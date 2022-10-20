ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Log: 10/20

Births

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Emily and William Harbauer, Perrysburg, girl, Oct. 19.

Lydia and Charles Akers, Haskins, Ohio, girl, Oct. 19.

Sarah and Jordan Jacobsen, Erie, girl, Oct. 19.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Jenean Smith, Toledo, girl, Oct. 16.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Oct. 14, 2022

Dylan Ormsby, 22, chemical engineering intern, of Temperance, and Raivan Peppers, 27, assembly line worker, of Whitehouse.

Rebecca Goodrich, 59, insurance agent, and Robyn Foy, 57, psychiatrist, both of Monclova Township.

Carey Richardson, 45, and Ashleigh DeWeese, 40, life coach, both of Maumee.

Rojaire Bingham, 25, and Emerald Burnett,27, nurse assistant, both of Toledo.

Dale Hawkins, 59, psychiatric nurse practitioner, and Luz Walss, 55, psychotherapist, both of Toledo.

Jayce Santoro, 25, and Amanda King, 24, nurse, both of Toledo.

Sean Emory, 31, landscaper, and Mara Payden, 29, accountant, both of Sylvania.

Jason Shropshire, 45, and Amy Garcia, 48, unit clerk, both of Toledo.

Oct. 17, 2022

Austin Willis, 33, network engineer, and Brianna Clawson, 32, dog kennel manager, both of Sylvania.

Robert Heffner, 38, commercial sales, of Swanton, and Clare Benarth, 27, hub driver, of Toledo.

Nicholas Burns, 24, heavy equipment operator, and Allyson Riley, 24, nurse aide/​medication administration, both of Holland.

Peter Arnold, 35, welder, and Abigail Geer, 36, medical biller, both of Toledo.

Dexter Clark, 58, and Sabrina Dickerson, 51, manager, both of Toledo.

Joshua Kovin, 29, technical director, and Jaimie McGrath, 29, financial analyst, both of Whitehouse.

Martin Noller, 40, Jeep worker, and Jade Garcia, 35, Jeep worker, both of Temperance.

Jared Ellison, 24, and Olivia Wood, 24, both of Waterville.

Manuel Villarreal, Jr., 35, merchandiser, and Cheryl Diller, 29, merchandiser, both of Toledo.

Dalton Frey, 28, financial auditor, and Samantha Kunkler, 24, retail associate, both of Toledo.

Jonathan Whitmill, 34, tooling technician, and Andrea Feldstein, 37, assembler, both of Toledo.

Anthony Lopez, 31, U.S. Army, of Columbus, Ga., and Melissa Duron Lopez, 31, UPS supervisor, of Maumee.

Stephan Kovar, 27, manager, and Audra Manley, 26, server, both of Toledo.

Karl Hirzel, 35, process improvement specialist, and Nicole Gorney, 29, both of Toledo.

Nicholas Sculles, 27, administrative clerk, and Leah Miller, 24, accounts payable, both of Toledo.

Derek Gross, 23, and Ana Stamper-Campos, 23, both of Maumee.

Jeffrey Warneck, 50, maintenance technician, and Aydan Batyeva, 46, pharmacy technician, both of Toledo.

Danon Canton, 30, warehouse associate, of Oregon, and Brittany Dudley, 32, manufacturing press technician, of Toledo.

John Roehl, Jr., 31, general manager, of Neapolis, Ohio, and Amy Kutz, 32, leasing consultant, of Sylvania.

Racheal Rutkowski, 32, senior account manager, and Amanda Glassford, 32, social worker, both of Toledo.

Wayne Butz, Jr., 66, courier, ad Debra Wilson, 62, human resources, both of Maumee.

Kevin Roper, 34, custodian, and Eloisa Zapata, 32, production operator, both of Toledo.

Oct. 18, 2022

Jack Bartelheim, 50, service technician, and Nanette Kniffen, 49, marketing manager, both of Toledo.

Tyler Ayers, 27, service technician, and Marissa Murray, 27, clinical therapist I, both of Toledo.

Michael Pinski, 46, truck driver, and Erin Whaley, 39, customer service manager, both of Sylvania.

Justin Guy, 34, operations manager, and Emily Dannenberger, 29, teacher, both of To- ledo.

Zavair Bell, 20, and Cyana Martin, 24, both of Toledo.

William Nau, 65, retired, and Terri Huffman, 68, retired, both of Maumee.

Breana Jeske, 24, and Emily Moharter, 23, both of Tiffin.

Manuel Villarreal, Jr., 35, merchandiser, and Chelsea Diller, 29, merchandiser, both of Toledo.

Ronnie Hartzell, 69, retired, and Amelia Galera, 50, direct care service, both of Oregon.

Samir Vaugeois, 20, U.S. military, of Fort Bragg, N.C., and Monique Wilson, 19, of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assault

Chantal Miller, assaulted with metal coat hook in the 2100 block of Mellwood.

Burglaries

J. Horton, televisions, cell phones, and other items from residence in the 900 block of Noble.

Sonia Nieto, home broken into in the unit block of Melrose.

Thefts

Jacob Denekes, catalytic converters from vehicle in the 3400 block of Middlesex.

Magdey Farag, wallet with cash and credit cards from the 800 block of Southbriar.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Jasmine Reid from Tomazz Wilson.

Brooke Benner from Meagan Elkins.

Davina Craton from Derron Pritchett.

Molly Kujawa from Brian Kujawa.

Brian Kujawa from Molly Kujawa.

Jaime Tipping from Jayson Tipping.

Denise Dufour-McAvoy from Keith McAvoy.

Joan Gilliland from James Gilliland.

Janisha Taylor from Douglas Collins.

Janice Williams from Charles Williams.

Lakevia Al-Hajamy from Abdullah Al-Hajamy.

Pamela Martin from Darion Martin.

Tiffany Orner from Gregory Orner.

Gregory Orner from Tiffany Orner.

Kraig King from Sarah King.

Sarah King from Kraig King.

Shannon Ryan from David Ryan.

Jessica Ciesler from Andrew Ciesler.

Rebecca VanTuinen from James VanTuinen, Jr.

Alyssa Harmon from Daniel Harmon.

Darryl Boyd from Regina Boyd.

Elisha Meraz from Dashawn Barker.

Karen Tietz from Ronald Doughty.

Tianna Carlise from Derrick Bradley.

Diamond Golightly from Christopher Golightly.

Joseph Norton from Crystal Norton.

Johanna Nakashima from David Nakashima.

David Nakashima from Johanna Nakashima.

Oday Elmoussallem from Jessica Hartsworm.

Jessica Hartsworm from Oday Elmoussallem.

Tony Kandik from Amanda Kandik.

Bennie Johnson III from Heidi Mast.

Jill Hill from Gary Hill.

Alyssa Simon from Shawn Simon.

Bryant Willier from Karen Cox.

Skylar Wright from Jeffrey Wright, Jr.

Esperanza Green from Jasiri Green.

Stephanie Grant from Lisa Lefevre.

Sylvester Harris from Kakeiva Harris-Zimmerman.

Alison Bowlick from Jame Bowlick.

Faatin Abdullah from Abdul Mohammed.

Shannon McIlhargey from Kevin McIlhargey.

Kristi Ackerman from Jay Ackerman.

Jay Ackerman from Kristi Ackerman.

Reginald Williams from Aneita Williams.

Bobby Pratt, Jr., from Lori Pratt.

Lori Pratt from Bobby Pratt, Jr.

Related
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo

A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
CANTON, OH
WTOL 11

Final bell tolls for Maumee, Perrysburg football rivalry

TOLEDO, Ohio — The final bell rang Friday night for the historic football rivalry between Maumee and Perrysburg high schools; at least for the foreseeable future. On March 22, 2021, the Maumee school board voted to move the athletic teams to the Northern Buckeye Conference and leave the Northern Lakes League the high school had competed in since its formation in 1956.
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo discusses 'tactical communication'

TOLEDO, Ohio — First responders walk into dangerous situations as part of their job. And when it comes to protecting everyone involved, communication is crucial. The city of Toledo wants first responders, and even people on the street, to use "tactical communication" to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations. Knowing when...
TOLEDO, OH
toledoparent.com

Getting to Know Toledo Filmmaker Nick Corbin

At 37-years-old, Nick Corbin has seemingly done it all. Holding 19 different jobs (but who’s counting) since he has been old enough to work, to being an active and engaged father, Nick is proud to share what he’s experienced and how it’s helped shape who he is today.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo rugby club wants to know who stole the wood from its bleachers. The Toledo Celtics Rugby club laces up their cleats and goes all out for their fans. The non-profit even built bleachers for people to watch them play. The president says as the women were practicing on Wednesday, someone stole the wood.
TOLEDO, OH
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL-TV

Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station

MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
GULLIVER, MI
Lima News

High school football: Lima Senior falls to Findlay

LIMA — Both Lima Senior and Findlay were without their starting quarterbacks. So, the game had a weird tilt to it. And advantage to Findlay, which used a running back as a Wildcat-formation quarterback. Findlay posted a 32-0 victory Friday night against Lima Senior at Spartan Stadium. Lima Senior...
FINDLAY, OH
getnews.info

Premium Dog and Puppy Training in Toledo, OH

Toledo, OH – Glass City K9 LLC is a dog training company based in Toledo, OH. The company’s vision is to keep dogs out of shelters and into family homes. Dog training helps the owner and also improves the quality of life of the dog. The team is BBB A+ rated company.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter

With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
CYGNET, OH
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
laprensanewspaper.com

Kayla McQueen married Pedro Gutiérrez October 15, 2022

Weddings are a beautiful thing. But what made last Saturday’s wedding ceremony so unique [Oct.15, 2022 at Temple Shomer Emunim, in Sylvania, Ohio] was that the bride spoke her vows in Spanish and the groom spoke his vows in Hebrew. Kayla is of German, Russian, Jewish, and African descent and her husband-to-be is Mexican-American. A Mariachi band from Detroit followed the couple as they proceeded down the aisle. This truly was a bilingual, bicultural event.
SYLVANIA, OH
toledoparent.com

New Family Friendly Businesses in the Toledo Area: Fall 2022

The Rossford flower shop Urban Flowers recently opened a new shop, Planted, in downtown Toledo. The location, which opened in August, offers a more intimate shopping experience with all the fun products you’ve come to expect — handmade gifts, exquisite pottery and, of course, a beautiful selection of plants! Planted by Urban Flowers, 118 S. Superior St. 419-666-3990. Urbanflowersonline.com.
TOLEDO, OH
