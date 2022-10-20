ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

LSU football’s Brian Kelly continues rant about instant replay after questionable call in win over Florida

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly is not a fan of instant replay. Kelly, whose Tigers squad had to deal with as many as five stoppages of play due to replay during this past weekend’s win over the Florida Gators, sounded off on the concept during an appearance on his radio show ahead of a huge game vs. Ole Miss. Here’s what the LSU football head coach had to say, per Yahoo Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites

The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Rams’ Christian McCaffrey trade offer that Panthers turned down before 49ers deal

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a trove of draft picks. On Sunday, ahead of McCaffrey’s 49ers’ debut, ESPN’s Peter Schrager revealed that the Rams were among the teams at the forefront of the McCaffrey trade market. Schrager revealed that Los […] The post Rams’ Christian McCaffrey trade offer that Panthers turned down before 49ers deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse

DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor. “For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said. The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going […] The post DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down

The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s subtle shade of the Lions ahead of Week 7 injury return for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are set to get starting quarterback Dak Prescott back in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions after a lengthy injury absence. Prescott, who injured his hand in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, underwent surgery and has been recovering ever since. According to Ed Werder, Prescott was heavily involved in the decision to return in Week 7 and even “personally chose” the matchup with the Lions, a team whom he’s had tremendous success against in the past.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Brandin Cooks is a wanted man on trade market

The Houston Texans have once again proven themselves to be one of the worst teams in the NFL as they embark on a lengthy rebuild. That has made Brandin Cooks a very tantalizing trade candidate, with many teams beginning to call the Texans in hopes they will move the star wide receiver midway through the season.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Jim Irsay drops bold Matt Ryan-Peyton Manning comparison

The Indianapolis Colts have had a confusing start to the season under their new quarterback Matt Ryan, That hasn’t stopped the team’s owner, Jim Irsay, from becoming a big fan of Ryan’s, and it led him to make a strong comparison between Ryan and legendary Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. While Ryan hasn’t exactly dominated to […] The post Jim Irsay drops bold Matt Ryan-Peyton Manning comparison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy