Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
KTVB
Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho scores, highlights from Week 9
BOISE, Idaho — After eight weeks of chaotic action, the high school football regular season came to a close Friday night with undefeated records, conference titles and a spot in the state playoffs all on the line. In a Week 0 rematch between 5A foes in the Southern Idaho...
Notre Dame opens as slim favorite over No. 16 Syracuse
Notre Dame is a road favorite for the first time this season. The Irish are favored by 2 points in their Oct. 29 game at Syracuse, per Circa Sports’ opening lines released Sunday afternoon. The game is Notre Dame’s first true road contest at Syracuse in 19 years. The...
ACC News: Miami’s season going downhill as free-fall continues
The Miami football program started the season ranked No. 16 and moved as far up as No. 13 in the country before watching its season unravel in front of them. Miami is now sitting at 3-4 and coming off of a 45-21 blowout loss at home to Duke in which the Blue Devils scored 28 unanswered points in the second half. The 28 unanswered points weren’t even the entire story, however. The Hurricanes also gave up the ball eight times — three interceptions and five lost fumbles. So, what’s next for Miami? It’s just the first season for head coach Mario Cristobal, but this...
WATCH: Oregon State vs Colorado Postgame Press Conference
The Oregon State football team crossed the bowl eligibility threshold on October 22nd as it picked up win number six on the 2022 campaign. A 42-9 drubbing of Colorado gave the Beavers their third consecutive victory entering the bye week. After the score went final, defensive backs Jaydon Grant and...
