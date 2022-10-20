Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Some Phoenix homeowners may have to wait another month for bulk trash pickup
About 30,000 homeowners in Phoenix are seeing trash pile up in their neighborhoods as they wait for the city to come pick up their bulk trash.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix
The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot.
Man shot on Valley Metro train in downtown Phoenix
A man is in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting on a Valley Metro train Saturday morning in downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
Who is responsible for cables around your home & property?
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of...
12news.com
Police: Man shot while on the Phoenix light rail train
PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized after being shot while on the Valley Metro Light Rail in downtown Phoenix, police said. According to reports, officers responded to the light rail train station near 1st Avenue and West Van Buren Street for reports of shots being fired in the area.
AZFamily
Chandler police cracking down on jaywalking after recent serious accidents
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are cracking down on pedestrian crashes, ticketing jaywalkers, and distracted drivers by launching an educational enforcement program, which statistics show is working. Car accidents involving pedestrians have sent many to the hospital in the last 24 hours. On Friday, an elderly man was...
AZFamily
Multiple dogs rescued, woman hospitalized after house fire in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple dogs were rescued, and a woman is in the hospital after a north Phoenix house caught fire Saturday afternoon. Phoenix fire officials responded to a call around 12:50 p.m. reporting a house fire near 39th Ave. and Bell Road. Firefighters were able to rescue an 80-year-old woman and took her to the hospital in extremely critical condition. 20 dogs were found in metal cages inside the house, and crews were able to save multiple dogs from the blaze.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa smoke shop owner, employee in trouble for selling fentanyl pills supplied by a Mexican cartel, police say
MESA, Ariz. - An owner and employee of a Mesa smoke shop are in trouble for telling counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain a large amount of fentanyl, the Mesa Police Department said. On April 20 of this year, the department's narcotics crime unit got word two people at the Green...
fox10phoenix.com
Ninth annual 'Missing in Arizona Day' aims to reunite loved ones
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 9th annual "Missing in Arizona Day" on Oct. 22 to offer loved ones a chance to share details with authorities about someone they know who is missing, and if they want, to offer DNA samples that might help reunite them. "Detectives will...
AZFamily
Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
fox10phoenix.com
Multiple people shot in Phoenix neighborhood, investigation underway
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after multiple people were shot near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday night. No details were released about what led up to the shooting, the severity of the victims' injuries, or if anyone had been arrested. Police confirmed there were reports of...
kjzz.org
Why Phoenix must replace thousands of water service lines
A new federal requirement means Phoenix will replace thousands of water service lines to reduce the risk of lead exposure in drinking water. The EPA says community water systems, like the city’s, must inventory service lines and publicize information about the materials used. Service lines are small pipes that connect homes to the city’s main line.
Pinal County city gives developer approval needed to build new water park
A proposed surf and water park with a hotel district, retail, restaurants and entertainment options is one step closer to being developed in the city of Maricopa just south of the Phoenix metro.
AZFamily
5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 5 hours...
AZFamily
Tired of old cables on your home? Read this before you cut them
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Neal Kirsher is on his condo board in Sun City, and he says there are too many cables running across his home. “We have Cox cables that run over the top of our roof,” he said. “We only have six units in this section, and we probably have 20 different cables running. They don’t remove the old cables and you can’t find anybody that is responsible to take them off.”
AZFamily
Student reportedly followed by unknown man while walking to Phoenix YMCA after school
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a student from Kyrene Altadeña Middle School said a man followed and grabbed her while she was walking to a Phoenix YMCA after school this week. According to a letter sent to parents, Kyrene Emergency Management said the student was walking...
Motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant leaves 2 dead, Peoria police say
PEORIA, Ariz — Two people riding a motorcycle are dead following a crash with a vehicle in the Lake Pleasant area, Peoria police said. According to police reports, the crash happened sometime Saturday morning near Lake Pleasant Parkway and State Road 74. The cause of the crash is currently...
2 armed individuals in tactical gear reported standing outside Mesa ballot box
MESA, Ariz. — Two armed individuals were seen dressed in tactical gear outside a Mesa ballot drop box on Friday, the Maricopa County Elections Department said. The department said deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to the area. When they arrived, the two individuals reportedly left the area.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after pulling out a knife during a fight at Kiwanis Park
TEMPE — Tempe police officers were called to Kiwanis Park Saturday evening after two men were in a fight and one pulled out a knife. Officials say one of the men was uncooperative with officers, eventually leading them to use a Taser on him. The man then ran away...
78-Year-Old Frank Camacho Aguliar Killed In A Fatal Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday afternoon by the Phoenix police. Officials confirmed that a 78-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 29th Street and Broadway Road.
Comments / 1