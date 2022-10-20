ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Donation aims to ease housing issues seasonal employees face at the Lincoln National Forest

By Brittany Bade, Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People who rush in to fight wildfires work to protect the forest and communities sometimes do not have a home of their own to return to. Seasonal employees come to town for the summer to do vital work. “They include archeologists, wildlife biologists and then we have a large seasonal workforce of wildland firefighters,” said Laura Rabon, Lincoln National Forest.

Rabon says oftentimes, those employees struggle to find homes of their own, especially in smaller, tourist-based communities like Ruidoso. “Some of them do end up camping on the forest, unfortunately, I know of times that they’re living out of their cars,” said Rabon.

She says the Lincoln National Forest does their best to help seasonal employees find housing, and now thanks to a surprise donation; they’ll have another option at their disposal. It’s a brand new, sustainable property built by Booking.com , called the Smokey Bear Ranger District House. “We were incredibly thankful for the generous gift. We’re very excited to have it as part of our housing we’ll now be able to offer to one of our employees,” said Rabon.

The house has large windows, a walk-in shower, and a complete kitchen. While the donation won’t solve the wildland firefighter housing crisis, Rabon says it will make a difference. “It’s just going to give them a really nice place to stay after a hard days work in the forest.”

Booking.com says the donation is part of its commitment to sustainable travel, and they thought the birthplace of the environmental icon ‘Smokey Bear’ would be a good place to create their first property.

