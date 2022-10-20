ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Shelley High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Kelly High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.

Shelley High School
Bishop Kelly High School
October 20, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Post Register

Blackfoot to retire players’ numbers Friday night

Blackfoot High School will be retiring the jerseys of three former players who passed away in high school, dating back to 1999, at halftime during the Broncos’ last home football game of the season against Bonneville Friday night. The players to be honored include Brad Wren, Mark Earley, and...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant

Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Alligator caught in New Plymouth Thursday

An alligator was caught in New Plymouth and taken in by Idaho Fish and Game on Friday morning, according to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game. Thursday night, a resident was walking their dog on Southeast First Avenue south of New Plymouth when they saw something moving in the brush. After identifying the animal as a 3.5-foot alligator, the resident caught the animal, loaded it into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
eastidahonews.com

In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to determine how much Idaho taxpayers will end up paying when the state issues bonds. The treasurer works closely with the state controller, which disburses the money to various state agencies as needed.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New water use permits have been essentially cut off by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, says a new Snake River Water Rights Moratorium. The order, announced Friday, covers an area extending east of Boise, upstream from the Murphy Water-Flow Gage at Swan Falls...
BOISE, ID
koamnewsnow.com

Boy seen in Pineville, MO not Missing Child out of Idaho

UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
PINEVILLE, MO
KOOL 96.5

Missing: South Idaho Teen Last Contact Oct 12

A southeast Idaho teenager is missing and hasn't had contact with family since October 12, 2022. Have you seen Marco Mejia?. Marco Mejia's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse archives active cases from throughout the state. There are currently more than 50 youths under the age of eighteen that are listed on the website.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

How the Iraq war led this man to become a podiatrist and open his own clinic in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – It’s no secret that serving in the military can be physically demanding but there’s one aspect of military service that Braden Jenkins didn’t anticipate. The Idaho Falls man served in the Idaho National Guard from 2005 to 2015. During basic training, he recalls doing ruck marches, a test where recruits are required to march six, eight or 12 miles in the wilderness, while carrying a rifle and a load. The test is timed and qualifying candidates are expected to complete it in a certain amount of time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Idaho Cold Cases: SkulI Positively Identified Through Forensic Genealogy 36 Years After Being Discovered

POCATELLO - A skull of an unknown victim found in Oneida County in October 1986 has now been positively identified 36 years later thanks to forensic genealogy. In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim, 400-500 yds away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. 12-year-old Tina Anderson and 15-year-old Patricia Campbell were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Drivers injured, car overturns in two-vehicle Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — First responders are currently on the scene of a crash in front of Pony Express at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Two vehicles were involved and one of them overturned. Both drivers were injured and there were no other passengers in the vehicles, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
