Tempe, AZ

12news.com

Friday Night Fever Week 8 Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 7 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 21 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: ALA-Gilbert North defeats AZ College Prep 47-7 On...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Antisemitic flyers distributed in Tempe, mayor says

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Mayor Corey Woods is speaking out amid reports of antisemitic flyers being distributed in parts of the city. According to a tweet made by Woods on Oct. 21, the flyers were reportedly left on front yards and doorsteps of homes in an areas southwest of the city's downtown area.
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
West Valley View

Instructor reaching rank of tang soo do master

Moshay Williamson, co-owner of Starworld Martial Arts Academy in Goodyear, will be promoted to the rank of master in the art of tang soo do, a Korean martial arts style that is based on karate. Her promotion to the rank of master will take place at Starworld Martial Arts Academy’s...
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR.com

Couple in Mesa accuses group of filming, following them from drop box

PHOENIX — A couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Monday accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box. The husband said the group was at the Mesa Juvenile Court drop box, located near Baseline and McQueen roads, at about 6:40 p.m. Monday when they were dropping off their ballots, according to the complaint.
MESA, AZ
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
statepress.com

Student involved in February GLV altercation to pay fine, attend education class

ASU student Lindsey Schmitt must attend an education class and pay a fine to victims involved in an altercation in February at the Greek Leadership Village. According to court documents, the Maricopa County Justice Court is requiring Schmitt attend SAGE Counseling or another behavioral health provider for an education class. Schmitt is also being fined $4,293.10; the money will go toward all victims related to the matter.
TEMPE, AZ
azbex.com

Nikola Buys 920 Acres in West Valley

Alternative-fuel truck manufacturer Nikola Corporation has paid $16.5M for a 920-acre site in south Buckeye west of SR 85. The purchaser was listed as Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC, represented by Peak Group LLC. The seller was Hardison Farms. Nikola currently produces battery-powered semitrucks and is working to add hydrogen-fueled trucks...
BUCKEYE, AZ
