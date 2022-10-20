ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

New: Iconic restaurant turns 22, celebrates with 22-cent mojitos in Palm Beach County

Happy birthday to a restaurant that combines vintage and hipster, romance and surrealism, all in a setting that twinkles by night beneath a splendid banyan tree. Dada turns 22 today, Oct. 22. The funky restaurant, which inhabits Delray Beach’s 1920s-era Tarrimore house, will celebrate with 22-cent mojitos Saturday night (9 to 11 p.m.) and $22 entrees all day.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: 8 Palm Beach County restaurants had pest violations, two close temporarily

Six restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in four follow-up inspections and two temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 104 violations during 45 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 33 violations as high priority, 17 violations as intermediate priority and 54 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

The Related Cos. planning a future for West Palm Beach; could it include Temple Israel?

As chief executive of Related Urban, the mixed-use arm of the Related Cos., Ken Himmel said the company always is thinking about how one use can feed off of another. Consequently, medical offices could come to the Reflections office center on S. Australian Avenue, on downtown West Palm Beach's western boundary along Clear Lake. Related is part of a group that bought the two-tower Reflections office complex in February.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach

Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Dog of the Week: Mitch is a Blue-Eyed Cutie

Meet Mitch, a white American Bulldog mix with blue eyes and a sweet face no one can resist. Found as a stray in Deerfield Beach in September, this pup is gentle and well-behaved. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mitch is about three years old and weighs 51 pounds. This...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space

The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
miamirealtors.com

Palm Beach County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Jump Again; Total Active Listings Rise for Third Consecutive Month

MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales rose for the second consecutive month in September 2022 as total inventory increased for the third straight month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “After two record years for home sales,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

