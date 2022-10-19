ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs Airport Commission approves one artwork, postpones vote on second

By Janet Wilson, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
The Palm Springs Airport Commission on Wednesday night unanimously approved the continued display of a piece of art that has hung in limbo since 2020, but delayed approval of a second, much larger piece to give airport managers time to weigh in on an appropriate location at the bustling location.

The first piece, called "A Tale of Survival," is comprised of four sets of brightly painted ping pong balls that dangle high above travelers' heads in the Regional Concourse. The artwork was designed and created by Linda Maxson and Debi Grupe to be a bright counterpoint to political polarization, and to welcome tourists, members of the military and others arriving here.

A small sign below has long said it is on temporary display — until April 2020. But after Wednesday's vote, and if the city council signs off as well, it will be fully accepted into the city's permanent public arts collection and remain in the spot where it was installed.

"I think it's perfect in its current location," said commissioner Todd Burke. "I certainly would be delighted to continue that in its place."

The second work, "Banned Booty," bequeathed by the estate of artist Steve Maloney, stretches 22 feet long and a foot and a half wide, mimicking a section of airport runway topped with thousands of personal items confiscated by TSA agents. Maloney, who was executive chair of the Palm Springs Art Museum Board of Trustees, died in 2021.

The gift includes all installation and maintenance costs. Public Arts Commissioner Gary Armstrong said "the size is a challenger," but a good possible location could be inside the front entrance of the main terminal along a currently blank wall.

But some of the airport commissioners, noting the facility has more upcoming construction projects, asked that the arts panel tour the facility with airport staff to determine the best location.

Airport General Manager Harry Barrett said the pieces and other efforts by the arts commission tie nicely into the facility's desire to have a fuller art program, as long as they can be integrated with airline and passenger activity.

"I'm not concerned about visibility (of art pieces), but I am in terms of circulation and potential constraints," said Barrett.

Armstrong said the public arts commission already has requests in to city staff to gain access beyond security checkpoints, where most of their long-displayed current works are located, and they would be happy to take a tour and work with staff there.

"My feeling is the art should be in the permanent collection, but not in a permanent location," said Armstrong. "We can move things around as necessary."

Some airport commissioners also asked that contracts or other arrangements be made to set defined periods of time that a piece would be on display, before being rotated out for fresh work.

While there are currently no set terms, that goal dovetails with plans by the arts commission to replace or supplement sculptures that have been on display at the airport for decades, and to more regularly rotate works.

Arts Commission Chair Russell Pritchard said he and Palm Springs Art Museum Executive Director Adam Lerner hope to tour the airport by month's end to see what's there and discuss possible loans from the museum's collections.

Armstrong also noted that large sculptures set on gravel could make striking replacements for sometimes-dying patches of lawn on the airport grounds.

Janet Wilson is a reporter for The Desert Sun. She can be reached at jwilson@gannett.com or on Twitter @janetwilson66.

