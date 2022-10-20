Melissa Pires scored the go-ahead goal in the ninth minute of the first overtime period to give Elizabeth a 2-1 win against Dayton in Elizabeth. Dayton (10-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Angela Gatto before Elizabeth (11-4-1) came back in the second to tie the game. Dayton’s sophomore goalkeeper made 18 saves to force the match into overtime.

ELIZABETH, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO