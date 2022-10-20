ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Knicks Host Pistons In Home Opener

The Knicks look to get their first win of the season in their home opener against a fun and feisty young Pistons team. On this edition of Friday Night Knicks, we have New York’s 2022-’23 home opener. The ‘Bockers will be looking to give the MSG faithful something to cheer about and get in the win column for the first time this season against the up-and-coming Pistons. The Knicks dropped a hard-fought contest to the Western Conference powerhouse Grizzlies on Wednesday and look to right the ship against Detroit, whom they’ve beaten in eight straight, per Land of Basketball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

 https://www.theknickswall.com

