Girls soccer recap: Mulroony directs Morris Hills to victory over Newton
Sydney Mulroony finished with a goal and assist to power Morris Hills to a 2-0 victory over Newton Saturday in Newton. Emily Mulroony also scored for the Scarlet Knights (4-10-1). Amber Bartolomeo made eight saves for the shutout. Newton fell to 2-15-1.
St. Benedict’s extends unbeaten streak, defeats Salesianum (DE) - Boys soccer recap
St. Benedict's extended its unbeaten streak to 84 in a row thanks to its 5-1 victory against Salesianum (DE) in Newark. Ransford Gyan tallied a goal for St. Benedict's (9-0). Salesianum (DE) fell to 1-1.
Freshman leads Chatham girls soccer to 2nd straight Morris County title (PHOTOS)
A month ago, rookie Amanda Thornton was terrorizing JV defenses across Morris County so often that Chatham could no longer afford to leave its up-and-coming freshman off the varsity roster. On Saturday night, she was putting the fear into West Morris' defense in the county final. The freshman scored
Gov. Livingston over Dover - Boys soccer recap
Christian Rua scored for Gov. Livingston in a 2-0 win over Dover, in Dover. Colin Goldbeck made seven saves to earn the shutout for the Highlanders (14-3-1). Dover fell to 2-13-1 on the season.
Elizabeth defeats Dayton in OT - Girls soccer recap
Melissa Pires scored the go-ahead goal in the ninth minute of the first overtime period to give Elizabeth a 2-1 win against Dayton in Elizabeth. Dayton (10-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Angela Gatto before Elizabeth (11-4-1) came back in the second to tie the game. Dayton’s sophomore goalkeeper made 18 saves to force the match into overtime.
Bergen County Field Hockey Final Preview: 2-Ramsey vs. 1-Northern Highlands
2-Ramsey (10-3) vs. 1-Northern Highlands (14-0)
Boys Soccer: Haddon Twp. knocks off Shawnee in PKs to win Coaches Cup (PHOTOS)
Seventh-seeded Haddon Township prevailed in a shoot out, 5-3, over fourth-seeded Shawnee to resolve a 1-1 tie in the final round of the South Jersey Coaches Cup at the Decou Lacrosse and Soccer Field Complex in Cherry Hill. Haddon Township (14-2-1) played to a 1-1tie at halftime with Shawnee (10-2-4)
Schimmel, St. Peter’s Prep remain on top at Hudson County Cross Country Championships
If Alex Schimmel felt any pressure trying to defend his Hudson County Cross Country championship, it would have been impossible to notice by his demeanor or the way he ran around Bayonne's Stephen Gregg Park on Saturday morning. The St. Peter's Prep senior built up an early lead and
Girls soccer recap: Seven score as Camden Catholic topples Pennsauken
Seven players found the back of the net as Camden Catholic blanked Pennsauken, 7-0, Saturday in Cherry Hill. Dillan Sorino, Bella Miller, Kayla Dunn, Justine Marano, Reily McGough, Darby Chhabria and Leah DiCicco each scored for the Irish (7-8-1). Pennsauken fell to 4-13-1.
No. 2 Freehold Township girls socce repeats as Shore Conference champ (PHOTOS)
After a decade between its first two Shore Conference titles, Freehold Township did not waste any time bringing home its third as the Patriots continued their revenge tour and beat Howell, 1-0, on Saturday. The win in the Shore Conference final secured back-to-back titles for Freehold Township, No. 2 in
Football: West Morris remains unbeaten, defeats Morristown
West Morris moved to 9-0 thanks to its 42-21 victory over Morristown in Morristown. With the top 16 teams from each group making the postseason, West Morris finds itself moving on as it stands atop the North 3 Group while Morristown (3-6) appears to have squeaked sitting in 16th place of the North 5 Group.
MKA over Nutley - Boys soccer recap
Joey Nigro recorded two goals and an assist in Montclair Kimberley Academy's 3-0 shutout over Nutley in Montclair. Andrew Avalos made seven saves to earn the shutout for MKA (10-6-1). Braedan Keegan added on one goal to the win. Nutley fell to 6-8-1 on the season.
Waldwick defeats Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap
Daniel Perdomo and Joseph Raffaele scored for Waldwick in its 2-0 win over Fair Lawn in Waldwick. Tied at one at halftime, Waldwick (10-3-3) came away with the decisive goal in the second half to earn its fourth win in five games. Axel Da Silva also recorded five saves. Jonathan
Buoscio’s goal stands up as Westfield tops Elizabeth in Union County Tournament final
After defeating Elizabeth for the first time in four years to open the season way back on Sept. 8, Westfield defender Noah Fischer had a pretty good idea of what kind of team the Blue Devils would be just a mere six weeks into the future. "This is going to
South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Gloucester Catholic hoping for home cooking
Gloucester Catholic has been known for fantastic fan support over the years, with both the boys and girls basketball teams and the baseball program regularly drawing loud, enthusiastic crowds. The boys soccer team has not had the benefit of that backing in a home playoff game since 2016, but that
Football: Keansburg makes history in its win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy
It was a historic day in Keansburg as head coach Jim Reid not only earned his first win, but senior defensive lineman Morgan Hutchins became the first female to start a football game for the Titans in their 47-8 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Senior Na'Sun Lee had a
Football: Ali Hillman throws three touchdowns as Newark Central defeats Highland Park
Ali Hillman propelled Newark Central past Highland Park 44-6 in Newark as he finished 5-for-8 for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Newark Central (2-6) took control early as it took a 28-0 lead into halftime before allowing just six points in the second half. Quran McMillan led Newark Central receiving
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wins 42-27 shootout over No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep (WATCH)
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, has become a smashmouth football program under head coach Vito Campanile, however Saturday's game against No. 3 St. Peter's Prep in Oradell called for a shootout. His Crusaders were up for it and got the job done with a
Mahwah edges out Fair Lawn in OT - Girls soccer recap
Marissa LaVerghetta scored a goal as Mahwah defeated Fair Lawn 2-1 in overtime in Mahwah. Mahwah (8-7-2) led 1-0 at the half until Fair Lawn scored the equalizer in the second, ending regulation tied at 1 until Mahwah scored the game-winner in overtime. Siena Kannenberg also had a goal with
Chatham makes school history in win over Montville - Football recap
Peter Boyd ran in from three yards out in the fourth quarter to seal the victory as Chatham won at home, 24-14, over Montville and earned the first Liberty Blue division conference championship in school history. Chatham will likely be in the playoffs in super section North 4 and might
