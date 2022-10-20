ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Notre Dame opens as slim favorite over No. 16 Syracuse

Notre Dame is a road favorite for the first time this season. The Irish are favored by 2 points in their Oct. 29 game at Syracuse, per Circa Sports’ opening lines released Sunday afternoon. The game is Notre Dame’s first true road contest at Syracuse in 19 years. The...
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ACC News: Miami’s season going downhill as free-fall continues

The Miami football program started the season ranked No. 16 and moved as far up as No. 13 in the country before watching its season unravel in front of them. Miami is now sitting at 3-4 and coming off of a 45-21 blowout loss at home to Duke in which the Blue Devils scored 28 unanswered points in the second half. The 28 unanswered points weren’t even the entire story, however. The Hurricanes also gave up the ball eight times — three interceptions and five lost fumbles. So, what’s next for Miami? It’s just the first season for head coach Mario Cristobal, but this...
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

WATCH: Oregon State vs Colorado Postgame Press Conference

The Oregon State football team crossed the bowl eligibility threshold on October 22nd as it picked up win number six on the 2022 campaign. A 42-9 drubbing of Colorado gave the Beavers their third consecutive victory entering the bye week. After the score went final, defensive backs Jaydon Grant and...
CORVALLIS, OR

