Lions ahead of Week 7 injury return for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are set to get starting quarterback Dak Prescott back in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions after a lengthy injury absence. Prescott, who injured his hand in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, underwent surgery and has been recovering ever since. According to Ed Werder, Prescott was heavily involved in the decision to return in Week 7 and even “personally chose” the matchup with the Lions, a team whom he’s had tremendous success against in the past.
The true severity of Russell Wilson’s hamstring injury he shockingly wanted to play with
The hits keep coming for Russell Wilson, both on and off the field. Amidst a nightmarish beginning to his Denver Broncos career, he’s now dealing with an injury that will keep him from taking the field in Week 7. Wilson has a partially torn hamstring, which is a type...
NFC South Game Day: Live Games Thread | Week 7
Eyeing the New Orleans Saints NFC South foes in Week 7.
Panthers make Chuba Hubbard, D’Onta Foreman decision after Christian McCaffrey trade
The Carolina Panthers shocked the NFL world when they sent Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 7 action. But with their contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quickly approaching, the Panthers had to decide between Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman as their new starting running back.
Brandin Cooks is a wanted man on trade market
The Houston Texans have once again proven themselves to be one of the worst teams in the NFL as they embark on a lengthy rebuild. That has made Brandin Cooks a very tantalizing trade candidate, with many teams beginning to call the Texans in hopes they will move the star wide receiver midway through the season.
Packers’ big plan to shake up offensive line to help Aaron Rodgers hits snag
It’s officially panicking time for the Green Bay Packers. After two straight losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets, fans are now worried for the team, and for good reason. The way they’ve lost has been the biggest worry, as their offense has looked extremely bad to start the year.
David Bakhtiari injury setback is tough news for Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs. Commanders
This has been a nightmare season for the Green Bay Packers. Despite high expectations for the team, Aaron Rodgers and co. have started the season 3-3. These include back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and Jets, the latter of which was a surprising blow-out. It’s not a good look for Green Bay as we approach the middle of the season.
Jim Irsay drops bold Matt Ryan-Peyton Manning comparison
The Indianapolis Colts have had a confusing start to the season under their new quarterback Matt Ryan, That hasn’t stopped the team’s owner, Jim Irsay, from becoming a big fan of Ryan’s, and it led him to make a strong comparison between Ryan and legendary Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. While Ryan hasn’t exactly dominated to […] The post Jim Irsay drops bold Matt Ryan-Peyton Manning comparison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
