New: Iconic restaurant turns 22, celebrates with 22-cent mojitos in Palm Beach County
Happy birthday to a restaurant that combines vintage and hipster, romance and surrealism, all in a setting that twinkles by night beneath a splendid banyan tree. Dada turns 22 today, Oct. 22. The funky restaurant, which inhabits Delray Beach’s 1920s-era Tarrimore house, will celebrate with 22-cent mojitos Saturday night (9 to 11 p.m.) and $22 entrees all day.
Health inspections: 8 Palm Beach County restaurants had pest violations, two close temporarily
Six restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in four follow-up inspections and two temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 104 violations during 45 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 33 violations as high priority, 17 violations as intermediate priority and 54 violations as basic priority.
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
The Related Cos. planning a future for West Palm Beach; could it include Temple Israel?
As chief executive of Related Urban, the mixed-use arm of the Related Cos., Ken Himmel said the company always is thinking about how one use can feed off of another. Consequently, medical offices could come to the Reflections office center on S. Australian Avenue, on downtown West Palm Beach's western boundary along Clear Lake. Related is part of a group that bought the two-tower Reflections office complex in February.
Into the wild on two wheels: Easy bike rides that pass gators, deer instead of cars, trucks
Less than 10 minutes from Interstate 95, a series of bicycle trails winds through some of the most stunning scenery in Palm Beach County. We’re not talking about State Road A1A along the ocean or the waterfront Lake Trail on Palm Beach or the palm tree-lined sidewalks along Flagler Drive in downtown West...
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach
Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
West Palm Beach woman says mistaken arrest could impact her future
A West Palm Beach woman lost work and spent two nights in jail for a crime prosecutors said she didn’t commit.
Early voting begins Monday: Here is a guide to help you cast that ballot.
Early voting begins across Palm Beach County on Monday. Want to skip the lines? You can make an appointment, and see a sample ballot, at www.pbcelections.org. What do you need to...
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say
Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia.
Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point
Whit’s Frozen Custard will open in Fort Lauderdale next year The post Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point appeared first on What Now Miami: The Best Source For Miami News.
BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location
After opening 10 new locations in as many months, BurgerFi is continuing to expand in South Florida The post BurgerFi Expansion Includes Planned Wellington Location appeared first on What Now Miami: The Best Source For Miami News.
A family-owned bar, restaurant that loves great burgers and beer just opened in Lake Worth Beach
Maybe you've already dropped in or maybe this is the first you've heard of them if you live in Lake Worth Beach, but there's a new burger bar in town. Monka's Beer and Burger Bar has arrived. Opened in August on Lake Avenue, just west of Dixie Highway, the burger-centric eatery is owned and operated by the husband and...
Florida General Election Endorsements from The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board
The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board has interviewed candidates, studied the issues and followed political developments for months leading up to the November elections. As part of that process, we've written endorsement editorials to help you sort the political claptrap from the facts and to present the issues in context.
Dog of the Week: Mitch is a Blue-Eyed Cutie
Meet Mitch, a white American Bulldog mix with blue eyes and a sweet face no one can resist. Found as a stray in Deerfield Beach in September, this pup is gentle and well-behaved. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mitch is about three years old and weighs 51 pounds. This...
Female Uber Eats driver shot, wounded while delivering food in Delray
DELRAY BEACH — An Uber Eats driver was shot and wounded Friday night while she was delivering an order in a Delray Beach neighborhood, city police said Saturday. Police say they have two suspects, and have arrested one, but are searching for another. The woman was delivering the order...
Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space
The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
Palm Beach County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Jump Again; Total Active Listings Rise for Third Consecutive Month
MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales rose for the second consecutive month in September 2022 as total inventory increased for the third straight month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “After two record years for home sales,...
