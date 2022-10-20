The Knicks look to get their first win of the season in their home opener against a fun and feisty young Pistons team. On this edition of Friday Night Knicks, we have New York’s 2022-’23 home opener. The ‘Bockers will be looking to give the MSG faithful something to cheer about and get in the win column for the first time this season against the up-and-coming Pistons. The Knicks dropped a hard-fought contest to the Western Conference powerhouse Grizzlies on Wednesday and look to right the ship against Detroit, whom they’ve beaten in eight straight, per Land of Basketball.

