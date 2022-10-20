Letter to the Editor: Jackson would bring the voice of the underrepresented

There are two candidates running to represent the 86th District in Lansing, each with unique strengths and perspectives. Each has traveled vastly different paths to be where they are today.

Larry Jackson’s information shares that he grew up in poverty, had hard-working parents, a mother who struggled with mental illness resulting in him living in shelters. Recently disturbing legal incidents from his past have come to light. Other than a charge of providing a fraudulent ID, the incidents occurred 14-17 years ago, while Larry was in his early to mid-20s. Most of us at that age made some choices that in hindsight, we wish we had not.

If elected, Larry would bring to Lansing the voice of many in this area whose voices are not currently represented. The new 86th district has changed as people from all over have moved to the area. Historically, residents of the West Michigan area have valued grace, redemption and new life. While no one is perfect, Larry has addressed past incidents and his life currently exemplifies those values. We feel strongly that we need Larry’s voice in Lansing and we will be voting for him in this election.

Tim and Chris WoodHolland