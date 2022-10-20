Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
The Sword Announce Breakup
Longtime metal outfit the Sword have announced that they’re breaking up after nearly two decades together. Posting to the band’s social-media accounts, singer/guitarist John D. Cronise writes: “it’s time to bring The Sword’s long and storied career to a close.” In 2020, the Sword released the compilations.
Stereogum
Saintseneca – “Wild Violent”
Saintseneca, the whimsical and melancholic Columbus folk-rock band led by Zac Little, has not been super active in recent years. Since 2018’s great Pillar Of Na, the group has only released two songs, 2019’s holiday offering “Winter Breaking” and 2021’s “All You’ve Got Is Everyone.” But they kicked off a brief tour last night, and they’ve got another new track to mark the occasion. “Wild Violence” matches shapeless, wandering verses with a more locked-in chorus. In a sense, it’s a Halloween song, with Little singing about binging old horror DVDs: “I spent the weekend watching/ Freddie K movies on your TV/ Wild Violent/ I never was allowed/ To watch that kind of thing as child.” Listen below.
Stereogum
When We Were Young Cancels First Day Due To Wind
Emo festival When We Were Young’s first day has been canceled due to a High Wind Warning in Las Vegas. Festival organizers announced that they “did not come lightly” to their decision and that they are “devastated to have to share the news.”. “We know many...
Stereogum
L.S. Dunes – “Bombsquad”
L.S. Dunes, the new band featuring members of MySpace all-stars Thursday, Circa Survive, My Chemical Romance, and Coheed And Cambria, will release their debut album Past Lives next month. They’ve already shared singles “Permanent Rebellion” and “2022,” and today they offer a third. “Bombsquad,” debuted...
Stereogum
Pile Of Love – “Over & Out”
Last year, a bunch of members of bands like Drug Church, State Champs, and the Story So Far got together to form a new power-pop band called Pile Of Love, and they did it without telling anybody. In fact, Pile Of Love didn’t inform the world of their existence until their self-titled debut album was already out. That’s not the way bands usually do it! Now, Pile Of Love are planning to follow that album with a new EP next month, and they’re letting the world know about it in a less unconventional way.
Stereogum
Militarie Gun Share Three New Songs On All Roads Lead To The Gun Deluxe Edition
Last year, the tunefully brutal Band To Watch Militarie Gun released two extremely sick EPs, All Roads Lead To The Gun and All Roads Lead To The Gun II. Those two EPs work together just fine as a full-length album, and that’s what they’ve now become. A few weeks ago, Militarie Gun announced that they’d signed to Loma Vista and that they would soon release a deluxe version of All Roads Lead To The Gun with four new tracks, including the early single “Let Me Be Normal.” Today, that deluxe edition is out, which means we get to hear the other three new songs.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Lil Ugly Mane – “Split Ends”
Ever since dropping his 2021 self-released album Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, SoundCloud rap leader Lil Ugly Mane has been releasing a series of one-off singles via Bandcamp. We wrote about “Pink & Rose” and “Easy Prey” earlier this month, and now the Richmond rapper is back with a lo-fi track called “Split Ends.” Over hazy tambourine, piano, drum machines, and handclaps, Lil Ugly Mane sings about feeling intrigued by someone new: “I wanna know who I’m standing behind/ If it’s hard to decide I could make up your mind/ I could collapse any moment/ Deep down I know that you’re mine.” Listen below via Bandcamp.
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Releases Seven More Songs On Midnights (3am Edition), Parties With Her Evil Twin In “Anti-Hero” Video
Just before the release of her new album Midnights, Taylor swift promised “a special very chaotic surprise” at 3AM. True to her word, three hours after the album itself was out in the world, Swift released Midnights (3am Edition), a version of the album with seven extra tracks. The word “chaotic” gets thrown around a lot these days, but releasing the deluxe edition of your album three hours after releasing the album itself? That probably qualifies.
Stereogum
Water From Your Eyes Parody John Wilson In Attempt To Recruit Him As Video Director
My hot take is that twee music generally is awesome and twee comedy generally is not, so I have never watched more than a few minutes of How To With John Wilson. The members of Water From Your Eyes have apparently watched more than a few minutes. The Stereogum-beloved NYC duo has posted a four-minute video on YouTube titled “How To Get John Wilson To Direct Your Music Video,” in which Rachel Brown pulls off a remarkable impersonation of Wilson’s verbal affect.
Stereogum
Stream Burial’s Surprise New EP Streetlands
Back in January, London-based soundscape experimentalist Burial (aka William Bevan) released the ghostly ANTIDAWN, which was technically an EP, despite being about 43 minutes long. ANTIDAWN followed Burial’s 2019 compilation album, Tunes 2011-2019, which comprised miscellaneous singles and EPs released after his 2006 self-titled and 2007’s Untrue. Now, Burial is finishing out the year with a surprise three-track EP called Streetlands. Similar to ANTIDAWN, Streetlands is eerie and ambient and has a short tracklist (“Hospital Chapel,” “Streetlands, and “Exokind”). At about 33 minutes, it’s also long enough to be an LP. Stream Streetlands below via Bandcamp.
Stereogum
Jeremih – “Changes”
Ever since Jeremih’s third album Late Nights, the R&B staple has stayed relatively active: in December 2016, he released a collaborative Christmas mixtape with Chance The Rapper called Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, and the Late Nights: Europe mixtape. He released back-to-back EPs, 2017’s Cinco De MihYo and 2018’s The Chocolate Box. He’s also been featured on a whole bunch of songs in the last few years, like 50 Cent’s “Power Powder Respect” with Lil Durk and Tinashe’s “X.” Earlier this week, Jeremih started teasing a brand-new single called “Changes,” writing on Instagram, “Crazy it’s been 7 years since I dropped Mih last album, it’s time I drop some new heat this Friday #CHANGES.” Well, now “Changes” is out, and it’s also got a music video directed by Mills Miller.
Stereogum
Elder – “Endless Return”
Last year, the Massachusetts band Elder, titans in the realm of exploratory psychedelic doom metal, teamed up with their German peers Kadavar to release the collaborative LP A Story Of Darkness & Light. Today, Elder have announced plans to release another album of their own, the follow-up to the great 2020 record Omens. Elder’s new LP is called Innate Passage, and it’s coming next month.
Stereogum
In Rare Interview XTC’s Andy Partridge Says He No Longer Writes Songs But Would Welcome A Kate Bush-Style Comeback
XTC’s Andy Partridge is one of those legendary figures beloved by basically everyone who’s familiar with his work, even if that number is smaller than it probably deserves to be. Maybe someday he’ll have his due, but not with some kind of Blackstar-esque late-life masterpiece. In a rare interview with The Guardian published today, Partridge says he has lost “the anger and the fight,” has entered his “withdrawal years,” and no longer writes songs. “It’s just ‘getting old’ shit,” elaborates Partridge, 69.
Stereogum
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Break The Chain”
In November, Neil Young will release a new, Rick Rubin-produced album he made with Crazy Horse called World Record. Recorded live at Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu, World Record will be available as a three-sided 2xLP, a regular LP, CD, and cassette, and it will be available in high-resolution streaming audio via Amazon, Apple, and Qobuz (not Spotify, though). It’ll also be in the Neil Young Archives. Last month, Young & Crazy Horse released World Record‘s lead single “Love Earth,” and now the group is back with another song off the album. It’s a twangy, mid-tempo stomper called “Break The Chain.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Mount Westmore – “Too Big” (Feat. P-Lo)
Last year, four giants of West Coast rap came together to form a new supergroup. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort announced that they’d formed a collective called Mount Westmore, and they released their debut single “Big Subwoofer.” Earlier this year, Mount Westmore released their debut album Bad MFs, but it was only available in the Metaverse. Today, Mount Westmore have announced another album, and this one is an actual regular album, not some goofy future-internet venture.
Stereogum
Watch The Cure Debut New Song “I Can Never Say Goodbye” In Krakow
Earlier in the month, the Cure kicked off a European tour and debuted two new songs (“Alone” and “Endsong”), which are set to appear on a forthcoming full-length called Songs Of A Lost World, which is apparently finished but does not currently have a release date. More recently, the Cure dropped another new song, “And Nothing Is Forever,” into their set in Stockholm, Sweden. Tonight, the band performed in Krakow, Poland, where they performed yet another new song. This one’s called “I Could Never Say Goodbye.” Watch some fan-shot footage below.
Stereogum
Margo Price – “Ragged Old Truck” (Billie Joe Shaver Cover Feat. Joshua Hedley)
Margo Price has a lot of cool projects in the works right now. In addition to covering Sleater-Kinney’s “Turn It On” on the just-released Dig Me Out tribute album, in January she’ll release new album Strays, and her memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It, came out earlier in October. Price is also on New West’s forthcoming tribute album to outlaw country musician Billy Joe Shaver, who passed away in 2020. For Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver, Price has recorded a cover of Shaver’s “Ragged Old Truck,” which also features country singer/songwriter Joshua Hedley.
Comments / 0