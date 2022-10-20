Daily Log: 10/20

Births

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Emily and William Harbauer, Perrysburg, girl, Oct. 19.

Lydia and Charles Akers, Haskins, Ohio, girl, Oct. 19.

Sarah and Jordan Jacobsen, Erie, girl, Oct. 19.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Jenean Smith, Toledo, girl, Oct. 16.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Oct. 14, 2022

Dylan Ormsby, 22, chemical engineering intern, of Temperance, and Raivan Peppers, 27, assembly line worker, of Whitehouse.

Rebecca Goodrich, 59, insurance agent, and Robyn Foy, 57, psychiatrist, both of Monclova Township.

Carey Richardson, 45, and Ashleigh DeWeese, 40, life coach, both of Maumee.

Rojaire Bingham, 25, and Emerald Burnett,27, nurse assistant, both of Toledo.

Dale Hawkins, 59, psychiatric nurse practitioner, and Luz Walss, 55, psychotherapist, both of Toledo.

Jayce Santoro, 25, and Amanda King, 24, nurse, both of Toledo.

Sean Emory, 31, landscaper, and Mara Payden, 29, accountant, both of Sylvania.

Jason Shropshire, 45, and Amy Garcia, 48, unit clerk, both of Toledo.

Oct. 17, 2022

Austin Willis, 33, network engineer, and Brianna Clawson, 32, dog kennel manager, both of Sylvania.

Robert Heffner, 38, commercial sales, of Swanton, and Clare Benarth, 27, hub driver, of Toledo.

Nicholas Burns, 24, heavy equipment operator, and Allyson Riley, 24, nurse aide/​medication administration, both of Holland.

Peter Arnold, 35, welder, and Abigail Geer, 36, medical biller, both of Toledo.

Dexter Clark, 58, and Sabrina Dickerson, 51, manager, both of Toledo.

Joshua Kovin, 29, technical director, and Jaimie McGrath, 29, financial analyst, both of Whitehouse.

Martin Noller, 40, Jeep worker, and Jade Garcia, 35, Jeep worker, both of Temperance.

Jared Ellison, 24, and Olivia Wood, 24, both of Waterville.

Manuel Villarreal, Jr., 35, merchandiser, and Cheryl Diller, 29, merchandiser, both of Toledo.

Dalton Frey, 28, financial auditor, and Samantha Kunkler, 24, retail associate, both of Toledo.

Jonathan Whitmill, 34, tooling technician, and Andrea Feldstein, 37, assembler, both of Toledo.

Anthony Lopez, 31, U.S. Army, of Columbus, Ga., and Melissa Duron Lopez, 31, UPS supervisor, of Maumee.

Stephan Kovar, 27, manager, and Audra Manley, 26, server, both of Toledo.

Karl Hirzel, 35, process improvement specialist, and Nicole Gorney, 29, both of Toledo.

Nicholas Sculles, 27, administrative clerk, and Leah Miller, 24, accounts payable, both of Toledo.

Derek Gross, 23, and Ana Stamper-Campos, 23, both of Maumee.

Jeffrey Warneck, 50, maintenance technician, and Aydan Batyeva, 46, pharmacy technician, both of Toledo.

Danon Canton, 30, warehouse associate, of Oregon, and Brittany Dudley, 32, manufacturing press technician, of Toledo.

John Roehl, Jr., 31, general manager, of Neapolis, Ohio, and Amy Kutz, 32, leasing consultant, of Sylvania.

Racheal Rutkowski, 32, senior account manager, and Amanda Glassford, 32, social worker, both of Toledo.

Wayne Butz, Jr., 66, courier, ad Debra Wilson, 62, human resources, both of Maumee.

Kevin Roper, 34, custodian, and Eloisa Zapata, 32, production operator, both of Toledo.

Oct. 18, 2022

Jack Bartelheim, 50, service technician, and Nanette Kniffen, 49, marketing manager, both of Toledo.

Tyler Ayers, 27, service technician, and Marissa Murray, 27, clinical therapist I, both of Toledo.

Michael Pinski, 46, truck driver, and Erin Whaley, 39, customer service manager, both of Sylvania.

Justin Guy, 34, operations manager, and Emily Dannenberger, 29, teacher, both of To- ledo.

Zavair Bell, 20, and Cyana Martin, 24, both of Toledo.

William Nau, 65, retired, and Terri Huffman, 68, retired, both of Maumee.

Breana Jeske, 24, and Emily Moharter, 23, both of Tiffin.

Manuel Villarreal, Jr., 35, merchandiser, and Chelsea Diller, 29, merchandiser, both of Toledo.

Ronnie Hartzell, 69, retired, and Amelia Galera, 50, direct care service, both of Oregon.

Samir Vaugeois, 20, U.S. military, of Fort Bragg, N.C., and Monique Wilson, 19, of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assault

Chantal Miller, assaulted with metal coat hook in the 2100 block of Mellwood.

Burglaries

J. Horton, televisions, cell phones, and other items from residence in the 900 block of Noble.

Sonia Nieto, home broken into in the unit block of Melrose.

Thefts

Jacob Denekes, catalytic converters from vehicle in the 3400 block of Middlesex.

Magdey Farag, wallet with cash and credit cards from the 800 block of Southbriar.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Jasmine Reid from Tomazz Wilson.

Brooke Benner from Meagan Elkins.

Davina Craton from Derron Pritchett.

Molly Kujawa from Brian Kujawa.

Brian Kujawa from Molly Kujawa.

Jaime Tipping from Jayson Tipping.

Denise Dufour-McAvoy from Keith McAvoy.

Joan Gilliland from James Gilliland.

Janisha Taylor from Douglas Collins.

Janice Williams from Charles Williams.

Lakevia Al-Hajamy from Abdullah Al-Hajamy.

Pamela Martin from Darion Martin.

Tiffany Orner from Gregory Orner.

Gregory Orner from Tiffany Orner.

Kraig King from Sarah King.

Sarah King from Kraig King.

Shannon Ryan from David Ryan.

Jessica Ciesler from Andrew Ciesler.

Rebecca VanTuinen from James VanTuinen, Jr.

Alyssa Harmon from Daniel Harmon.

Darryl Boyd from Regina Boyd.

Elisha Meraz from Dashawn Barker.

Karen Tietz from Ronald Doughty.

Tianna Carlise from Derrick Bradley.

Diamond Golightly from Christopher Golightly.

Joseph Norton from Crystal Norton.

Johanna Nakashima from David Nakashima.

David Nakashima from Johanna Nakashima.

Oday Elmoussallem from Jessica Hartsworm.

Jessica Hartsworm from Oday Elmoussallem.

Tony Kandik from Amanda Kandik.

Bennie Johnson III from Heidi Mast.

Jill Hill from Gary Hill.

Alyssa Simon from Shawn Simon.

Bryant Willier from Karen Cox.

Skylar Wright from Jeffrey Wright, Jr.

Esperanza Green from Jasiri Green.

Stephanie Grant from Lisa Lefevre.

Sylvester Harris from Kakeiva Harris-Zimmerman.

Alison Bowlick from Jame Bowlick.

Faatin Abdullah from Abdul Mohammed.

Shannon McIlhargey from Kevin McIlhargey.

Kristi Ackerman from Jay Ackerman.

Jay Ackerman from Kristi Ackerman.

Reginald Williams from Aneita Williams.

Bobby Pratt, Jr., from Lori Pratt.

Lori Pratt from Bobby Pratt, Jr.