South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Gloucester Catholic hoping for home cooking
Gloucester Catholic has been known for fantastic fan support over the years, with both the boys and girls basketball teams and the baseball program regularly drawing loud, enthusiastic crowds. The boys soccer team has not had the benefit of that backing in a home playoff game since 2016, but that...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls socce repeats as Shore Conference champ (PHOTOS)
After a decade between its first two Shore Conference titles, Freehold Township did not waste any time bringing home its third as the Patriots continued their revenge tour and beat Howell, 1-0, on Saturday. The win in the Shore Conference final secured back-to-back titles for Freehold Township, No. 2 in...
Girls soccer recap: Seven score as Camden Catholic topples Pennsauken
Seven players found the back of the net as Camden Catholic blanked Pennsauken, 7-0, Saturday in Cherry Hill. Dillan Sorino, Bella Miller, Kayla Dunn, Justine Marano, Reily McGough, Darby Chhabria and Leah DiCicco each scored for the Irish (7-8-1). Pennsauken fell to 4-13-1.
Girls soccer recap: Devault, Woodstown down Cumberland for sixth straight win
Tatum Devault had a hat trick to lead Woodstown to a 5-1 victory over Cumberland Saturday in Woodstown. Calista Hunt and Taylor Sparks also scored for the Wolverines (11-4), winners of six in a row. Emma Perry and Grace Suwala each had an assist. Elizabeth Lopez scored for the Colts...
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Bailey Coston and Ryan Hart each scored to lead Cinnaminson in a 2-0 win over Moorestown, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (8-6) led 1-0 at the half. Lauren Swafford made five saves for Moorestown (5-9-3).
Hill (Pa.) over Blair - Field hockey recap
Ella Gaitan scored twice as Blair, took a 6-2 loss at the hands of Hill (Pa.), in Pottstown, Pa. Hill led 4-0 at the half. Milaw Clause assisted on both of Gaitan's goals, while Casey Kozelnik recorded 15 saves for Blair (11-2).
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
Football: Manasquan’s Patten sets single-game completion record in win over Monmouth
QB Brett Patten threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns to lead Manasquan past Monmouth 34-24 in Tinton Falls. Patten also broke Manasquan’s single-game completion record with 24, the previous record being 18 set by Tucker Caccavale in 2013. Manasquan (4-3) got the scoring started with a 3-yard touchdown...
Bergen County Field Hockey Final Preview: 2-Ramsey vs. 1-Northern Highlands
2-Ramsey (10-3) vs. 1-Northern Highlands (14-0)
Football: Ali Hillman throws three touchdowns as Newark Central defeats Highland Park
Ali Hillman propelled Newark Central past Highland Park 44-6 in Newark as he finished 5-for-8 for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Newark Central (2-6) took control early as it took a 28-0 lead into halftime before allowing just six points in the second half. Quran McMillan led Newark Central receiving...
Haddonfield over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Allison Tighe paced Haddonfield with one goal and one assist in its 3-1 win over Haddon Heights in Haddonfield. Grace Duffey and Lilah Jacovini added one goal each for Haddonfield, which led 3-0 at halftime. Kylee Ferranto netted one goal for Haddon Heights.
Football: Pellegrini’s 3 TDs leads Paulsboro past Audubon
Rocco Pellegrini accounted for three touchdowns as Paulsboro stays hot with a 34-19 win over Audubon in Audubon. Paulsboro (4-4) began the season 0-3 an ended by winning four of the last five games. Pellegrini finished with two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground while Damire Avant...
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
Westfield extends unbeaten streak, wins third-straight UCT final in penalty kicks
Standing with her teammates waiting to take her turn during penalty kicks against Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the Union County Tournament final on Saturday night, Westfield captain Emma Kelesoglu was trying to stay calm and focus on her breathing. “Every Monday we do something called mindfulness Mondays,” Kelesoglu explained. “We have...
St. Benedict’s extends unbeaten streak, defeats Salesianum (DE) - Boys soccer recap
St. Benedict's extended its unbeaten streak to 84 in a row thanks to its 5-1 victory against Salesianum (DE) in Newark. Ransford Gyan tallied a goal for St. Benedict's (9-0). Salesianum (DE) fell to 1-1.
HS football photos: Holy Spirit at Kingsway, Oct. 21, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don't forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Football: Keansburg makes history in its win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy
It was a historic day in Keansburg as head coach Jim Reid not only earned his first win, but senior defensive lineman Morgan Hutchins became the first female to start a football game for the Titans in their 47-8 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Senior Na’Sun Lee had a...
Girls Soccer: 2022 Shore Conference final preview - No. 2 Freehold Township vs. No. 18 Howell
Girls Soccer: Watchung Hills vs Freehold Township — SHORE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT FINAL.
Late comeback leads Atlantic City over Oakcrest
Atlantic City assured itself of some serious momentum heading into next week’s Group 5 playoffs with a dramatic late-game comeback that will be difficult to top, even in the postseason. Converting twice on a fourth-and-seven plays in the winning drive, visiting Atlantic City capped its comeback with a 20-yard...
New Jersey high school teacher is also a Phillies ballgirl
ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) - A Mercer County teacher's side gig is giving her on-the-field access to the Phillies' post-season run. Robbinsville High School history teacher Kelly Fleck is one of the Phillies' 19 ballgirls."I can't even concentrate!" Fleck said while on hall duty Friday afternoon. "I was excited to have hall duty the last block of the day because I needed to walk around, get the jitters out." A softball player growing up, Fleck followed in the footsteps of her older sisters, trying out for the Phillies in 2020."The tryouts, they were competitive," Fleck said. "It was a little...
