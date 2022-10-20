Read full article on original website
Girls soccer recap: Mulroony directs Morris Hills to victory over Newton
Sydney Mulroony finished with a goal and assist to power Morris Hills to a 2-0 victory over Newton Saturday in Newton. Emily Mulroony also scored for the Scarlet Knights (4-10-1). Amber Bartolomeo made eight saves for the shutout. Newton fell to 2-15-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Girls soccer recap: Seven score as Camden Catholic topples Pennsauken
Seven players found the back of the net as Camden Catholic blanked Pennsauken, 7-0, Saturday in Cherry Hill. Dillan Sorino, Bella Miller, Kayla Dunn, Justine Marano, Reily McGough, Darby Chhabria and Leah DiCicco each scored for the Irish (7-8-1). Pennsauken fell to 4-13-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Gov. Livingston over Dover - Boys soccer recap
Christian Rua scored for Gov. Livingston in a 2-0 win over Dover, in Dover. Colin Goldbeck made seven saves to earn the shutout for the Highlanders (14-3-1). Dover fell to 2-13-1 on the season. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting...
Bergen County Field Hockey Final Preview: 2-Ramsey vs. 1-Northern Highlands
2-Ramsey (10-3) vs. 1-Northern Highlands (14-0) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
St. Benedict’s extends unbeaten streak, defeats Salesianum (DE) - Boys soccer recap
St. Benedict’s extended its unbeaten streak to 84 in a row thanks to its 5-1 victory against Salesianum (DE) in Newark. Ransford Gyan tallied a goal for St. Benedict’s (9-0). Salesianum (DE) fell to 1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls socce repeats as Shore Conference champ (PHOTOS)
After a decade between its first two Shore Conference titles, Freehold Township did not waste any time bringing home its third as the Patriots continued their revenge tour and beat Howell, 1-0, on Saturday. The win in the Shore Conference final secured back-to-back titles for Freehold Township, No. 2 in...
Football: Manasquan’s Patten sets single-game completion record in win over Monmouth
QB Brett Patten threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns to lead Manasquan past Monmouth 34-24 in Tinton Falls. Patten also broke Manasquan’s single-game completion record with 24, the previous record being 18 set by Tucker Caccavale in 2013. Manasquan (4-3) got the scoring started with a 3-yard touchdown...
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wins 42-27 shootout over No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep (WATCH)
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, has become a smashmouth football program under head coach Vito Campanile, however Saturday’s game against No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in Oradell called for a shootout. His Crusaders were up for it and got the job done with a...
Buoscio’s goal stands up as Westfield tops Elizabeth in Union County Tournament final
After defeating Elizabeth for the first time in four years to open the season way back on Sept. 8, Westfield defender Noah Fischer had a pretty good idea of what kind of team the Blue Devils would be just a mere six weeks into the future. “This is going to...
Football: Wallkill Valley makes history in its victory over Kittatinny
It was a historic day in more ways than one for Wallkill Valley in its 69-19 victory over Kittatinny in Hamburg as the Rangers recorded their most points scored in a half and a game. In addition, Chase Lorencovitz broke 1,000 yards receiving on the year and Shane Nugent set...
Waldwick defeats Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap
Daniel Perdomo and Joseph Raffaele scored for Waldwick in its 2-0 win over Fair Lawn in Waldwick. Tied at one at halftime, Waldwick (10-3-3) came away with the decisive goal in the second half to earn its fourth win in five games. Axel Da Silva also recorded five saves. Jonathan...
Mahwah edges out Fair Lawn in OT - Girls soccer recap
Marissa LaVerghetta scored a goal as Mahwah defeated Fair Lawn 2-1 in overtime in Mahwah. Mahwah (8-7-2) led 1-0 at the half until Fair Lawn scored the equalizer in the second, ending regulation tied at 1 until Mahwah scored the game-winner in overtime. Siena Kannenberg also had a goal with...
Elizabeth defeats Dayton in OT - Girls soccer recap
Melissa Pires scored the go-ahead goal in the ninth minute of the first overtime period to give Elizabeth a 2-1 win against Dayton in Elizabeth. Dayton (10-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Angela Gatto before Elizabeth (11-4-1) came back in the second to tie the game. Dayton’s sophomore goalkeeper made 18 saves to force the match into overtime.
Westfield extends unbeaten streak, wins third-straight UCT final in penalty kicks
Standing with her teammates waiting to take her turn during penalty kicks against Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the Union County Tournament final on Saturday night, Westfield captain Emma Kelesoglu was trying to stay calm and focus on her breathing. “Every Monday we do something called mindfulness Mondays,” Kelesoglu explained. “We have...
Chatham makes school history in win over Montville - Football recap
Peter Boyd ran in from three yards out in the fourth quarter to seal the victory as Chatham won at home, 24-14, over Montville and earned the first Liberty Blue division conference championship in school history. Chatham will likely be in the playoffs in super section North 4 and might...
Football: West Morris remains unbeaten, defeats Morristown
West Morris moved to 9-0 thanks to its 42-21 victory over Morristown in Morristown. With the top 16 teams from each group making the postseason, West Morris finds itself moving on as it stands atop the North 3 Group while Morristown (3-6) appears to have squeaked sitting in 16th place of the North 5 Group.
MKA over Nutley - Boys soccer recap
Joey Nigro recorded two goals and an assist in Montclair Kimberley Academy’s 3-0 shutout over Nutley in Montclair. Andrew Avalos made seven saves to earn the shutout for MKA (10-6-1). Braedan Keegan added on one goal to the win. Nutley fell to 6-8-1 on the season. Thank you for...
Football: South Plainfield tops Monroe, goes undefeated for first time since 1965
Zach Bolesta caught the winning touchdown and made a critical interception late to propel South Plainfield to its first undefeated season since 1965 in a 19-14 road win over Monroe. Bolesta caught a 59-yard TD pass from Joe Tiffert-Moroney in the fourth quarter to make the final score. Patrick Smith...
Football: Shabazz’s dual threats down Glen Ridge, may vault team into playoff field
The Shabazz Bulldogs knew they would have to bring their A game to Glen Ridge on Saturday afternoon. Running back Kyle Bracewell and quarterback Elijah Cohen did them one better. Cohen and Bracewell brought their A games on both sides of the ball in a likely win-or-go-home game for Shabazz,...
Lyndhurst over Bayonne - Girls soccer recap
Lexi Augustyniak scored a goal in double-overtime to secure a 1-0 victory for Lyndhurst over Bayonne in Bayonne. Mackenzie Sibello made six saves for Lyndhurst (11-6-1). The game entered overtime scoreless before Augustyniak found the back of the net to end it. Madison Weaver was credited with the assist on...
