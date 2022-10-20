ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The East Grand Rapids High School soccer team will have a game with Forest Hills Central High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.

East Grand Rapids High School
Forest Hills Central High School
October 20, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

Kalamazoo, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Schoolcraft High School soccer team will have a game with Hackett Catholic Central High School on October 22, 2022, 10:00:00.
Community Policy