Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Gamecock Saturday Night only on ABC Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host Texas A&M Saturday night at 7:30pm at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Marcus Satterfield faces heat from frustrated South Carolina fans over lackluster offense
Marcus Satterfield has faced criticism from South Carolina fans for almost his entire two-season tenure as offensive coordinator with the Gamecocks, and the lackluster effort in the first half against Texas A&M was another example. The Gamecocks had just 115 total yards by halftime, as 4 straight drives ended with...
Recruiting news, notes and updates from Williams-Brice Stadium
The South Carolina Gamecocks are back home at Williams-Brice Stadium to play Texas A&M. A whole bunch of recruits are expected to be in town for the 7:30 p.m. showdown between the two SEC teams. Several of those recruits have been spotted around the stadium, leading up to kickoff. TheBigSpur...
WLTX.com
SC State Fair and Gamecock football collide
This is the last weekend of the SC State Fair and USC has an evening football game. Parking at the fair will be $20 for the game.
Friday Night Blitz: Week 9
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week nine of local pigskin action in the Books.
Roderick posts thank you note to Carolina
R.J. Roderick is done playing football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but he wanted to share a heartfelt thank you on his way out. On Tuesday, Roderick’s name appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal, less than 24 hours after TheBigSpur reported that he would no longer be part of the South Carolina football program.
cbs17
Shaw University Hall of Fame: Coach Carl Hatchell
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Coach Carl Hatchell is from Florence, South Carolina and graduated from Mars Hill College in 1974 and received his Master’s degree from the University of North Carolina in 1989. From 1975-1987 he has served as head football and boys basketball coach for James F. Byrnes in...
WLTX.com
Fair-weathered fans? Gamecock football players dish on the State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair wraps up Sunday and among the thousands of customers who have made their way to Bluff Road are a number of Gamecock football players who have made the trip to the annual destination. Defensive lineman Zaach Pickens has made the trip...
WLTX.com
South Carolina State opens MEAC play with a 26-24 victory over N.C. Central
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns and South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 26-24 on Saturday. Kendrell Flowers rushed for 79 yards and a score for South Carolina State (3-4, 1-0 MEAC). Shaquan Davis had six grabs for 116 yards and two scores.
ESPN's Black College Live highlights local HBCU experience at SC State University
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — ESPN's Black College Live made a stop at South Carolina State University to showcase what the university has to offer. Black College Live is a pre-game college show that highlights the football experience at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). From the cheer and dance teams...
Thousands descend upon Columbia for State Fair, South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many searching for parking and tailgating spots in Columbia had a tough time on Saturday as two major events - South Carolina gameday and the SC State Fair - unfolded mere yards from one another. And many just found themselves sitting in traffic. "It's a Saturday...
Chester, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clinton High School football team will have a game with Chester High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The battle for the best Camellia takes place at the State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Camellia flower comes in many different styles and colors like pink, white, red, or a mix of all three, drawing many eyes to the bright flower which led to the Camellia Competition at the South Carolina State Fair. "Like anything when you get something that's...
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
wach.com
Teenage survivor of 1968 Orangeburg Massacre, Vietnam veteran, dies at 72
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — Bobby Eaddy, a 17-year-old boy in 1968 who survived a bullet to the chest fired by state police on the South Carolina State University campus during what would become known as the Orangeburg Massacre, has died, SC State announced on Thursday. He was 72 years old.
Woman left in tears as boyfriend gets down on one knee at SC State Fair circus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What Tierra Belcher thought was going to be a normal trip to the circus at the South Carolina State Fair turned into a joyfully tearful and life-changing moment. Belcher and her boyfriend of almost one year, Steven Murray, headed to the fair with friends on Saturday....
WLTX.com
Two jackpot lottery tickets sold at same Lugoff store: Check your numbers
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery are advising residents and passersby in the Lugoff area who may have bought tickets recently to check them soon. The organization announced that two winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets were sold at The Wildwood Market at 526 Wildwood...
Psychiatric Times
The Babcock Building
“Things change. People come and go. You quietly remain…”. The Babcock Building of the SC State Psychiatric Hospital was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981 and closed in the early 1990s. William S. Hall Psychiatric Institute and several other buildings remained active on the campus in Columbia, SC while I was in residency and fellowship from 2009 - 2014. I did rotations on this campus, took many walks around the campus, and always felt most drawn to the Babcock Building and its iconic cupula. I left Columbia in 2018 and was heartbroken to hear that the Babcock Building had been damaged by fire in September 2020. I was so afraid the building would be destroyed; however, the building was bought and is being renovated. I was fortunate enough to take a tour of the building this past February, and I wrote this poem after being deeply moved by my visit.
Comments / 0