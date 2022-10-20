ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

WATCH: Devin Booker's Incredible Hesitation In Mavs-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Devin Booker had an incredible move in Wednesday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening for both team's first game of the year.

During the game, All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker had an incredible hesitation move that led to a made shot.

NBA: "This Devin Booker hesi is a work of ART The Suns have cut the lead to 5 on ESPN #KiaTipOff22 "

Over the last few seasons, the former Kentucky star has solidified himself as one of the elite guards in the league.

He has made the NBA All-Star Game three times in a row, and in 2021 he helped the Suns make the NBA Finals.

This past season, they had the best record in the entire NBA, but they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs (in a Game 7 on their home floor) to the Mavs.

Therefore, this game is a rematch of that pivotal game.

Booker averaged a very impressive 26.8 points per contest in 68 regular season games last season.

He also shot 46.6% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range.

During his first five seasons in the NBA, he missed the NBA Playoffs, but since Chris Paul arrived in 2020-21, the team has been one of the best in the league.

As for the Mavs, they surprised a lot of people last season by making the Western Conference Finals, but they lost in five games to the Golden State Warriors.

They are led by superstar Luka Doncic, who is still 23 years old.

