Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Who is responsible for cables around your home & property?

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Police: Man shot while on the Phoenix light rail train

PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized after being shot while on the Valley Metro Light Rail in downtown Phoenix, police said. According to reports, officers responded to the light rail train station near 1st Avenue and West Van Buren Street for reports of shots being fired in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler police cracking down on jaywalking after recent serious accidents

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are cracking down on pedestrian crashes, ticketing jaywalkers, and distracted drivers by launching an educational enforcement program, which statistics show is working. Car accidents involving pedestrians have sent many to the hospital in the last 24 hours. On Friday, an elderly man was hit by an SUV in east Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple dogs rescued, woman hospitalized after house fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple dogs were rescued, and a woman is in the hospital after a north Phoenix house caught fire Saturday afternoon. Phoenix fire officials responded to a call around 12:50 p.m. reporting a house fire near 39th Ave. and Bell Road. Firefighters were able to rescue an 80-year-old woman and took her to the hospital in extremely critical condition. 20 dogs were found in metal cages inside the house, and crews were able to save multiple dogs from the blaze.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ninth annual 'Missing in Arizona Day' aims to reunite loved ones

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 9th annual "Missing in Arizona Day" on Oct. 22 to offer loved ones a chance to share details with authorities about someone they know who is missing, and if they want, to offer DNA samples that might help reunite them.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Multiple people shot in Phoenix neighborhood, investigation underway

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after multiple people were shot near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Why Phoenix must replace thousands of water service lines

A new federal requirement means Phoenix will replace thousands of water service lines to reduce the risk of lead exposure in drinking water. The EPA says community water systems, like the city’s, must inventory service lines and publicize information about the materials used. Service lines are small pipes that connect homes to the city’s main line.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale

Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter's life.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Tired of old cables on your home? Read this before you cut them

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Neal Kirsher is on his condo board in Sun City, and he says there are too many cables running across his home. “We have Cox cables that run over the top of our roof,” he said. “We only have six units in this section, and we probably have 20 different cables running. They don’t remove the old cables and you can’t find anybody that is responsible to take them off.”
SUN CITY, AZ

