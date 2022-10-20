ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

City of Albuquerque presents plans for widening Unser & Paseo Del Norte

KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdJKP_0ifpkyVl00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city held meetings with the public Thursday to discuss proposed improvements to Paseo north of Unser and Unser east of Paseo. The $45M project would create two lanes in each direction all along both stretches. The designs also include both a buffered bike lane, as well as a separate multi-use trail parallel with the roadway.

City of Albuquerque proposes upgrades for Tower Pond Park

The project is in the early stages with construction not expected to begin until at least the end of 2024. They are inviting the public to check out the plans and weigh in online by November 2 . “Public involvement is key to these projects and their success, not only for those who are in support of it, but those who come and ask questions and are able to add things that maybe the project hadn’t considered or elements that we can add to it,” said Chris Baca, Parametrix Consulting & Engineering.

Designers say the projects will require the intersection to shift slightly which is one reason they are doing both stretches at once. They say it will also cut down on the amount of time traffic is disrupted in the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds 'historic'

Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956. Now, the church has been given funds to help preserve its grounds. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-church-awarded-special-funding-to-keep-grounds-historic/. Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep …. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Asphalt emulsion spill in the Gila National Forest still under cleanup

Asphalt emulsion spill in the Gila National Forest still under cleanup. Asphalt emulsion spill in the Gila National Forest …. Asphalt emulsion spill in the Gila National Forest still under cleanup. High turnout so far for early voting in Bernalillo …. The early voting locations are open Monday to Saturday...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One lane of northbound Coors at Ellison to reopens following sinkhole

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One lane of northbound Coors at Ellison reopened Friday afternoon. Motorists can expect rough pavement on the open lane. Thursday around 3:30 a.m., the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority discovered a leak near Coors and Ellison, which turned out to be a broken water main. A twelve-inch line broke and water […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Housing project aims to increase Downtown Albuquerque population

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction has begun on a new housing project in Downtown Albuquerque. The Villa Agave Redevelopment Project will provide 15 market-rate apartments while eliminating the blight of the former Saint Mary’s convent. The project is part of an ongoing campaign to raise the population of downtown to 5,000 by 2025. “For housing downtown, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Book published by City of Albuquerque is causing controversy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A book meant to document life in Albuquerque during the pandemic, is causing controversy. The City spent nearly $45,000 on the book. Now, some city councilors are calling for an investigation into the use of those funds. “It’s absolutely inappropriate,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Dan Lewis. “It’s absolutely a misuse of taxpayer dollars,” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Heading Home gets contract with Gateway Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City leaders and a local nonprofit are officially teaming up to open new services at the Gateway Homeless Center. The city announced Thursday it has given Heading Home the contract to operate emergency overnight housing services. They will provide case management, food services, and dormitory maintenance for residents of the Gateway Program. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Albuquerque City Council districts now in effect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Albuquerque City Council district took effect Thursday. City councilors voted on the final proposal which takes into account the 2020 census. The biggest change is in far northwest Albuquerque where the growth of the area outpaced other districts. One of the biggest changes is that the map moves neighborhoods north of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) investigated a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Friday night. They alleged the crash happened just after 7 p.m. at 86th and Central. Witnesses told officials a Ford was traveling east on Central Avenue Northwest and tried to make a U-turn at the 86th Street intersection; there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed changes for two major Albuquerque roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials are hosting two public meetings Wednesday. Officials will go over preliminary designs for two major roads; Paseo Del Norte East of Unser and Unser north of Paseo. City officials are proposing big changes for both roads. The plans include more lanes, bike and pedestrian improvements, new signals and lighting. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police investigation: Man found dead with gunshot wounds

A man has died after sustaining gunshot wounds, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said. Albuquerque police investigation: Man found dead …. A man has died after sustaining gunshot wounds, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said. 2022 Ski Swap held in Albuquerque. Outdoor enthusiasts had the opportunity to check out new...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lucky Leaf Expo kicks off in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Lucky Leaf Expo kicked off in Albuquerque Friday. It features more than one hundred cannabis exhibits at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The expo offers a myriad of vendors and educational panels that attendees can visit. “It’s good for networking, just even by talking to people in the cannabis space you’re […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark is participating in International Wolf Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark is inviting the public to join them for International Wolf Week. Starting Saturday, the Biopark will host a wolf awareness day where visitors can learn more about the Mexican Gray Wolf and the park’s wolf conservation efforts. Representatives from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service will be there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy