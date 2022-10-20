ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Gamecock Saturday Night only on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host Texas A&M Saturday night at 7:30pm at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Roderick posts thank you note to Carolina

R.J. Roderick is done playing football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but he wanted to share a heartfelt thank you on his way out. On Tuesday, Roderick’s name appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal, less than 24 hours after TheBigSpur reported that he would no longer be part of the South Carolina football program.
COLUMBIA, SC
Shaw University Hall of Fame: Coach Carl Hatchell

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Coach Carl Hatchell is from Florence, South Carolina and graduated from Mars Hill College in 1974 and received his Master’s degree from the University of North Carolina in 1989. From 1975-1987 he has served as head football and boys basketball coach for James F. Byrnes in...
FLORENCE, SC
South Carolina State opens MEAC play with a 26-24 victory over N.C. Central

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns and South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 26-24 on Saturday. Kendrell Flowers rushed for 79 yards and a score for South Carolina State (3-4, 1-0 MEAC). Shaquan Davis had six grabs for 116 yards and two scores.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Chester, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clinton High School football team will have a game with Chester High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
CHESTER, SC
Two jackpot lottery tickets sold at same Lugoff store: Check your numbers

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery are advising residents and passersby in the Lugoff area who may have bought tickets recently to check them soon. The organization announced that two winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets were sold at The Wildwood Market at 526 Wildwood...
LUGOFF, SC
The Babcock Building

“Things change. People come and go. You quietly remain…”. The Babcock Building of the SC State Psychiatric Hospital was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981 and closed in the early 1990s. William S. Hall Psychiatric Institute and several other buildings remained active on the campus in Columbia, SC while I was in residency and fellowship from 2009 - 2014. I did rotations on this campus, took many walks around the campus, and always felt most drawn to the Babcock Building and its iconic cupula. I left Columbia in 2018 and was heartbroken to hear that the Babcock Building had been damaged by fire in September 2020. I was so afraid the building would be destroyed; however, the building was bought and is being renovated. I was fortunate enough to take a tour of the building this past February, and I wrote this poem after being deeply moved by my visit.
COLUMBIA, SC

