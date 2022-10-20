Read full article on original website
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets
Several Brooklyn Nets players spoke throughout training camp about shedding the team’s “soft” reputation from last season. But “soft” was an accurate description of the Nets in their season opener Wednesday night. The Nets were manhandled by the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108 before a home crowd of 18,000. Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 61-39 and […] The post ‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t like mentioning him’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he doesn’t agree with Kobe Bryant comparisons
There are few players in the history of the NBA that possess the same level of commitment to the game that the late, great Kobe Bryant had. You could say that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of them. If you ask him, however, Giannis would much prefer to...
‘We’re not ready to win’: Doc Rivers calls out Joel Embiid, Sixers after embarrassing Spurs letdown
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-2 after losing to two of the title contenders they’re chasing. Now, the alarm bells are really ringing after losing 114-105 to the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of their season. It was a massive upset that the Spurs haven’t seen since Gregg Popovich’s first season. For Doc Rivers and the Sixers, it’s the most disappointing loss in a season that has already gotten off on a horrible foot.
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s controversial bench comments draws cryptic response from Darvin Ham
It may have just been a preseason game, but the fact that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham finally decided to have Russell Westbrook come off the bench certainly made all sorts of headlines. Russ himself stated that his hamstring injury may have been indirectly caused by the fact that he came off the bench for the first time in his career, which only further stoked the flame of this intriguing narrative.
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.
Gregg Popovich vocal on the man ‘saving his life’ amid NBA twilight years
Gregg Popovich has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996 and he’s been a part of the franchise since 1988 excluding the time between 1992-1994 when he had a brief stint with the Golden State Warriors. During that time, he’s managed to lead the Spurs to five NBA championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014). He’s also become the NBA’s all-time winningest coach.
‘Story of the game’: Steve Kerr, Draymond Green sound off on what doomed Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 on Friday night at Chase Center, their arduous second-half comeback cut just short by the sound of the final buzzer. After the game, Steve Kerr expressed pride in his team’s second-half competitive fire. As their head coach saw it, what...
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue delivers strong message to Paul George amid Kawhi Leonard’s return
The Los Angeles Clippers may not have their first option in Kawhi Leonard at 100 percent, but they have a great partner alongside him in Paul George. If there were any doubt that George could still carry a team, those were put to rest on Saturday night. Head coach Tyronn Lue also made sure of that.
Luka Doncic fires Christian Wood warning at NBA after Mavs’ 41-point destruction of Grizzlies
Two games in and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is already loving what he’s seeing from Christian Wood, so much so that it’s making him excited about the 2022-23 season even more. Wood has been phenomenal for the Mavs so far, registering back-to-back 25-point games while recording 20...
3 hottest Knicks takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season
The New York Knicks had a big offseason after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Through two games so far this season, it’s looking like some of the changes the Knicks made could pay off in a big way throughout the season. It’s admittedly only a two game season, but getting...
‘Flush it down the toilet’: LeBron James sends message to Russell Westbrook after 0-of-11 debacle
There were a lot of problem areas that stand out when looking at the Los Angeles Lakers’ box score against the Clippers on Thursday. One that jumps off the page is Russell Westbrook’s goose egg in the field goals department. LeBron James was asked about Westbrook’s futile offensive performance during the postgame presser.
Adam Silver drops wild threat to fix tanking amid Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, but there’s a catch
Victor Wembenyama has taken over the NBA discourse by storm. The young French prodigy has turned eyes with his unique build and playstyle. It has led more than a couple of teams to punt their season away and hope to get a chance to get Wembenyama in the draft, much to the chagrin of commissioner Adam Silver.
Justin Verlander’s stern message to Astros amid 3-0 lead on Aaron Judge, Yankees
The Houston Astros are just one MLB playoffs win away from reaching the World Series, and as they attempt to close things on Sunday against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, Justin Verlander warns his teammates not to be overconfident. Spoken like a true veteran, Verlander emphasized that they...
Paolo Banchero sets teenage NBA record not even LeBron James, Kobe Bryant reached
Orland Magic rookie Paolo Banchero was considered the most NBA-ready prospect among the top picks from the 2022 NBA Draft. But not even his ardent supporters could have predicted how quickly he’d produce in the big leagues. The 19-year-old Banchero has scored 27, 20, and 23 points through his...
‘That was a pass!’: Luka Doncic responds to assist deemed as horribly missed shot
Luka Doncic was an absolute magician for the Dallas Mavericks all night in their win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. But even he didn’t get the benefit of the doubt from the statistician after connecting with Dorian Finney-Smith for an unorthodox alley-oop. The Mavs superstar went in for...
‘Frustrated’ Gerrit Cole at loss for words with Yankees on brink of sweep at hands of Astros
The New York Yankees season is on the brink after their Game 3 loss in the ALCS to the Houston Astros. Everyone on the team was searching for answers after another tough game, including starter Gerrit Cole, who fell apart in the sixth inning, allowing the Astros to build up a lead they wouldn’t ever come close to relinquishing in this game.
The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets
So decidedly losing the early battle for competitive edge isn’t the only factor that doomed the Golden State Warriors’ spirited yet arduous comeback efforts against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were playing under a load restriction, notching 27 minutes and 24 minutes of court time, respectively. Their ongoing ramp up […] The post The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
