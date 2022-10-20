ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township, NJ

NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap

Bailey Coston and Ryan Hart each scored to lead Cinnaminson in a 2-0 win over Moorestown, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (8-6) led 1-0 at the half. Lauren Swafford made five saves for Moorestown (5-9-3).
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hill (Pa.) over Blair - Field hockey recap

Ella Gaitan scored twice as Blair, took a 6-2 loss at the hands of Hill (Pa.), in Pottstown, Pa. Hill led 4-0 at the half. Milaw Clause assisted on both of Gaitan's goals, while Casey Kozelnik recorded 15 saves for Blair (11-2).
POTTSTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Haddonfield over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap

Allison Tighe paced Haddonfield with one goal and one assist in its 3-1 win over Haddon Heights in Haddonfield. Grace Duffey and Lilah Jacovini added one goal each for Haddonfield, which led 3-0 at halftime. Kylee Ferranto netted one goal for Haddon Heights.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Pellegrini’s 3 TDs leads Paulsboro past Audubon

Rocco Pellegrini accounted for three touchdowns as Paulsboro stays hot with a 34-19 win over Audubon in Audubon. Paulsboro (4-4) began the season 0-3 an ended by winning four of the last five games. Pellegrini finished with two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground while Damire Avant...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township

Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

HS football photos: Holy Spirit at Kingsway, Oct. 21, 2022

Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience.
NJ.com

Late comeback leads Atlantic City over Oakcrest

Atlantic City assured itself of some serious momentum heading into next week's Group 5 playoffs with a dramatic late-game comeback that will be difficult to top, even in the postseason. Converting twice on a fourth-and-seven plays in the winning drive, visiting Atlantic City capped its comeback with a 20-yard...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey high school teacher is also a Phillies ballgirl

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) - A Mercer County teacher's side gig is giving her on-the-field access to the Phillies' post-season run. Robbinsville High School history teacher Kelly Fleck is one of the Phillies' 19 ballgirls."I can't even concentrate!" Fleck said while on hall duty Friday afternoon. "I was excited to have hall duty the last block of the day because I needed to walk around, get the jitters out." A softball player growing up, Fleck followed in the footsteps of her older sisters, trying out for the Phillies in 2020."The tryouts, they were competitive," Fleck said.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

