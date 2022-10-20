Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Coalition for Rochester Area Housing names executive director
(ABC 6 News) – The Coalition for Rochester Area Housing named an executive director on Thursday. JoMarie Morris, will take on the role and lead the organization’s growth and strategic vision to generate innovative solutions to meet the communities housing needs. The lack of housing options has been...
KAAL-TV
Art Attack in Med City
(ABC 6 News) – Artists took to the Peace Plaza to share a number of unique pieces during the Art Attack Gallery. The art gallery included a display inside the Chateau Theater and a grafitti wall for everyone to part in. Organizers say they have been doing smaller events...
KAAL-TV
Wykoff clothing drive sees record turnout
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday morning, people from Chatfield, to Stewartville, to Spring Valley had the chance to shop from mountains of clothing and household items. Everything was donated through the Wykoff United Methodist Church. What was once a small, free giveaway, is now almost too much to handle and spans over two days.
KAAL-TV
Retired RFD captain passes away
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) announced on Friday the passing of a former fire captain. Chuck Solseth, 57, passed away following a battle with cancer, according to RFD. Solseth joined the department on March 3, 1997, and retired September 29, 2021 after the cancer diagnosis.
KCCI.com
Northern Iowa community comes together to revitalize lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Fall is a great time to go fishing in Iowa. A popular destination in Northern Iowa is working hard to ensure there are fish for generations to come. About 115 miles north of Des Moines is a beach with waves crashing on shore: Clear Lake.
KAAL-TV
Charles City pharmaceutical company to expand facility, create jobs
(ABC 6 News) – Cambrex, a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey, plans to expand their facility in Charles City. The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board (IEDA) approved two awards, one to Cambrex and another to Google LLC in Council Bluffs, which will assist in the creation of over 70 jobs and result in more than $605 million in new capital investment for Iowa.
ktoe.com
Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball
On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
Minnesota Guv Flummoxed When Opponent Compliments His Smile
Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faced off against Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday night in Rochester, clashing over George Floyd, with Jensen lashing Walz over his handling of what followed after the police killing of Floyd. The pair also took on abortion and crime in their only televised debate, though it was the moment at about the halfway mark when Jensen was asked by KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander to compliment his opponent that had people talking. Pausing, Jensen responded, “I’ve thought about this question,” a smirk briefly appearing on his face. “I think Tim Walz is an affable individual who…” he paused again. “... has a wonderful smile.” According to WCCO’s Jason DeRusha, he asked the same question during the State Fair of Jensen, who repeated Walz was “affable,” but instead of mentioning his smile, Jensen said, “he talks beautifully.” After the “smile” comment, Walz raised his hand and appeared flummoxed.My soul left my body at this moment pic.twitter.com/hj8dRBpKrK— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) October 19, 2022 Read it at Twin Cities
KAAL-TV
Shelters provide resources ahead of cold season
(ABC 6 News) – It may be nice out this weekend, but colder weather will be here before you know it. Plus, with rising rent prices, food and utility costs, even more people are struggling with housing instability and are facing homelessness. Prices continue to rise and unfortunately, the...
Southern Minnesota Mayor Facing Theft, Embezzlement Charges
Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News)- The mayor of a small town near Mankato is behind bars and is facing charges for embezzling public funds. A news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the Minnesota Auditor’s Office informed investigators of incidents of financial conflicts of interest concerning Good Thunder Mayor Robert Anderson. Deputies executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home on Wednesday and seized what were described as relevant documents.
KAAL-TV
Most of Minnesota ‘past peak’ fall colors, Rochester, Albert Lea to peak this weekend
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fall color report, most of Minnesota is ‘past peak’ for fall colors. The DNR says there are a few areas that are 75-100% of their full peak including Rochester, Albert Lea, the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, and a few other places.
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Space Concepts building
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a large fire outside of a commercial business just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews arrived to find a number of wood piles and equipment on fire om the exterior of the building. After investigating the inside of the...
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: ABC 6 News reporters tour Fright at the Farm
(ABC 6 News) – ABC 6 News reporters Emily Pofahl and Richard Denson walked through the haunted maze at Fright at the Farm in Zumbrota, Minn. Saturday. For a chance to win two free tickets to Fright at the Farm, submit your Halloween themed photos and tune in to ABC 6 News Daytime everyday at 11 a.m. to see if you have won.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Salvation Army missionary returns from Hurricane Ian disaster relief
(ABC 6 News) – It has been a little over three weeks since Hurricane Ian tore through the Gulf Coast of Fl., and after a two week deployment, a member of Rochester’s Salvation Army is returning home. After Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation and a death...
KIMT
$6.5 million Charles City business expansion gets state assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa – Cambrex is getting state help with its expansion plans in Floyd County. The company plans to add 9,000 square feet to its existing Charles city facility. The expansion will include a new quality control laboratory and administrative space and represents a $6.5 million capital investment. Cambrex says it expected to create 40 jobs, of which 39 are incented at a qualifying wage of $20.58 per hour.
KIMT
Rochester man finally sentenced for Mower County drug possession
AUSTIN, Minn. – 2 ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man if finally sentenced for a drug crime in Mower County. Leonard Demetrius Moss, 36, was ordered Friday to spend five years on supervised probation and do 100 hours of community work service. Moss was arrested on...
KAAL-TV
Rochester artist creates living sculpture exhibit
(ABC 6 News) – Art comes in many different forms but one local Rochester artist has found a way to display her art in live exhibits in various places across the Med City. Artist Jessalyn Finch started creating these masks during the pandemic out of leftover materials like cardboard, hot glue and helmets.
KEYC
Kiwanis holiday lights: A Mankato tradition that still shines bright (FINAL)
Jacqueline Karsten from Drummer’s Garden Center joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about preparing lawns before the spring thaw-out!. Lisa and Kelsey invited Victoria Morsching, Pet Expo’s Multimedia & Events Manager, to talk more about how to help your pet dress for Halloween success!. St. James Police Dept....
Comments / 0