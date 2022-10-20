Read full article on original website
12news.com
Friday Night Fever Week 8 Rewind
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 7 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 21 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: ALA-Gilbert North defeats AZ College Prep 47-7 On...
Mesa, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Mesa. The Coolidge High School football team will have a game with Eastmark High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. The Queen Creek High School football team will have a game with Red Mountain High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
fox10phoenix.com
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Tempe, mayor says
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Mayor Corey Woods is speaking out amid reports of antisemitic flyers being distributed in parts of the city. According to a tweet made by Woods on Oct. 21, the flyers were reportedly left on front yards and doorsteps of homes in an areas southwest of the city's downtown area.
12news.com
Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
AZFamily
Cardinals, Diamondbacks owners help fund controversial ad in county attorney’s race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Conflict on the campaign trail over a political sign attacking Maricopa County Attorney Democrat candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign manager. Gunnigle supporters say the ad is blatantly racist and sleazy, and the group behind it is heavily funded by the Arizona Cardinals’ and Diamondbacks’ owners.
This Arizona University Is One Of The Country's Best Colleges
WalletHub ranked the country's best colleges and universities.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
West Valley View
Instructor reaching rank of tang soo do master
Moshay Williamson, co-owner of Starworld Martial Arts Academy in Goodyear, will be promoted to the rank of master in the art of tang soo do, a Korean martial arts style that is based on karate. Her promotion to the rank of master will take place at Starworld Martial Arts Academy’s...
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe mayor denounces reports of antisemitic incident
The incident reportedly involves flyers with antisemitic content, and the flyers were left in front yards and doorsteps of homes in parts of the East Valley city. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
KTAR.com
Couple in Mesa accuses group of filming, following them from drop box
PHOENIX — A couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Monday accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box. The husband said the group was at the Mesa Juvenile Court drop box, located near Baseline and McQueen roads, at about 6:40 p.m. Monday when they were dropping off their ballots, according to the complaint.
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
Developers want to build more water parks in Arizona. Does the state have enough water?
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A massive resort centered around a six-acre pool in the middle of the desert seems...odd to say the least. Especially when the Southwest is in the middle of a 22-year drought that isn't stopping. The VAI Resort in Glendale will be a massive 60-acre complex built...
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Yelp release a list of each state's best buffet.
AZFamily
Fact-checking Arizona Democrats’ claim that Abraham Hamadeh misled about his legal experience
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - In the Arizona attorney general race, Republican Abraham Hamadeh has leaned on his work as a prosecutor in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. His campaign website says he “has appeared in court to prosecute criminals, uphold victims’ rights, and seek justice for the community.”
Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths
PHOENIX — (AP) — A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner's request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he is scheduled to be executed next month. A lawyer for Murray Hooper said at a hearing Wednesday...
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Man with hammer attacks another man on light rail in Phoenix
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 4 hours...
statepress.com
Student involved in February GLV altercation to pay fine, attend education class
ASU student Lindsey Schmitt must attend an education class and pay a fine to victims involved in an altercation in February at the Greek Leadership Village. According to court documents, the Maricopa County Justice Court is requiring Schmitt attend SAGE Counseling or another behavioral health provider for an education class. Schmitt is also being fined $4,293.10; the money will go toward all victims related to the matter.
azbex.com
Nikola Buys 920 Acres in West Valley
Alternative-fuel truck manufacturer Nikola Corporation has paid $16.5M for a 920-acre site in south Buckeye west of SR 85. The purchaser was listed as Phoenix Hydrogen Hub LLC, represented by Peak Group LLC. The seller was Hardison Farms. Nikola currently produces battery-powered semitrucks and is working to add hydrogen-fueled trucks...
ABC 15 News
Kris Mayes wants to 'put politics at the doorstep' if elected as Arizona's attorney general
PHOENIX — Pictures of Kris Mayes and her nine-year-old daughter are all around her central Phoenix home and so are campaign signs. When the Democratic candidate for Arizona Attorney General started her campaign 16 months ago, Mayes told ABC15 she knew a large part of her platform would focus on protecting democracy.
