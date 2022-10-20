Canal Winchester, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Ohio State long snapper Bradley Robinson is on crutches following an injury suffered in the third quarter against Iowa. The seven-year college football veteran stayed down on the field after Ohio State's first punt of the second half and needed assistance to get to the sideline. After heading to the medical tent, Robinson had his right knee taped up and received hugs from several staffers in what seemed to indicate a serious injury.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO