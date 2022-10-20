Citizens' Climate Lobby: The solution to climate change is democracy

Citizens’ Climate Lobby Response to Hunter Maung:

Hunter, on behalf of the Holland Area chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), thanks for your letter on Oct. 13 “But what about the fireworks workers?” The climate crisis will fall most heavily on your generation. Your participation and voice are critical as we work through all the interrelated issues.

I embrace your analysis. It’s not always obvious when policy changes precipitate problems for workers, and in the fireworks industry, many of those impacted are likely low-wage workers.

The fossil fuel industry raises similar questions. The move away from oil and gas is going to be disruptive. What about coal miners? Off-shore derrick workers? Refinery engineers? In many cases, those are good-paying jobs. For someone who took on a mortgage and has a family, what are they supposed to do? It’s not that easy to pick up and move.

Let me push your analysis even further. Credible reports are predicting that 50% of new car sales in Michigan by 2030 will be EVs. California will soon mandate that all new car sales be electric. Because many other states follow California’s legislative lead, we have to expect a major shift in the whole fabric of transportation infrastructure.

Given their simplified mechanical systems, EVs will be remarkably maintenance free. There just isn’t much to break down. With their regenerative braking function, even the brakes don’t wear out very fast. So, what about those quick-lube shops? The neighborhood garage and gas station? Auto parts stores? Even sales of those questionable after-market maintenance contracts? Whole sections of auto related products will disappear from big-box retail shelves. This is going to be a disruptive change.

Let’s set some context for thought. First, disruption isn’t anything new. Witness the 1779 rise of mechanized textile manufacturing and the reactionary Luddite rebellion. In 1903, blacksmiths and stable owners were rendered irrelevant when Henry Ford started selling Tin Lizzies and Model A’s. You’re probably hearing the worried commentary in our day related to artificial intelligence. Navigating change is what we do; it’s a requirement for human existence.

Second, CCL is engaged out of necessity. This is not a “my-personal-preference-verses-yours” issue. Climate science is clear enough. The current trajectory is unsustainable. Humanity is facing an existential threat. The challenge is a given; how we choose to navigate that challenge is the question.

Hunter, this is where your observation is so relevant. Yes, the climate problem is real. And yes, the collateral damage that may result from dealing with it is real too. At this nexus, values matter. We already have the engineering solutions. Whether or not we design policy which accounts for the needs of economically vulnerable workers is up to us. There is movement in that direction. Note that the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has provisions which dedicate funding to both maintain coal worker benefits and to retrain other workers.

CCL likes to say that the solution to climate change is democracy, the implication being that everyone who may be impacted by a decision gets a voice in building the policy of response. Coal workers need to be able to say “We embrace the carbon pollution problem, but this is what we need to survive the changes.” And yes, fireworks workers need to be able to say “We’ll embrace laser light shows, but we need help in the transition.” Again, there is movement in this direction. Note that the IRA includes funding to assist Western states as they ponder their painful water distribution choices.

Hunter, there is no Shangri La. Humanity will always be faced with the challenge of navigating difficult changes — climate change being the most vexing to date. But this country already has every tool it needs sitting on the shelf in order to address the problem. The challenge isn’t scientific, it’s political. Whether or not we include economically vulnerable people in the calculus of resolution is up to us. It’s a choice.

I encourage you to continue raising your voice. Recruit your friends and petition your legislators. Equitable, inclusive solutions are possible, but only if you speak up and speak out. The price of citizenship is participation.

— Peter Boogaart is a founding member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Holland Area Chapter. Contact him at nrgefficiencymatters@gmail.com.