Jeff Elhart: Another life saved with Be Nice

Following, is an actual incident that occurred at a Holland company. The names are changed to protect the identity of the individuals. This story is common to those companies and organizations who embrace the life-improving and life-saving be nice. education program for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

“Well guys, good news for Joe! He was not admitted into the hospital, but he is starting an outpatient program starting Monday through Friday. I talked to his Mom and she was so sweet. She said to tell the company family a huge thank you for saving my son’s life. She said Joe is worried about his job. I said his job is safe and secure and we can’t wait to welcome him back with open arms. I said his mental health is the most important thing for us. Thanks for all your help today guys. We are a special group of people that saved a life today! Love you all and have a good night!”

These were words shared just a few weeks ago by Scott, a customer service director at the Holland company. This is not the first time I have heard these words from Scott. Yes, Scott is a special person, but he is also special because he possesses the confidence of how to recognize people in mental despair and even knows how to save a life with those who may be suicidal. How? He is equipped with the Be Nice Action Plan, four simple steps for recognizing depression and preventing suicide.

Joe is an employee at the Holland company. Recently, he experienced trauma. Spousal challenges, money issues and uncovering secrets in his family life simply put Joe over the top. Joe reached out to his fellow friend and co-worker telling him, “I don’t know what to do. All these things are too much for me to handle. I’m going to kill myself.” Sam, Joe’s co-worker and friend took action. How? With the knowledge Sam has about how to notice, invite, challenge and empower.

Sam went into action. He immediately empowered himself to reach out to his boss Scott to share Joe’s comments. From there, Scott and Sam took immediate action by driving Joe to the hospital to get a professional assessment of his condition. They acted based on the knowledge they each possess. They noticed the changes in Joe’s behavior. They invited themselves to have a loving and caring conversation about Joe’s comments. They challenged themselves to enter into his private life and confirmed Joe’s serious plan to kill himself, and finally they took action by empowering themselves to get themselves in a car and together, Scott, Sam and Joe drove to Holland Hospital to get Joe professional help.

I can count three other specific situations where Scott and his team have turned on their Be Nice power to help a fellow employee out of deep depression and suicidal thoughts. Scott and his team are, as I said, special. But they are all special because they are equipped with the knowledge, to take action with confidence to help a fellow employee in need. Not convinced yet? Hear from some of his fellow employees from last night’s text messages below.

“Scott, you do an amazing job with our employees, getting to know them and taking care of them. You’re a true man Scott. Love you brother!” – From Scott’s supervisor.

“So thankful for everyone that got involved in any way today and thank you Scott for always caring about your employees, not just the job they do! Prayers for Joe and his family!” ~ Fellow manager

“Scott, you truly exemplify the true gentleman and possess such a loving and caring sense about yourself. More impressive is how you are so close to your team, that you and they know what’s best for one another. I love you Scott for being you.” ~ Senior executive

“I couldn’t agree more Scott! You have created loving relationships with your team — you listen, they trust you. They trust each other, and care about each other too. You have created that culture within your team and it saved Joe today!” ~ Human resources director

If your organization isn’t equipped to effectively save a life today from the world’s most common disability, depression, then I beg you to join this company and many other organizations who have made a commitment to support one another by being equipped with the most simple and effective action plan and culture enhancement called Be Nice. Contact me today at jeff@elhart.com for more information.

— Community Columnist Jeff Elhart is Playground Director II of the Elhart Automotive Campus in Holland. For more information, contact benice@elhart.com.